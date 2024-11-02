Genervter’s Newsletter

Downstream Teil 7
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
1

October 2024

Downstream Teil 6
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
Downstream Teil 5
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
Downstream Teil 4
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
Downstream Teil 3
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
Downstream Teil 2
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
Downstream Teil 1
Meine erste Folie, mit der ich zufrieden bin und die mir zeitgleich Angst macht.
  
Genervter Bürger
Just saying
Just a little hint in case you're wondering what the “migration crisis”™ is all about
  
Genervter Bürger
2

August 2024

A funny part 4 with ChatGPT
Did you ever expected to read from an AI that the whole idea of vaccination is crap?
  
Genervter Bürger
Interesting conversation with Chat GPT in 3 Parts
Why this AI is not your friend and will do anything to fool you.
  
Genervter Bürger
18

June 2024

Let's make a short break down
A brief breakdown of the most important aspects of how to look inside a cell
  
Genervter Bürger
1

February 2024

Die phospholipide Doppelschicht und die MAPkkk/kk/k mit Augenmerk auf RAS(k/n/h)
The good, the bad and the transfection
  
Genervter Bürger
7
