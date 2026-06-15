Abstract

Before I begin: this article is about something that sounds technical but touches on a question most people have asked at some point, namely what it actually means for something to be alive.

Men tend to think of living systems as machines that can be taken apart, measured, and reassembled. If we understand the parts well enough, the thinking goes, we understand the whole. But biology keeps resisting this approach, not because it is too complex to measure, but because the measuring itself changes what we are looking at. A living cell is not a container with contents. It is a process that continuously produces the very conditions that make it possible. It is, in the most literal sense, self-referential: it refers to itself in order to exist.

This article explores what that means. In some places, starting from a very specific problem, I will revisit the issue of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) when it is truly relevant. The reason for this is simple: when LNPs interact with cell membranes, something happens that conventional models struggle to capture. The membrane is not merely a barrier. It is a physical carrier of organizational information, and disrupting it does not simply damage a structure. It potentially disrupts the very logic by which the cell constitutes itself as a system.

To understand why that distinction matters, we need to understand what a living system actually is from the perspective of systems biology. That is what this article attempts to do, drawing on a body of theoretical work that reaches from the biochemistry of the cell to the mathematics of self-reference. The conclusion it arrives at is that life cannot be scaled, averaged, or projected onto a static framework without losing precisely what makes it life. And that this is not a limitation of our measurement tools. It is a structural property of living organization itself.

Introduction

Up to this point, I have established the foundational idea as a premise for biological systems by discussing trajectories in phase spaces under the premise that what is at stake are structural levels of organization.

Furthermore, it was suggested in the second part article that fractal scaling across cells, tissues, and organs is already problematic: it relies on a mean value for scaling that cannot capture any single, self-contained yet outwardly open phase space, by which I mean nuances such as membrane curvature, membrane charge density, receptor clustering, current epigenetic state, current operational mode, etc.

As suggested, there are fundamental issues with linear transition.

Did you already notice?: What do I mean by “self-contained yet outwardly open phase space”? This will be exactly the part this article is about. Today we will examine how closed and open–which would essentially be 0 and 1–can ultimately exist simultaneously as 1 in terms of systems biology.

Letelier et al .

We must first define autopoiesis as a process: An autopoietic system is organized as a bounded network of processes of production, transformation, and destruction of components, which:

through its interactions and transformations, continuously regenerates and realizes the network of processes that produced it constitutes the system as a concrete entity in the space in which the components exist – by specifying the topological realization of the system as such a network

“Thus an Autopoietic systemdoes not have inputs or outputs, instead it creates a web of molecular processes that result in the maintenance of the autopoietic organization. Because an Autopoietic system’s internal dynamics are self-determined, there is no need to refer any operational (or organizational) aspect to the outside. Thus the environment does not inform, instruct or otherwise define the internal dynamics, it only perturbs the system’s dynamics.”

From this, three concrete conditions for the system’s logic follow:

Operational closure: all processes are internally caused; no external instructions apply. Material openness: energy and matter flow through the system; it is thermodynamically open. Topological self-generation: the system actively produces its own boundary.

“This does not mean that an Autopoietic system is completely independent from its medium. Instead it means that the system specifies its own internal states and the domain of its changes. In this context, external events act as perturbations that only trigger internal changes. But the magnitude and direction of these changes are defined by the internal dynamics of the system and not by the external perturbations (Maturana and Mpodozis, 2000).”

Condition one requires further precision: internally caused does not mean that no external stimulus triggers the condition, but rather that the process of movement within the phase space as such, and the phase transition itself, occur intrinsically. External events act as perturbations that only trigger internal changes. "

“The operational closure of Autopoietic systems implies that every process in an Autopoietic network is the direct consequence of the interplay of components produced in other parts of the network. Thus, the components of an Autopoietic systems are (in Rosen terms) the material causes, and the configuration of the network is the efficient cause for the existence of any given process in the network. This argument shows that every Autopoietic system has the property of being closed to efficient causes and thus of being an (M,R) system.”

However, I would go a step further: The extent and direction of these changes must be determined by the system’s internal dynamics. Otherwise, there could be no feedback mechanism extending beyond the intrinsic system in terms of higher-order organization.

Based on this idea, it would make perfect sense to view the hierarchy as follows:

Operational closure → as a prerequisite for Structural coupling → as a prerequisite for Feedback across the system boundary → as a prerequisite for Situational adaptation

Cardénas et al .

The key passage establishing the formal distinction:

“In Fig. 1 all catalysts are synthesized internally; none is produced by any external agency. It is in this sense that the system is catalytically closed, or closed to efficient cause in Rosen’s terms. There is no implication of material closure, however, and no conflict with the thermodynamic requirement that a living organism be open to the flux of matter, to allow metabolic energy to be extracted from food (Fig. 2a): A in Fig. 1 is understood to include molecules available from the environment, and likewise B to include molecules that are excreted, but the distinction between external and internal molecules is not explicit in the figure. In a third sense an organism is again closed, as there is always a physical separation (membrane, cell wall, skin, etc.) between one individual and another (Fig. 2 b). This is important, and is emphasized in particular in the theory of autopoiesis (Maturana and Varela, 1980), but Fig. 1 is concerned with organizational closure (Fig. 2 c), not with structural closure.”

*Fig. 1

*Fig. 2

The authors clearly demonstrate that my provocative binary opening statement–“0 and 1 simultaneously as 1”–is a precise description of the state of operation: catalytic closure (0) and thermodynamic openness (1) are not only compatible; they must occur simultaneously.

“c) Closure to efficient causation does not refer to structural or material closure however, but to organizational closure: all catalysts needed for metabolism are themselves products of metabolism.”

This means that organizational closure is an emergent property of the network topology; not of the physical boundary. A system does not lose its organizational closure because matter traverses the boundary, but only when the circularity of efficient causality is interrupted.

It is the principle that also bridges the gap to soft matter physics: because the membrane perturbation caused by LNP lipids acts precisely there. It perturbs not directly on organizational closure, but on the physical conditions that make the phase space organisation and the trajectories in this space possible. This would consequently lead to alterations in the systems operational principles.

Resolving the Fractal Problem

However, taken together the both papers resolve already the fractal issue:



Fractal scaling assumes that a mean value across scales is meaningful – that the phase space at every level remains structurally similar and externally describable. This assumption is precisely what organizational closure invalidates.

As established through Letelier et al. and Cárdenas et al., every autopoietic system constitutes its own phase space through the circularity of its efficient causation. The configuration of the network is the efficient cause for every process within it. This means that the phase space is not a fixed container that an external observer can define and then scale. It is an emergent property of the network topology itself, reconstituted moment by moment through the system’s internal dynamics.

Considering, for example, two adjacent cardiomyocytes: Structurally, they may appear identical. Yet each constitutes its own operationally closed phase space, defined by its current epigenetic state, its mitochondrial heteroplasmy rate, its receptor clustering configuration, and its operational mode at this precise moment. These are not minor deviations from a shared mean. They are intrinsic dimensions of each system’s self-constituted phase space.

Averaging across these phase spaces is therefore not merely imprecise. It is categorically invalid, because it averages quantities that do not exist on the same ontological level. A mean value presupposes commensurability. Organizational closure, as formalized by Rosen and consequently discussed and expanded by Letelier and Cárdenas, shows that no two autopoietic systems are fully commensurable, because each defines the very dimensions of its own state space from within.

This is the fundamental reason why fractal scaling across cells, tissues, and organs cannot capture biological reality: it imposes an external descriptive framework onto systems that are, by their very nature, self-describing.

Montévil et al .

The authors argue that this organizational principle applies not only at the metabolic level, but also at the epistemic level across all phase spaces of a biological organism.

“In particular, symmetries are at the core of the constitution of scientific objects: they ground their theoretical and mathematical characterisation (by defining their description space) and make it possible to write equations describing their behaviour (i.e. their specific trajectory) in those situations in which the values of the parameters and initial conditions are specified.”

This means that the phase spaces define how biological systems can be described as scientific objects in the first place.

“Given that, ex hypothesi, biological symmetries are unstable, biological systems achieve self-determination insofar as organisational closure involves their stabilisation in the long run. As such, closure is at the core of the very constitution of biological phenomena as scientific objects.”

This is the direct answer to the fractal problem from an epistemological perspective: In physics, symmetries define the description space in a stable manner. In biological systems, these symmetries are intrinsically unstable. They are stabilized locally and temporarily through closure of constraints, but are never fixed globally.

Hofmeyr

Hofmeyr adapts this organizational perspective on the abstract principles of Rosen and Letelier. He discusses it at a biochemically concrete level while simultaneously introducing a crucial new concept: “formal cause.

“A bird’s-eye view of the causal entailments in the (F,A)system and the (F,A) cell model shows that, while it is closed to efficient causation, it is open to both material causation and to the freestanding formal causes of the products of the fabricator. The openness to material cause ensures that the system is thermodynamically open and the openness to formal cause ensures that it is informationally open.”

That is “0 and 1 simultaneously as 1” at the biochemical level. So we need to consider trajectories in three dimensions: operationally closed, materially open, and informationally open. Hofmeyr also puts forward a remarkable idea regarding the boundaries of the respective phase space, which ties in with the connection to soft matter physics briefly mentioned earlier:

“If the properties of the intracellular milieu should change to the degree that folding and self-assembly become impaired, the other efficient causes in the cell will lose their function and their replacement becomes impossible, which, in turn, makes it impossible for them to repair the intracellular milieu. Over time the functionality of the whole system will collapse. This collectively impredicative relationship between the efficient causes of the folding transformation (the intracellular milieu) and the efficient cause of homeostatic maintenance of the intracellular milieu (electrolyte transporters and chaperones, both functionalised by folding) is captured by the hierarchical cycle in Figs. 4C, 5A and 9.”

Fig. 4

Fig. 9

Regarding the Softmatter issue, Hofmeyr goes on to write:

”The hierarchical causal cycle of the functionality of the creators and maintainers of internal context being determinedbythatverycontextexists at manylevelsoftheorganisation of the living. Here I have considered what is arguably the lowestoftheselevels, but the requirement for an enabling context created and maintained from within the system scales from the cell right up to human societies. I leave it to the reader to consider how such a hierarchical cycle operates at the level of, for example, a multicellular organism, an ecosystem, an economy, a human organisation or a society.”

Specifically, with regard to the LNP problem, this means that they do not merely act directly on the organizational closure, but also on the physical conditions of the intracellular environment and membrane integrity, which are what make the principle of closure possible in the first place. LNPs operate as exogenous factors precisely at the boundary where thermodynamic openness (1) and organizational closure (0) are physically mediated.

However, this means that both the membrane and the intracellular environment should be understood as physical manifestations of topological self-generation. Regarding the fractal problem, Hofmeyr posits a crucial statement: “In Hofmeyr (2007) I tried to capture the importance of this concept in the mantra “Nothing in an organism makes sense except in the light of functional context”, a systems biological counterpoint to Dobzhansky’s (1973) famous “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution”.” This is the systems-biological resolution: There is no context-free phase space, and thus no scalable fractal metric.

A brief interim summary of where we stand:

So far, we have covered:

Recap and problem statement : the binary paradox

Letelier et al ./Cárdenas et al . : autopoiesis and organizational closure

Montévil et al . : epistemological dimension, unstable symmetries

Hofmeyr: biochemical concretization, formal cause, soft matter bridge

Should we delve even further into the systems theories underlying modern systems biology?

Rubin

Unfortunately, this paper is behind a paywall and isn’t available anywhere yet. I would have been incredibly interested in the entire line of reasoning Rubin uses to reach his conclusion. In any case, he draws a remarkable conclusion:





”Autopoietic systems are a generic kind of natural system comprising two domains of existence; self-production and cognition. As such, autopoiesis is not a formal system, nor a theory, a principle or a definition of life. It is the organization of the living such that when it stops, the living of the organism stops as well. Yet, autopoietic systems like all-natural systems in the universe are amenable to being defined in theoretical terms, i.e. encoded in formal systems (models).”

So he concludes that autopoiesis cannot be a formal description, but is the organization itself. Formal systems are models of it, not the thing itself.

Kauffman

Kauffman extends the perspective on systems biology discussed so far to address the issue of observations:

“Autopoiesis is a condition that can be assessed by an observer of the boards. The observer notes that a pattern on the board is persisting across intervals of time and judges that this pattern is an intrinsic property of the dynamics of the boards. Note that, without observers, these recursive systems would not be interpreted via the concepts of internal dynamics and autopoiesis.”

This means that even if one were to apply a fractal scaling from the outside, one would not be describing the system itself, but rather one’s own observer’s perspective. There is no observer-independent metric for phase spaces. This directly confirms the epistemological argument with which I began my discussion of Montévil et al.: Symmetries that constitute the descriptive space of a biological system are always relative to the observer and cannot exist without context.

“It is a fact of nature that the DNA strings contain codes for all the basic molecules and enzymes (combinations of molecules) that participate in these cellular interactions. In principle, the DNA contains the coding for its own environment, and via the RNA transcription processes this coding can be used to realize these molecules and enzymes and its own replication.”

DNA is thus, for Kauffman, operationally closed (it encodes itself), materially open (energy and material flow through transcription), and informationally open (it uses the cellular environment as an efficient context). In this way, DNA precisely realizes the three-dimensional structure that Hofmeyr describes in abstract terms. Kauffman makes it molecularly vivid and extends the framework we have defined so far to the deepest molecular level (as we understand it by now: The trajectory between Membrane to DNA) as the starting point for the first dimension of a phase space in terms of biological systems. Taking this further, the interconnected phase spaces would thus represent a new trajectory, which in turn unfolds within the expanded phase space.

However, in terms of Hofmeyr and in strict relational biology (according to Robert Rosen), “operational closure” is strictly defined as closure to efficient causation. In biology, efficient causes are catalysts/enzymes. DNA is open in terms of both matter and information, but it does not catalyze itself. In physical reality, it is ultimately a structural polyanionic template. Although form is defined by DNA (formal cause), it requires the cellular machinery (enzymes, ribosomes) as the efficient cause. According to this strict biochemical interpretation, DNA cannot be described as operationally closed in isolation.

This view is consistent with experiments in which the functionality of various trajectories (even if not explicitly identified as such) in an entire cell that had been artificially enucleated was investigated.,,

One could therefore–without appearing contradictory–summarize Hofmeyr and Kauffmann as follows: If DNA is not the efficient cause but “only” the formal cause, then a depleted cytoplasm with an intact membrane must be able to temporarily maintain its trajectories and organizational coherence—and that is precisely what these empirical studies demonstrate. That said, I remain cautious here, as this does not take into account feedback mechanisms and self-reinforcing, pulsatile, and oscillatory mechanisms.

Kauffman also argues against the fractal scaling of system models:

“In this way, I become an eigenform for my own self-observation.” (…) “A deep connection runs between the idea of eigenforms as objects of perception and the structure of autopoiesis. In both cases, the observer finds a structure that is unchanged under transformations (perturbations) of the observed system.”

The quotes suggest that scalability is not feasible. This is the formal expression of what Hofmeyr refers to as “Nothing in an organism makes sense except in the light of functional context.” It means: no context-free phase space, no scalable fractal metric, because every description of the system is already a form inherent to the observer, not an external, neutral measurement.

A very interesting sentence was this one, which makes me think:

“At this point, it would be appropriate to call it autopoietic, as its 'life' is not affected by small perturbations (adding or removing some points).”

If I am interpreting this quote correctly, it would reverse the perspective: It is not structural integrity that defines autopoiesis, but rather the robustness of the organizational dynamics in the face of perturbations. LNPs therefore do not primarily threaten autopoietic status by damaging the membrane, but rather by potentially disrupting the closure’s own perturbation tolerance by interfering with the physical conditions that make this robustness possible in the first place.

Farnsworth

Farnsworth’s work is the most important in giving these theoretical observations a concrete structure with regard to the main area of investigation that Maria Gutschi and I are engaged in: LNPs. Farnsworth provides the most physically precise formulation of what you have described conceptually thus far. In his work, the membrane is not merely a structural element, but a physical information object:

”For example if 3A was a phospholipid molecule and 4A a phospholipid membrane, the arrangement of molecules in the membrane would be 4Z, with associated 4Ip and any physical causes specifically depending on this membrane structure would arise from 4Ip ⊳ 4Cp. Chemically, all the phospholipids have well known amphipathic properties, based on an electrostatic pattern ( 3Ip), by which they also spontaneously form sheets, giving rise to selectively permeable membranes that can be folded into tubes and enclose spaces in three dimensions as e.g. cell teguments: all these are cases of 4A with associated 4Ip. The ‘tube’ and ‘enclosure’ properties are strictly a result of configuration 4Z and in the context of a higher biological system level, they function, e.g. by directing flow and selectively constraining diffusion. In turn, according to the causal role interpretation of function (Cummins 1975; Farnsworth et al. 2017a), these functions are a subset of the property-dependent causes of level 4: {4Cp} (recall {⋅} denotes a set). More precisely (than property-dependent), these functions result from the 4Z arrangement’s specific contribution to constraint on the action of F emanating from all the particles constituting the membrane. In general, LIp ⊳ {LCp}, which compactly expresses efficient cause by same-level constraint.”

For the LNP problem, this implies that LNPs primarily interfere at the level of physical information (Ip)—the spatial configuration of molecules in the membrane—and thus disrupt the conditions under which formal information (If) can be translated into efficient causality in the first place.

Furthermore, Farnsworth formalizes what Hofmeyr describes regarding the hierarchical causal cycle:

“More specifically, it is a particular combination of upward and downward causation that results in closure to efficient causation (Rosen 1985a, b, 1991) in ontological accounts of the cell (Hofmeyr 2021; Vega 2023).”

This brings us full circle to my postulated hierarchy. In the beginning of this article I wrote: ”However, I would go a step further: The extent and direction of these changes must be determined by the system’s internal dynamics. Otherwise, there could be no feedback mechanism extending beyond the intrinsic system in terms of higher-order organization.”

In short:

Operational closure → Structural coupling → Feedback → Situational adaptation

In Farnsworth’s view, this cycle is grounded not only conceptually but also physically: Upward causation generates higher levels of organization, whose Ip in turn acts back on the lower levels.

Farnsworth thus argues against the fractal scale-up and expands on Montévil’s ideas. The following statement is particularly relevant to Montévil’s epistemological argument:

“As a product of observation, Cs is dependent upon an observer and therefore on the undeclared organisational information of the observational system, where it can be found as an instance of Im (i.e. consider the observer as an additional physically implemented cybernetic system in Fig. 1, having the properties necessary for Im to exist)”

Fig. 1

Statistically inferred causes, precisely the kind of statements on which fractal scaling is based, are always observer-relative. They do not describe the physical reality of the system, but rather the structure of the observation itself. This is the physical-information-theoretical version of Kauffman’s “eigenform” argument.

Abramsky et al .

On the meta-level, Abramsky et al. offer several noteworthy insights, including the resolution of the self-reference paradox through time (and its significance for phase spaces):

“Hence, a reference made by a present system to itself is resolved by a future self, which unravels the circle of the logical paradox into a natural time spiral, thereby removing a potential paradox. In fact, we might state that the paradox is an illusion, brought about by a special projection of the situation: the flattening into a timeless situation, which ignores the axis of time.”

This is the time-theoretical formulation of what Montévil says about unstable symmetries. Fractal scaling is precisely this illegitimate projection: it flattens the temporal spiral into a static image, thereby losing the intrinsic dynamics of the system.

“Living systems can use self-reference to self-modify. Complex organisms develop from a single cell; over multiple generations organisms evolve to become different ones, with altered DNA. Similarly, societies undergo continual changes in social structures, develop new types of organizations, and invent new technologies which in turn may alter their social structure and organizations. The self-modifications that living systems undergo can result in changes to the rules that govern their behaviour.”

That is the fundamental reason why no external scaling model applies: the system changes not only its state, but also the rules by which it changes. Fractals scale states: they do not account for changes in rules. Assuming that signal transduction is a nonlinear network, working context-dependent, and capable of generating new, stable phase spaces when thresholds are crossed, and that no two cells are alike at this level, the observable space is limited, and fractal scales measure only a superstructure logic but not the trajectory that enables it as such.

“As Rosen [11] points out, this self-reference is of the kind that is considered pathological in conventional logic because it can lead to paradox. However, the apparent paradoxes introduced by self-reference can be solved by explicitly including time in the explanation of these inherently dynamical systems, because time unfolds paradox into a process. We take up questions concerning the nature of time as they arise in attempts to understand the nature of living systems. Living systems are characterised most fundamentally by the fact that they generate novelty. They are not just self-organising systems but systems that transform themselves into other systems, through evolution and other processes, and these transformations arise in time.”

This is the most precise formulation of the hierarchy: structural coupling as a trajectory in phase space, whose direction is determined by the system’s internal history, not by external parameters.

Regarding the limitations of conventional modeling, the authors note:

“Rosen understood living organisms as anticipatory systems, i.e., systems with dynamics that are driven by a future state of the system [...] However, the model, while useful, can never be entirely correct, because it is a model, so it will occasionally generate errors, and these errors will occasionally function as a source of novelty.”

This ties directly into Rubin’s conclusion: Autopoiesis is not a formal system, but organization itself. Models are always approximations, and the errors of these approximations are not disturbances, but generative sources of novelty.

Regarding the openness of the system as a formal property, they further note:

“Open endedness is necessary in any system that does not merely recur: it opens the timeless cycle not merely into a temporal helix (fig.2), but into a growing spiral. In order to capture the concept of open endedness, it is necessary to have an appropriate definition of ‘novelty’. Banzhaf et al. [13] provide such a definition of novelty, with respect to models and metamodels of the system (see figure 3).”

Fig. 2

Fig. 3

This is the decisive statement regarding the LNP problem: An autopoietic system is not merely recurrent, but open-ended. LNPs do not merely disrupt a state; they would thus interfere with the capacity to continue the spiral.

Summary

Every phase space is operationally closed as a functional unit, constituting its own dimensions from within through the circularity of efficient causation. It is simultaneously open to energetic and physical processes, which do not define its internal dynamics but act as perturbations that trigger internally determined responses. The robustness of this organization against perturbation is what ultimately determines the survival and replicability of the entity.

However, a phase space cannot reflect upon its own trajectory from within itself. It can only be contextualized by the next higher phase space, which determines the trajectory emerging from the interaction of at least two lower phase spaces when a higher level of organization comes into being. This is not a contingent feature of biological systems but a structural necessity: every higher dimension exists because without it, the trajectory of the level below would have no reference capable of holding it stable in time. Hierarchy is therefore not a scaling phenomenon but a necessity phenomenon. Each dimension arises because the logic of the level beneath it is insufficient to stabilize itself.

This is the fundamental reason why fractal scaling fails as a descriptive framework for biological reality. Fractals presuppose self-similarity across levels, meaning that the logic of one level is transferable to the next. But what the organizational approach to biology reveals is precisely the opposite: each higher level of organization emerges because the logic of the lower level cannot account for its own trajectory. The observable space of fractal metrics captures only a superstructural logic, not the trajectory that makes it possible in the first place.

Returning to the question posed at the outset of this article: what is a self-contained yet outwardly open phase space? The answer that emerges from the entirety of this discussion is that it is a system whose organizational closure constitutes the precondition for structural coupling, whose structural coupling constitutes the precondition for feedback across the system boundary, and whose feedback constitutes the precondition for situational adaptation. That hierarchy is not imposed from outside. It generates itself through the necessity of each level requiring a higher reference in order to remain stable in time.

This brings us to a concluding reflection that must be offered explicitly as a hypothesis rather than as a derived conclusion, because it reaches beyond what the foregoing sources formally establish, even though it follows naturally from the logic they develop together.

If experience and behavior are understood not as properties that a biological system happens to have, but as the form in which an operationally closed system integrates its own history into its present trajectory, then experience is not an addition to biological organization. It is the inner dimension of the trajectory itself. A system that cannot represent its own trajectory in any form cannot engage in situational adaptation and cannot modify the rules by which it responds to perturbation. In that sense, some minimal form of representational capacity, what Abramsky et al. call representational time, appears to be a structural requirement of any system that is not merely recurrent but genuinely open-ended.

Whether this constitutes experience in a philosophically meaningful sense remains an open question. But the organizational framework developed across the sources discussed in this article suggests that the boundary between self-organizing systems and experiencing systems may be less categorical than is commonly assumed, and that this question deserves to be taken seriously as a scientific one rather than deferred entirely to philosophy.