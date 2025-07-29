Another German article appeared yesterday in the “Ärzteblatt”. (Doctors' Gazette) As the name suggests, it plasters the medical profession with actual fake news.

Hello, dear Ärzteblatt... It's been clear from time to time that you're not that medically fit.... But this article takes the cake again:

I’ll explain the obvious to you: How do I recognize BIAS and manipulated idiocy? Will keep it simple for you, dear Ärzteblatt.

The study is from Andersson et al.

Only children from age 2 to age 5 were included in the cohort. What about the first two years? This is exactly when vaccination and possible acute immune reactions occur.

Early events were therefore systematically excluded.

Classic survivor bias: Children who died or became seriously ill before their 2nd birthday are completely absent - thus the risk is subsequently glossed over.

The exposure (aluminum dose up to 2 years) is used retrospectively, but the events are only counted afterwards - a temporal decoupling that massively distorts the causal interpretation.

There is no unvaccinated control group, which would be necessary to be able to speak of a risk assessment at all.

Events with fewer than 20 cases? Were simply not analyzed. So rare but serious side effects fall through the cracks.

In short: a study that is structurally designed to find nothing and is then sold as proof of safety - that is not a gain in knowledge, but a prime example of epidemiological pharmaceutical hustling and mercenary work. Or in short terms we call it a nothing burger.

Addendum

Shall we dive a bit deeper?:

“Since 1997, the Danish childhood vaccination program has offered (that is, not mandated) an aluminum-adsorbed vaccine for diphtheria, tetanus, acellular pertussis, inactivated poliovirus, and Hib (DTaP-IPV/Hib) in 3 doses in the first year of life (at 3, 5, and 12 months). Aluminum-adsorbed PCV (7-valent) was introduced in 2007 (substituted with the 13-valent vaccine in 2010) and is typically co-administered with DTaP-IPV/Hib. A DTaP-IPV booster (1997 to 2002 against diphtheria and tetanus; 2003 against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis; and since 2004 against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, and polio) is given again at age 5 years.”

https://www.vaccineconfidence.org/vci/country/dk/

You could already laugh yourself silly here if it wasn't so bitter: What is being proclaimed here as a “voluntary vaccination regime” so that the emergency wall of a control cohort can be excluded, in reality probably looks more like a regid propaganda “vaccination protects” is setting the pace globally - i.e. also in Denmark. This can already be seen in the confidence intervals for vaccination acceptance.

“From this register, we obtained information on the timing, number, and types of vaccines administered to each child. The aluminum content per dose of aluminum-adsorbed vaccine ranged from 0.125 to 1.00 mg (Supplement Figure 1 and Supplement Table 2). We calculated the total aluminum exposure from all childhood vaccines received by age 2 years, which was the exposure.”





Of course: If I want to record individual and systemic side effects, I logically wait 2 years and take the culminated dose value as the starting date? But that's not all:

“To be included in our study, children needed to be alive at age 2 years, not have emigrated from Denmark, not have been diagnosed with certain congenital or preexisting conditions (including congenital rubella syndrome, respiratory conditions, primary immune deficiency, and heart or liver failure), and not have received an implausible number of vaccines (Supplement Table 1, available at Annals.org). In addition, we excluded children whose mothers had not lived in Denmark for at least 2 years before childbirth.”

Mega-laughflash: Narf! Narf! Narf! I exclude the most vulnerable groups, use-as already mentioned-a culmulative value, exclude the first 2 years and then cluster as follows:

“Outcomes with fewer than 20 cases were not analyzed separately.”

What a great idea!: Outcome groups with fewer than 20 cases were not analyzed - a decision that is highly problematic, especially in the case of rare but relevant events such as autism. Never mind. There's nothing to see here! Please move on!

And just to show a little mechanistic causality after so much deliberate deception:

Link et al. 2007 about Aluminium Nanoparticles:

Tomljenovic & Shaw

“For example, as shown by our group as well others, aluminum is a BBB neurotoxin [54, 99] that has a propensity to activate brain microglia and increase the production of inflammatory cytokines thereby instigating and/or exacerbating inflammation and excitotoxicity in the brain [31, 43, 44, 100-104].”

El-khatib et al.

“The micro Al has a greater LAC because it has a higher density than the nano Al (2.7 g/cm3 vs. 1/52 g/cm3), which causes the micro Al to absorb more photons than the nano Al. In other words, more photons can penetrate the nano Al, and thus the nano Al is the more efficient of the two as a detector since the goal is for the detector to detect more photons.”

Don't panic: If sensors are affected by aluminum particles, it certainly won't do anything to an ultra-complex organ like the brain. And certainly not trigger any systems biology consequences. A firm promise. “The experts”™ have finally said it!

Skalny et al.

“Al exposure was also shown to reduce mitochondrial Mn-SOD activity thus contributing to mitochondrial dysfunction (Kumar et al., 2009a,b). At the same time, certain studies demonstrated Al-induced increase in SOD activity and gene expression (Ali et al., 2014) that may also contribute to oxidative stress through overproduction of hydrogen peroxide, especially at low catalase and GPx activity. Inhibitory effect of Al on antioxidant system are likely mediated by Al-induced down-regulation of Nrf2/Keap1 signaling pathway (Yu et al., 2019a,b), whereas prevention of this inhibitory effect ameliorated prooxidant activity of the metal (Wang et al., 2017).”

See, see?! Nothing to see here!