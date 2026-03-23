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Avatar von The BarefootHealer
The BarefootHealer
Mar 23

👏👏👏😉

😐 and what 2 primary things endogenously and exogenously influence the "signal" intra/extra cellularly? Therefore impacting which "switches" turn on or off, and then subsequent downstream, cofactor effects?😐

Water (specifically stable/structured/ez/coherant- whatever the cool kids want to name it😉). And non-native L-EMF/EMR. The later being the lower/more persisent the frequency, the more interference across multiple targets. It uses the innate adaptive cellular response against the cell itself 😐.

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Avatar von Karl Childers
Karl Childers
Mar 24

Next slide please 😎

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