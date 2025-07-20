This article is once again dedicated to Professor Dirk Fasshauer, as I am not sure whether my last critique of MHC-VDJ dogmatics sufficiently highlighted the basic issue.

Let me be clear: the early contributions by Prof. Dirk Fasshauer to the characterization of the SNARE protein family are of significant scientific value., , But does this justify tunnel vision and self-aggrandizing arrogance that ignores one's own fallibility and suggests infallibility because he was quoted?

To answer this question, a fundamental limitation must first be mentioned: He built on knowledge that had already been generated - a normal scientific way. He also benefited greatly from the spirit of the times. At that time, the Human Genome Project and the Human Proteome Project were launched (https://hupo.org/HUPO-History).

The following paper published by Prof. Dirk Fasshauer et al. already shows a discrepancy between the work and logical abstraction:

As early as 2002, Fasshauer et al. showed that the assembly and dissociation of SNARE complexes exhibit pronounced hysteresis, indicating that these processes follow different kinetic and thermodynamic pathways and are time-dependent with a time lag.

The study illustrates that both synaptic and endosomal SNARE complexes undergo a folding reaction by structural reorganization during membrane fusion in vitro. This hysteresis is proposed as a characteristic feature of SNARE complexes, whereby their formation and dissociation can be regulated independently and occur on biologically relevant time scales. However, skepticism already arises when “data not shown” appears somewhere.

Fasshauer et al. emphasize, among other things, that high local concentrations of SNARE proteins at membrane anchors and the natural inertia of the system can be compensated by accelerating mechanisms. At the same time, hysteresis in SNARE complex formation enables precise spatio-temporal control, which acts as a kinetic barrier to prevent uncontrolled membrane fusion. Furthermore, it is assumed that the tight interlocking between SNARE assembly and its dissolution by the AAA-ATPase N-ethylmaleimide-sensitive fusion protein (NSF) and its cofactors represents an ordered, self-reinforcing and irreversible reaction that effectively triggers membrane fusion. The comparatively slow assembly speed could indicate that a particularly stable complex must be formed prior to fusion.

Since this passage is essential to the following argument and I know that I often assume knowledge that is not readily apparent to everyone “upon reading” let me try to explain it in laymen terms:

Fasshauer and colleagues show that the fusion process of cell membranes is strictly controlled: certain proteins (SNAREs) must first assemble in high density and in a very specific way, which takes time. This slow but targeted reaction acts as a safeguard—it prevents unwanted membrane fusion and ensures that everything only happens when the cell is ready.

However, these assumptions only make sense if the cell membrane is not just a passive boundary, but a highly organized, dynamically regulated system that reacts extremely sensitively to molecular changes - i.e. not a play mass, but a precise reaction field:

Dmochowski and Bowen, who were ahead of their time, already recognized the essential role of membrane integrity in pathomechanical development. Many other studies followed this observation., , , , Dias & Nylandsted provide a remarkable review on the topic of the cell membrane.

The following examines whether such a “self-portrayal of infallibility,” as seen in the screenshots, would be justified. To this end, one of Fasshauer's most recent publications as project manager/last author is examined, as he is also considered the corresponding author. The following passage shows that Professor Fasshauer and his colleagues still seem to be simplifying things in 2024, which is potentially misleading or suggests that they have not fully understood the core problem:

”Although SNARE proteins are the driving force for fusion, their activity is orchestrated by various other factors including conserved protein families such as Sec1/Munc18 (SM), Rab, and Complexes Associated with Tethering Containing Helical Rods (CATCHR) proteins (Bonifacino & Glick, 2004; Cai et al., 2007; Jahn & Fasshauer, 2012; Rizo, 2022; Stanton & Hughson, 2023).”

SNARE cannot be the driving force if it first has to be processed intracellularly as a complex. To prove this statement, we will first look at an example of membrane-membrane fusion. Jahn et al. write:

"Proteins regulating initiation of assembly.

In the secretory pathway where the SNAREs operate, membranes destined to fuse first need to recognize and bind to each other. Initial connection between the membranes is mediated by diverse sets of so-called tethering factors that recognize molecular markers in both membranes. Such markers include specific Rab GTPases and phosphorylated variants of the membrane lipid phosphatidylinositol (reviewed elsewhere107). Efficient tethering only takes place if both membranes contain the appropriate combination of molecular markers107,108. Many (but not all) tethering factors form multiprotein particles, referred to as multisubunit tethering complexes (MTCs), and they are usually specific for a single intracellular trafficking step (for review see ref. 108). However, tethering is not sufficient for initiating SNARE assembly and fusion — it requires, in addition, specific regulatory proteins."



It is clear from the work of Jahn et al. that SNAREs serve as central mediators that enable the fusion of membranes through the formation of stable trans complexes after initial alignment by tethering factors. Their role is to carry out the mechanical connection and the actual fusion process, controlled by regulatory proteins such as KEULE, which orchestrate the transition from inactive to active complexes. In other words, SNAREs are not drivers, but mediators.

This is consistent with, for example, Stroupe et al. , Zucchi and Zick et al. , Lürick et al. and Shi et al. There is countless literature that clearly identifies the endocytic role of SNAREs as a downstream complex., , , , ,

Furthermore, Geumann et al. used specific monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies against synaptic and endosomal markers as well as Fab fragments against various SNARE proteins. SNARE proteins and mutated αSNAP were available as His or GST fusion proteins, were enzymatically untagged and chromatographically purified; GDI was added as an external reagent. PC12 cells internalized Alexa- or Atto-labeled dextran in serum-free medium, followed by cold stops and BSA washes. Cell homogenates were transferred to postnuclear supernatants (PNS) by centrifugation; rat brain cytosol was obtained by high-speed digestion from fraction S2. PNS and cytosol reacted with ATP-regenerating or ATP-consuming systems, followed by deposition on coverslips and microscopic analysis. Early endosomes from BHK cells were used for in vitro incubation; image analysis was performed using fluorescence distribution and its standard deviation as cluster markers. Membrane associations were analyzed by ultracentrifugation and Western blot, normalized to synaptobrevin signal. Their STED super-resolution imaging used 635 nm and 750 nm lasers for resolution up to approx. 70–90 nm (detected with avalanche photodiode). They used Matlab-based image analysis, which determined objective co-localization by intensity centers and distance measurement between labeled endosomes.

In this precisely conducted experiment, the authors showed that early endosomal docking occurred independently of SNAP.

From the literature presented here, one could already conclude that RAB serves as the initiator for the mediating role of SNARES and that highly dynamic cross-reactivity, and possibly also synergy, takes place. In any case, it can be stated that SNAREs are not the initiators of membrane fusion activities.

Furthermore, the entire hemispheric theory does not even begin to explain the complexity of membrane organization and reorganization if it does not integrate feedforward and feedback loops.

However, if one broadens the perspective to include the PtdIns cycle, a coherent and self-contained picture emerges of a complex and dynamic set of rules, as would be expected from the smallest self-regulating entity, the eukaryote.

Tan et al. write in a 2015 review article:

“It has been shown that SNX18 binds to PtdIns(4,5)P 2 -containing recycling endosomal membranes and that its function in membrane tubulation is important for SNX18-mediated delivery of vesicles containing ATG16L1 and LC3 to phagophore precursors (Knævelsrud et al., 2013b). Thus, PtdIns(4,5)P 2 not only regulates clathrin-dependent endocytosis but also controls post-endocytic trafficking of phagophore precursors. However, it is still not clear which PIPK isoform regulates the generation of PtdIns(4,5)P 2 in this process. The origin of PtdIns(4,5)P 2 , i.e. whether the pool of PtdIns(4,5)P 2 on phagophore precursor vesicles comes from the plasma membrane or is dynamically generated by a phagophore-precursor-targeted PIPK, also needs to be addressed in future studies.”

This is also consistent with Kutateladze et al., Poccia and Larijani, and Char and Pierre.

It should be assumed that SNAREs are indeed anchored in all cell membranes as type‑II-transmembranproteines and play an important role in endocytotic membrane fusion. However, it has to be noted that the entire SNARE assembly can only perform mechanical roles and does not have signal network logic. When “zipping,” binding and folding energy is converted into tensile force. This also suggests that it must be regulated by other processes beforehand. This leads once more to the RAB-GTPases and PtdIns-Cycle which is there for already tagging the whole endocytotic processes and recycling.,

The same principle applies to the exocytotic SNARE machinery: negative regulators such as amisyn (STXBP6) use their N‑terminal PH domain to bind specifically to PtdIns(4,5)P₂‑rich membrane microdomains. By doing so, they hold SNARE complex assembly in the ‘priming’ state, regulate the size of the releasable vesicle pool, and prevent uncontrolled, excessive neurotransmitter release.

However, here is the summary:



SNAREs are purely executive downstream type 2 transmembrane proteins that contract the membrane during endocytosis and exocytosis. However, they themselves are not regulatory switching processes and are ALWAYS dependent on input.

They are not self-regulating, do not initiate signaling transduction and have no decision-making function. Even more, there is increasing evidence that MAPKs such as p38α directly interfere with the orientation and dynamics of SNARE components - for example by phosphorylation of snapin and regulation of retrograde trafficking (‘snapin/α-SNAP back’ mechanism).,

The transition from trans-SNARE to cis-SNARE is irreversible and results in membrane fusion.

This fusion can only occur if a “go” signal has previously been issued by upstream processes - e.g. by calcium triggers, PI(4,5)P₂ localization, or specific protein-protein interactions.

So the real problem question is one that Prof. Fasshauer doesn't seem to even begin to understand: “How would forced endocytosis-like violence also affect his much-loved purely mechanical force-executing protein?”, ,

Besides that, of course, the old questions still remain unanswered, which Prof. Fasshauer has probably not even understood because he thinks in linear signal paths and was probably brought up that way:

What exactly is it about dysregulation of signal transduction networks, that is not sufficiently understood? Signaling transduction initially activates and regulates processes such as the PtdIns cycle and upstream receptor and are regulated by receptors, too.

Obviously here is a big missunderstanding. Or how does Prof. Dirk Fasshauer come up with the absurd idea of claiming that dysregulation is “moderate and transient” when GTPases take on a short-term on-off switch function that can be considered neither linear nor context-independent?

How can he reconcile his apparent insight into the complexity and dynamics of the cell membrane with justifying a technology that will forcefully influence its entire biochemistry and biomechanics? We’re talking about millions to billions tissue and even cell to cell randomly transfected cells.

To illustrate the whole principle of feed forward and feedback loops, which Prof. Fasshauer obviously lost sight of because he seemed to have tunnel vision for SNARE proteins, here is a short excerpt from the project that is being worked on diligently in the background. (However, without the approximately 30 sources used for it).

