In this final article, I will synthesize the three parts into my personal reflections and conclusions.,, Feel free to disagree with me. I am following an intrinsic logic.

This logic stems from the question, “Why did I write these articles in the first place?” And the answer may come as a surprise:

Initially, it was a consideration of where our paper might be most heavily criticized. And that is in the mathematics behind systems biology models. One could argue, for example, that the thresholds and data presented show only minimal values, are irrelevant, too insignificant, too random, too moderate, too transient etc. But as I have shown in my articles, linear models are completely meaningless for such assertions on a systemic level, and the approach fails right from the start due to thresholds that are set far too high.

The Observer’s Boundary

The human observer is, in itself, an operationally closed entity. Our consciousness, which can be defined in its grandest interplay as the trajectories emerging from the sum of internal phase spaces organizing themselves within us, represents the absolute frontier of our cognition. We cannot step outside our own systemic closure to objectively understanding the absolute totality of another biological system. Our own phase space is the hard limit of our epistemology. We continuously mistake the extrinsic map we draw for the intrinsic territory the organism actually navigates.

The Intrinsic Erratum: Epistemological Limits and the Hubris of Modern Medicine

Ultimately, the core objective of this synthesis is to expose the profound limitations of our epistemological reach and to identify the glaring hubris embedded in modern medicine. At the very foundation of our current scientific paradigm lies a fundamental fallacy, what we must define as the intrinsic erratum .

The illusory attempt to understand and control a self-contained, operationally closed, thermodynamically (and electrostatically) open system as if it were a purely external reality is not possible given the hierarchy discussed in the three parts. The mere fact that we are only just beginning to understand soft matter physics at all, just as we are with interfacial dynamics at the nanoscale, argues against any other assumption. Please do not misunderstand me here: The foundations of soft matter physics and interfacial physics are indeed established, but precisely where complexity, non-equilibrium states, and nanostructures converge, we remain far removed from formulating even an initial theory, which, as historical precedent in every known scientific field would have us expect, will ultimately prove to be an error.

We can, of course, establish a scientific consensus regarding external laws of nature and physical observation models. We can measure thermodynamics, structural biology, and the mechanics of matter. However, we fundamentally fail to capture the actual intrinsic mechanisms of a living system. This limitation is not merely a technological deficit; it is a hard ontological boundary.

The Temporal Axis and the Illusion of Control

What we absolutely cannot do (without inviting catastrophic, cascading dysregulations) is fundamentally repurpose a system or forcefully manipulate it along its temporal axis. Modern medicine crosses a dangerous line when it abandons the role of perturbation and attempts to seize the role of the architect.

An organism is not a trivial machine to be hacked, nor a linear equation to be solved; it is an autopoietic entity moving through time. When we attempt to reprogram the systemic foundation, we ignore the internal logic of the system’s trajectory in its multidimension of phase spaces. The modern technocratic urge to forcibly rewrite an intrinsic phase space stands as the ultimate manifestation of the intrinsic erratum. It is the fatal illusion that we can dictate the temporal and structural evolution of a complex biological system from the outside, while in this very attempt we remain fundamentally “trapped” inside our own phase space and therefore entirely incapable of capturing the external totality required to understand the overall systemic order.

The Hubris of Systemic Reprogramming

From this realization follows a stark and uncompromising consequence: it is sheer madness to consciously attempt to engineer, manipulate, or reconfigure an intrinsic phase space like the human immune system.

There is a fundamental difference between supporting an autopoietic system and attempting to overwrite it. It is entirely legitimate and scientifically sound to address symptoms, to preventively support the foundational baseline of a system with supplements, or to target specific receptors with localized perturbations in terms of pain medicine. In these instances, we provide a stimulus or a resource, but we respect the operational closure of the organism. The system itself dictates how it integrates that perturbation.

Example given

I think I have provided more than enough references and discussed them with you over the last 6 years to present the following illustrative example–the very motivation that turned my original problem into three entire articles–to make exactly what I mean tangible:

The immune system is not a trivial, linear machinery of isolated signaling pathways and receptors operating on a simple input-output logic. It must be comprehended as a high-dimensional, intrinsic phase space. This space is operationally and catalytically closed in upon itself, yet it interacts with its environment in a thermodynamically and materially open manner. This means the system operates exclusively according to its own internally generated logic.

Immunological defense and homeostasis are not static states but rather a continuous movement, a trajectory, through this phase space. The system navigates spirally through time, constantly processing stimuli. When an external perturbation occurs, the immune system integrates this disturbance according to its own internal order. It reconfigures its stability landscape from within to maintain its autopoietic coherence.

The critical interface where this thermodynamic openness translates into organizational closure consists of the biophysical boundaries, primarily the lipid membranes. They form the structural guardrails that establish and confine this phase space in the first place. Natural or legitimate pharmacological interactions occur at these borders, prompting the system to respond internally.

This model establishes a hard epistemological and biophysical limit for medical interventions:

Legitimate Perturbation: We can support the foundation of the system from the outside (for instance, through supplementation), mitigate symptoms, or deliberately target specific receptors. Throughout all these processes, the operational closure remains intact. The system receives a stimulus but decides upon the procedural and temporal integration from within its own phase space.

The Fatal Forcible Intervention: Technocratic hubris begins precisely where the attempt is made to fundamentally reprogram this autopoietic space. When physical mechanisms are employed to breach membrane boundaries and force structural templates into the system, one no longer acts as a perturbator but as an assumed architect. The system is torn from its trajectory as we attempt to rewrite its temporal axis from the outside.

Because we, as observers and researchers, are inescapably trapped inside our own cognitive phase space, we can never get the absolute, extrinsic totality that would be required to flawlessly reorder a foreign immune system. The attempt to fundamentally repurpose the immune system at its core is the ultimate manifestation of the intrinsic erratum. It is the delusion that an internally closed order can be mastered through external force, an endeavor that physically must culminate in cascading dysregulation.