Genervter’s Newsletter

Diskussion über diese Post

Avatar von User
Avatar von The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
9h

WOW! Lots of work. I especially like your explanation of liposomes vs LNPs. So important

Gesamten Kommentar anzeigen
Antworten
Teilen
Avatar von Myra
Myra
9h

Thank you. Amazing how the ‘powers that be’ have been and are still playing an extreme form of Russian roulette, with the sole difference that in Russian Roulette the bad luck outcome is predictable….

P.S. did you receive my email in the end?

Gesamten Kommentar anzeigen
Antworten
Teilen
1 Antwort von Genervter Bürger
1 weiterer Kommentar …

Keine Posts

Sind Sie bereit für mehr?

© 2026 Genervter Bürger · DatenschutzBedingungenHinweis zur Erfassung
Starten Sie Ihre SubstackApp herunterladen
Substack ist der Ort, an dem großartige Kultur ein Zuhause findet.