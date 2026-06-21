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Ghostfromthefuture
Jun 22

Just a quick question, because I am thinking about it: Could any of the parts of the LNP promote syncytia formation alongside the spike protein, say for instance in the endothelial lining of blood vessels? Syncytia formation was found to be one factor in the infection of lung tissue by SARS-Cov2 responsible for part of the damage done.

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Jason
Jun 22

Hi GB

I have read through this now in bed over coffee.

Its very unsettling.

Its a paper that I would like to spend some of my spare time digging into.

I have many questions that follow your points. As even my layperson mind is connecting dots that should (IMHO) have made those who signed this poison off as "safe", not sleep at night.

Possible one of the greatest indicators showing they mever did any toxicology studies at all. Ir simply ingored the available literature?

If only some 2% to 15% of the dose actually achieve Tranfection (can't remember if this is the accurate amount) that IMO appears to be "the good news" (although what they are deliberately ingoring to directly verify from Tranfection = spike protein = immune attack = injury or death will not be known. And what percentage ls can be attributed to it not known as well). Your post highlights what the bulk of the remaining cargo of each syringe can be up to. And the mechanism ls and systems that it us eluding to, do appear to be a very long term and evolving mechanism/process.

The narrative of the basic "Tranfection process" is ridiculously simple (LNP = ribosome translation = presentation on cell surface = T Cell attack = immune system clearance) when you actually start thinking of the LNP mechanisms. Which in my .inda eye could be described as a "stealth organization of foreign insurgents that have penetrated, integrated and infiltrated across potentially any part of the body. Both at declaration of hostilities and during the months and years that follow. All the time changing, disrupting and destroying the internal working systems and mechanism of the host.

The terrorist organization metaphor was all I could think of, as the LNP appears to be ablw to work through so many different routes. Amd also move from one stream into another. So just when you think you have a fix on actuon. Another us activated and begins destabilize further.

Am I making sense?

I have questions that I will post over the course of the week my friend.

But incredible work. Once again showing that lateral thinking that keeps the "trusted scientists" shaking in their boots 👊

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