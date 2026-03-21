Genervter’s Newsletter

Diskussion über diese Post

Avatar von User
Avatar von The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
Mar 22

1. LNPs are bioactive

2. LNPs are bioactive even without mRNA

3. clinical formulations have about a third of the total particles as empty or minimally loaded LNPs

No one is talking about this.

What is wrong with this picture?

Antworten
Teilen
2 Antworten von Genervter Bürger und anderen
Avatar von Dr Ah Kahn Syed
Dr Ah Kahn Syed
Mar 22

This is great, GB. It looks though that what they are measuring is the result of "LNP transfection with whatever DNA is floating around in the flask" Vs "LNP transfection with specified RNA and whatever is floating around in the flask".

Hence why both are producing the cGAS-STING (mapk) response with the cytokines that go with those pathways

Antworten
Teilen
1 Antwort von Genervter Bürger
3 weitere Kommentare …

Keine Posts

Sind Sie bereit für mehr?

© 2026 Genervter Bürger · DatenschutzBedingungenHinweis zur Erfassung
Starten Sie Ihre SubstackApp herunterladen
Substack ist der Ort, an dem großartige Kultur ein Zuhause findet.