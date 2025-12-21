Genervter’s Newsletter

Diskussion über diese Post

Avatar von User
Avatar von DoorlessCarp🐭
DoorlessCarp🐭
6h

Excellent news, just in time for Christmas. A great step forward 🫡

Gesamten Kommentar anzeigen
Antworten
Teilen
1 Antwort von Genervter Bürger
Avatar von The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
7h

It’s a great Christmas present! It wouldn’t have happened without you Falkos. Very grateful.

Gesamten Kommentar anzeigen
Antworten
Teilen
9 weitere Kommentare …

Keine Posts

Sind Sie bereit für mehr?

© 2025 Genervter Bürger · DatenschutzBedingungenHinweis zur Erfassung
Starten Sie Ihre SubstackApp herunterladen
Substack ist der Ort, an dem großartige Kultur ein Zuhause findet.