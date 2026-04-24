https://x.com/kevinmccairnphd/status/2047314305948008929?s=52&t=fHNy04S5p-78vK_ah9g3hw

Example for feedforward & feedback loop for MAPK(ERK)-Pathway and mTORC1 crosstalks with electrostatic/ dieelectric interactions., PI3K gets attracted and phosphorylates PIP2. *MAPKs are extremely grwoth-factor-sensitive.

“MSCs and cancer cell crosstalk Accumulating evidence suggests that MSCs have the ability to migrate toward tumor sites 87 and MSC mobilization has been observed in response to a wide range of solid cancer-derived cell types. Within the tumor microenvironment (TME), MSCs can exert both stimulatory and inhibitory effects on cancer cell growth, invasion, and metastasis through direct or indirect interactions with tumor cells (Table 1 and Figure 2). However, their net effect seems to be predominantly pro-tumorigenic, which may reflect an imbalance between pro- and anti-tumorigenic activity dictated by the tumor type, intratumoral heterogeneity, the ecology of the host milieu, and possibly the composition of the MSC population itself.”

“Secretomes are less likely to trigger immune rejection, making them a safer option for allogeneic therapy. However, in the case of exosome regenerative therapy, there are concerns about the potential for uncontrollable transfer of genetic information from one cell to another, which could lead to unintended consequences, including promotion of tumorigenesis in recipient cells. Although transformed ImMSCs do not directly release cancer cells into the secretome (conditioned media), the quality and composition of the secretome can change due to genetic instability during prolonged culture depending on the culture conditions. This may affect the therapeutic properties and safety of the derived products.”

McCairn: “Cancer risk isn’t just about exposure to growth signals. It’s about immune surveillance failure.”

While immune surveillance certainly plays a role in tumour suppression, reducing oncogenic risk to a single mechanistic axis reflects a rather incomplete engagement with the broader systems biology literature. One might gently suggest revisiting the foundational literature on growth factor signalling, metabolic reprogramming, and clonal selection before advancing such reductive framings in public discourse., , , ,

Systems biology is not a game and maximal feedback loop orientated!

“Unfortunately, more often than not, targeted therapies fail to deliver long‐lasting therapeutic responses, as multiple mechanisms have been identified that can lead to resistance to these drugs This is perhaps not surprising given the abundance of feedback loops and cross‐talks that operate between cellular signaling pathways, providing ample opportunity for cells to rewire their signaling under selective pressure. Massive efforts have been made to uncover powerful drug combinations, or ‘synthetic lethalities’, to tackle signaling rewiring and constrain drug resistance.”

“Although many successful strategies are correctly implemented to overcome the four possible reasons of 90% of clinical development failures, the success rate of clinical drug development remains at 10%–15% in the past few decades. This high failure rate raises the question of whether certain aspects of drug development are overlooked? On the one hand, true target validation, which confirms the molecular target is the cause of human disease and drug’s intended target, is still challenging for the success of clinical drug development. On the other hand, current drug optimization may have overemphasized one aspect but overlooked others that may mislead drug candidate selection and unbalance clinical dose/efficacy/toxicity.”

“We reviewed p38/Hog1 osmotic stress signaling in yeast, chemotaxis and stress response in bacteria, cyclic adenosine monophosphate signaling in Amoebae, growth factors signaling in mammalian cells, morphogen dynamics during development, temporal dynamics of glucose and insulin signaling, and spatio-temproral stressors in the kidney. These reviewed examples from the literature indicate that rate thresholds are widespread and an underappreciated fundamental property of cell signaling.”

Playing with exosomes? Almost(also they are not synthetic frozen kinetic minimum) as playing with LNPs! Off targets?!

“This extensive metabolic network, centering around Phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate (PtdIns(4,5)P 2 or PI(4,5)P 2 ), regulates receptor and ion channel activation, endocytosis, phagocytosis, exocytosis, virus budding and fusion, cytoskeletal dynamics and impacts almost all aspects of signaling from the plasma membrane, which in turn regulate diverse.”

“Recent studies underscore that exosomal cargo is shaped by both the physiological state and the origin of the donor cell. Cancer cell-derived exosomes, for example, often express oncogenic miRNAs (“oncomiRs”), mutated proteins, and immunomodulatory molecules, enabling them to promote tumor growth, angiogenesis, immune evasion, and metastasis [4]. Conversely, stem cell–derived exosomes are rich in regenerative signals like pro-angiogenic miRNAs and growth factors, contributing to tissue repair, anti-inflammation, and regenerative medicine applications [5]. “

“Focusing on exosome therapeutics, the major tissues distribution of systemically administered exosomes generally include liver, spleen, kidney, lung and gastrointestinal tract, which can be altered by various factors such as cellular origin of exosomes, exosomal membrane composition (e.g., protein, lipid, and glycan) and pathophysiological condition of host.”

Yang et al.

1. Identity, Purity, and Characterization

These quotes address the difficulty in defining the exact content and “identity” of the exosomal product due to contamination and technical limitations.

Lack of Standardization: “Despite the great development in recent decades, there are still many obstacles to be overcome, for example, the separation method is not standardized with low yield and poor stability, which limit its medical application.”

Incomplete Understanding: “...up to now, the isolation, purification, characterization and the function of exosomes have not been fully illustrated.”

Contamination Issues: “...other non-exosomal contaminants such as lipoproteins and polymer itself may co-precipitate, resulting in a low purity exosomes.”

Matrix Interference: “...the non-specific adsorption of the matrix sometimes results in the presence of impurities and interfering proteins in the obtained exosomes.”

Reproducibility Gap: “Additional challenges like how to improve the reproducibility and consistency of exosomes still existed.”

2. Biodistribution, Stability, and Biological Fate

These quotes focus on the challenges of how exosomes move through the body (biodistribution) and their inherent physical/biological instability.

Structural Damage: “In addition, repeated centrifugation may cause damage to the exosomes, thus reducing their quality.”

Loss of Function: “...the separated exosomes may lose their activity.”

The “Ideal” Delivery Gap: “However, as an ideal drug delivery system, the ability to avoid the phagocytosis of reticuloendothelial system, the attack of immune system, the stability and non-toxic properties has not been fully resolved.”

Clinical Safety Uncertainty: “Although the technique based on exosomes removal has achieved great progress, further research is still needed to assess its clinical safety.”

Failure to Induce Target Response: “However, the feasibility and safety of Dex [dendritic cell-derived exosomes] vaccines reflected by phase I trials was not as expected to induce response of T cells in patients.”

Pathogenic Potential: “...breast cell-secreted exosomes contained precursor miRNA, inducing an efficient and rapid silencing of mRNAs in normal cells, thereby leading to carcinogenic transformation and transcriptome reprogramming.”

McCairn: “This is not whole-cell stem therapy. It’s harvested stem cell–derived growth factors. That distinction matters. You’re not introducing proliferative cell populations with theoretical risks of uncontrolled differentiation.You’re delivering signaling molecules that modulate repair and immune function.”

A reasonable concern, though perhaps more productively directed toward the peer-reviewed pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic literature governing combinatorial dosing rationale. One would hope that any practitioner operating in this space has moved beyond intuition and toward a rigorous, evidence-based titration framework; but the question, of course, raises itself:

VEGF: one of the main driver of angiogenesis, , ,

EGF / FGF / PDGF/ TGF: Input maximization for multiple MAPK cascades. It’s essentially “flooding the engine” of cellular proliferation., ,

HGF (Hepatocyte Growth Factor): The invasion trigger. It activates the c-Met pathway, inducing Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) and signaling cells to detach and metastasize., ,

TGF-beta (Transforming Growth Factor beta): Say goodbye to your immune surveillance? It’s the ultimate “cloak of invisibility” for tumors, converting effector T-cells into immunosuppressive Tregs.,

Conclusion

It would seem less problematic if we simply called it what it is: an unvalidated, poorly understood, and strictly experimental application–lacking regulatory approval, practical experience, and clear differential diagnostics. This is particularly critical as the validation of the ThT signal (which has an extremely high binding affinity for the beta-sheet structures of denatured proteins) in the blood lacks orthogonal confirmation.

Furthermore, there is a grave underestimation of the potential consequential damage to be expected if the cell membrane has already undergone restructuring by lipid nanoparticles, as we hypothesized. Even if one were to ignore all the mechanisms listed here, the interaction of exosomes with the plasma membrane is inherently a highly bioactive process due to occurring lipid-lipid interactions.

To put it plainly: we do not know what we are doing, we do not know if it works, and we do not know if it will lead to long-term consequences in 2–5 years.

From my ethical perspective, I cannot condone this, as it is fundamentally no different from the approval and application of modRNA-LNP technology. However, calling it by its true name would at least satisfy the requirements for informed consent and ensure a genuine freedom of choice.