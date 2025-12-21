Looky looky 👀

Our paper (me, Maria Gutschi and Dr. S. Seneff) is now in an active peer review process in one of the top 10 world wide journals. Presumably, we should prepare ourselves for a hellish storm, as we are inconvenient and have left small, extremely cautious clues about over 30 years of distorted cell experiments? Furthermore, although we are sober and fair, we are nevertheless attacking an entire platform because LNP-modRNA does not work without LNP, and LNP-modRNA is the product. No delivery system and no active ingredient. The mixing process is the product that takes effect in every cell that comes into contact with these ‘fat balls’ or, as some call them, ‘ghost particles’.

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202511.0517