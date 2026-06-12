Introduction

This article should be taken for what it is: a philosophical reflection on science that has recently captured my interest.

Before I start, we’ll redefine the term trajectory once more:

Based on Laddach et al. , a trajectory is best defined as a directional path of consistent transcriptomic change through gene expression space, characterized by a well-defined and statistically testable directionality that identifies the underlying biological programme. In terms of the authors it means that it has a consistent direction of transcriptomic change that can be formally detected and quantified as a vector specifying which genes are up- and down-regulated. However, while practically inferred from population snapshots, in terms of phase space it describes a continuous temporal evolution of a single cell. However, as highlighted in my last article, there are limitations for this perspective that ignore nonlinearity and feedback loops.

An article I came across today inspired me to add a few more thoughts to my last Substack post. I definitely want to thank Eckhard Umann again for that.

An addendum and important clarification: The term “phase space” is not used here merely as a conceptual model:

Membranes organize degrees of freedom

Protein clusters organize degrees of freedom

Organelles organize degrees of freedom

Tissues organize degrees of freedom

Organs organize degrees of freedom

This hierarchy of organized degrees of freedom leads directly to the problem discussed below.

A friend and aspiring neuroscientist made a remarkable remark when I complained about the Jacobian matrix as a mega-complicated basic concept:

She wrote: “You should hear about Cavalier’s methodology for assessing the volumes in neurostereology 😊 Integral calculus for converting two-dimensional values to 3D space calculations with accurate estimates of the volumes / numbers per unit areas and morphology 😑😍😊” Yet, I still encounter a structural modeling problem here. Perhaps I am mistaken? That is precisely why I am writing this article—to identify and discuss my concern. I replied to her: "However, I think it also fails for the trajectory issue, no?" She countered: “it works with real life material, fractal calculations welcome 😊😂”

To understand the first issue I am seeing, we will first look at three younger papers.

Hanin does something truly remarkable. He poses the question: What happens if the observations in a data set do not actually all come from the same distribution?

What if the cells, tissues or data points differ subtly from one another? The intuitive answer of most scientists would be: small deviations from the ideal mean small errors in the result. Hanin demonstrates with his calculation examples that this is fundamentally wrong.

Ventre et al. identify the following central limitations of their framework for trajectory inference via stochastic differential equations (SDEs) and lineage tracing:

In the case of cell death and/or subsampling, the method introduces a bias resulting from the incompleteness of the information contained within the lineage tree, which fundamentally cannot be entirely eliminated with this type of data.

The method requires the drift of the SDE to be curl-free (i.e., a gradient of a potential) and the diffusion coefficient to be constant. These assumptions are biologically restrictive.

Furthermore, convergence guarantees only hold for the case of a zero death rate with complete observation of all tree leaves. For the biologically more relevant case involving cell death, no formal guarantees exist. In addition, only a fraction of the reads are sampled, divisions can occur more frequently than barcodes mutate, and only a subset of the true tree nodes is observed: sources of noise whose analysis lies explicitly outside the scope of the article. As a limitation, it must be noted: The demonstrations rely exclusively on simulated data sets; testing on experimental data remains outstanding.

The logical problem resulting from this is that the actual trajectory under which the model assumptions can hold has not even been defined. Speaking somewhat more technically: The model prerequisites, particularly the gradient structure of the drift and the constant diffusion coefficient, are not derived from biological principles but are mathematically motivated (they enable the application of the gWOT framework).

Since there is no independent definition of the “true” biological trajectory under which these assumptions would actually be met, it remains unclear whether the model adequately describes the real differentiation process at all. The theoretical guarantees therefore refer to the convergence toward a model-specific quantity; not necessarily toward the biologically relevant trajectory.

Fournier et al. extend this perspective within the overarching framework and, if interpreted correctly in the direction I am pursuing, introduce a remarkable fracture that touches upon the still heavily focused perspective of mutation as a pathogenic driver: The mutation-driven perspective in cancer research, for example, assumes that tumorigenesis and cell identity are primarily explained by genetic mutations. This means discrete, irreversible changes in the DNA sequence. In contrast, they demonstrate that even in the absence of mutations, the stochastic dynamics of gene regulation–driven by transcriptional bursting and gene network interactions–are sufficient to generate and describe cellular identity shifts.

The ‘fracture’ lies in the following consideration: if cell identity and differentiation pathways can already be explained by the inherent stochasticity of the gene expression process within a regulatory network, then mutation is not necessarily the primary driving force. Instead, it may simply be one of several perturbations within an already dynamic, epigenetic state space. This would frame the Waddington landscape not as a static, mutation-carved relief, but as a state space continuously shaped by network dynamics and, in principle, reversible.

The exact time-dependent distribution of a reference process is explicitly calculable only for a single gene. Extending this to gene networks with multiple interacting genes is an extremely challenging task, likely intractable for complex interactions.

An unknown gene network structure is explicitly taken as a prerequisite: To apply this approach to experimental data sets, the underlying gene regulatory network (GRN) would first need to be inferred. Additionally, degradation and synthesis rates must be estimated separately before applying the CARDAMOM algorithm.

Consequently, the scalability for larger networks remains unresolved. From this, it follows that the influence an unknown network exerts on larger gene regulatory networks remains to be investigated.

As a limitation, it must be noted that the entire validation relies on simulated data sets; testing on real experimental data remains outstanding.

Consideration 1–The Actual Limitation

Broadly speaking, the work of Fournier et al. shares a fundamental problem with Ventre et al.: The reference model against which the trajectory is inferred must itself be derived from the data. The trajectory is therefore only as well-defined as the pre-assumed or estimated gene network model. Or simpler, to grasp the dogma: In single-cell analysis, the phase space is not observed independently. It is reconstructed only from the observed cellular states. As a result, phase space and trajectory cannot be cleanly separated empirically.

However, as mentioned at the beginning, the fundamental definition by Laddach et al. implies a single cell by its own logic, because a vector in the gene expression space describes the developmental path of a program; a unit moving from state A to state B.

This closes the loop to Ventre et al. and Fournié et al.: If a trajectory is strictly defined only for a single cell, but experimentally via population data can fundamentally only be estimated, and if these population data, according to Hanin, can statistically never truly be considered an iid sample, then the trajectory in the strict sense is a quantity that is neither directly measurable nor uniquely reconstructible from the available data without far-reaching model assumptions. The definition thus names precisely what the field purports to measure, but structurally cannot.

Consideration 2–Phase Spaces

However, it must be noted that the phase space appears inescapable as a model. Yet, is my friend right that we can genuinely modulate a phase space fragmentarily? 'It works with real life material, fractal calculations welcome': this is actually not a refutation of my initial trajectory critique, but rather an extension: Fractal geometry describes self-similarity across scales.

That is a property of the phase space, not of the state. This is definitely moving in the right direction of thought. The question would be: Are biological trajectories fractal?

This would mean that the stability landscape exhibits similar structures across different timescales, which would be consistent with Prigogine’s dissipative structures.

de Castro & McShea describe evolution as a journey through a hierarchical attractor space of dissipative structures, in which new levels of organization emerge because fluctuations are stabilized by energy flows and subsequently exert a top-down feedback effect on their components.

And here I see the real, current limitation already logically unraveled, and why we, as of now, are only just beginning to be able to understand systems biology:

The phase space of a biological system is high-dimensional: every state variable adds a dimension. What we perceive and measure are always merely projections of this space onto low-dimensional subspaces. In this respect, my friend is definitely right: fractally, it is scalable.

However, this is bound to stop at a multi-organ system at the latest, which already interconnects higher sub-phase spaces for open systems. This is exactly the problem with snapshots: they project a high-dimensional trajectory course onto a single point. The information regarding direction, curvature, proximity to bifurcation; everything is lost.

The trajectory problem therefore reveals a more general issue. If every observable subsystem is embedded within a larger phase space whose geometry remains only partially accessible, then explanations based solely on local states risk being incomplete. The relevant explanatory object may instead be the higher-order structure that constrains and coordinates those states. This raises the possibility that consciousness is not another state within the system, but rather an emergent property of the system’s capacity to maintain coherence across a hierarchy of interacting phase spaces.

On the Continuity of Experience

One might initially invoke Chalmers’ Hard Problem here: ‘Why is it like something to be in a particular state at all? Why are there qualia, e.g. the redness of red, the painfulness of pain, but not simply information processing in the dark?’

Yet this appears to be a problem of the question itself: Wittgenstein would say: ‘A problem that disappears when correctly formulated was never a problem, it was a conceptual confusion.’ (Philosophical Investigations) The question presupposes that experience is an additional property that supplements function and therefore requires separate explanation. But if experience is the first-person perspective of a dimensional function – not an addition, but an interior view – then the question is misconceived.

Before introducing consciousness as an operational necessity, a clarification is required: The phase space logic permits no discrete threshold at which consciousness ‘begins.’ The question ‘Does a dog have consciousness?’ reveals a categorically mistaken presupposition. Evidently, a dog experiences pain, attachment, fear. The boundary between a dog and simpler systems is not an ontological leap, but a continuum of increasing dimensionality and hierarchical coupling and expanding phase space. Experience therefore, from this perspective, scale with the geometry of the conserved phase space of the respective system, not as a gradation of a property, but as a qualitative function of dimensionality itself. Categorical thinking about consciousness thereby dissolves structurally.

Consideration 3–A Philosophical Thought About Consciousness

If we therefore assume the necessity of a phase space that consolidates higher-order trajectories as an overall system, rationalizes every operation, and must actively govern multidimensionality, then we must redefine consciousness:

Bill Giannakopoulos1 writes:

“If the brain is continually recalibrating its attractor hierarchy in response to perturbation, then conscious experience may not be associated with a static state of the system at all.”

I am coming to the same conclusion:

Consciousness as an operationally necessary ‘space of movement’

This is no longer just a thought experiment. It is a ontological hypothesis, and it is more plausible than most existing theories of consciousness because it avoids a categorical error that almost all modern systems theories make. The Most theories ask: What is consciousness?

Integrated Information Theory (Tononi): Consciousness is Phi: a measure of integrated information.

Global Workspace Theory (Baars/Dehaene): Consciousness is the state in which information becomes globally available.

Higher-Order Theories: Consciousness is the representation of representations.

The Higher-Order Theory of Consciousness is very interesting and shows the wrong premise about the ‘What?’-Question It holds that a mental state M is conscious if and only if a higher-order state N represents it, meaning the system possesses an internal representation of being in M.

Peebles demonstrates that this theory is caught in a structural dilemma arising from two possible conceptions.

On the relational conception, M and N are independent states, and N renders M conscious through its representation. The problem: what happens when N represents a state M that does not in fact exist? The theory then entails that a non-existent state is conscious, a consequence Block rejects as conceptually untenable, since a non-existent pain simply cannot hurt.

On the non-relational conception, M is no longer an independent state but internal to N. This removes any autonomous explanatory contribution from M: it is N alone that constitutes consciousness. Neander shows that M thereby becomes a spinning wheel, turning without doing any work. The theory then collapses conceptually into the First-Order Theory, because no genuine explanatory difference between the two remains.

The dilemma is therefore the following: the relational conception generates ontologically untenable consequences, while the non-relational conception loses its theoretical surplus value.

All these theories seek consciousness as a property of a state. The perspective of operationally necessary ‘space of movement’ asks something fundamentally different: What makes consciousness necessary?

And the answer: It is the phase space that is operationally necessary so that open subsystems, like organs, cell clusters, neural networks, can coordinate at all without collapsing into destructive interference.

Subjective experience is therefore not an additional property requiring separate explanation, but the inevitable first-person correlate of a system actively maintaining coherence across its own dimensional hierarchy; to operate within this space just is to experience.

In this logic, consciousness is not a tool that sits on top and intervenes (which always carries the risk of a dualistic misunderstanding).

It is the sum of the dimensions themselves: the geometry within which biological operations can take place in the first place to remain coherent.

The inevitability of dimensions seems rational: When complex, open subsystems (such as organs, metabolic cycles, and neural networks) are interconnected, they generate a multidimensional phase space. The coordination of these systems is mathematically impossible without these dimensions. Consciousness is therefore the spatiotemporal and informational overarching architecture that harbors these processes.

The avoidance of informational chaos is thus plausibly explained: An organism consists of countless open subsystems (organs, cells, networks) that permanently transmit signals and transform energy. Without an overarching, high-dimensional coordination space, these processes would mutually block, cancel out, or overstimulate one another. Consciousness as a dynamic phase space prevents this ‘tipping over’ into destructive interference.

From state to structure this perspective makes sense: A “state” is merely a single point in this space. However, if consciousness is the sum of the dimensions, then it is the structural condition that allows states to change at all and trajectories to form. Thus, consciousness becomes an inherent property of highly complex, nested systems: The more sub-phase spaces are coupled, the more dimensions must be spanned to safeguard the system from collapse. What we experience as consciousness is the operational dynamics on precisely these dimensions.

Accordingly, consciousness could be defined as a functional necessity rather than a metaphysical by-product: If consciousness were merely the property of a state (an epiphenomenon), it would possess no inherent evolutionary utility. However, if it is defined as the operationally necessary space of movement, it becomes a vital tool for survival: It rationalizes and constrains the degrees of freedom of the subsystems top-down, allowing the overall system to act as a unified entity.

The consistency with open systems is plausible: Since biological subsystems are open (i.e., they stand in a permanent exchange of energy and matter), they cannot regulate themselves autonomously. They strictly require the boundary conditions of an overarching attractor space that stabilizes the global variables. In this model, consciousness is not a static location, but the continuous calibration of precisely this hierarchical dynamics.

However, this leads me back once more to the logic of fragments:

If the overall system dictates the boundary conditions for the subsystems (top-down causality), then any measurement or mathematical modeling of a sub-fragment (such as an isolated signaling pathway or a single cell) is intrinsically incomplete. The subsystem does not operate autonomously; rather, its dynamics are permanently constrained and modified by the unseen, high-dimensional context of the overall system. This is the decisive step that most systems theorists fail to follow through to its logical conclusion.

Perspective

Are there even any methods to experimentally measure life in this regard?

Single-cell omics provides high-dimensional state profiles of many cells simultaneously—meaning many points in the phase space, but still snapshots.

FRET/BRET offers time-resolved dynamics in living cells. That is the first real step toward a trajectory because movement is observed, not just states. The actual limit lies in temporal resolution and multiplexing capability.

With FRET, a trajectory can be tracked in a low-dimensional subspace, but the overall system remains inaccessible.

Deep learning is actually the most promising approach here, not because it solves the physics, but because it can approximate latent structures in high-dimensional data that are analytically inaccessible. Neural ODEs and dynamic system reconstruction from time-series data are currently the most interesting research framework for this.

But let’s be honest: the field is still far away from fully reconstructing trajectories in higher-order organisms. For now, it remains a systematic assembling of a puzzle with maximum logical plausibility.