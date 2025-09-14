"Rethinking Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs): Biological Activity, Safety, and Policy Implications for modRNA Therapeutic"

Our policy brief address to the ACIP committee addresses the regulatory gaps and issues surrounding Lipid Nano Particles (LNPs). Due to technical limitations, no one has a clear picture of what the mRNA looks like inside the LNPs. We also note that “goes everywhere in the body” is a highly simplified metaphor for the fact that LNPs distribute themselves throughout diverse tissues according to specific fundamental properties of lipids, such as fatty tail structure, payload, and lipid composition (e.g., cholesterol to PEGylated lipid to ionizable lipid to phospholipid ratio).

Furthermore, we show that neither biodistribution nor transfection has been fully understood and are often conflated. Biodistribution and subsequent transfection depend on various factors, such as size, payload (i.e., the contents of the package), the proteins bound to the LNP surface (protein corona), and the pKa value.

We have also selected and reviewed literature indicating that a single in vitro manufactured LNP formulation contains a highly heterogeneous pool of LNP species in vivo, leading to non-linear and context-dependent actions of the LNPs.

It is argued that biodegradation also poses an insufficiently addressed problem, as the degradation products are neither sufficiently traceable nor has their bioreactivity been sufficiently studied. A complete clearance rate, including their metabolites, has not yet been adequately characterized.

Moreover, we present evidence of high bioreactivity and influence on cell behavior by LNPs. In particular, we discuss the fact that LNPs can activate the compartment system and lead to CARPA-like reactions.

We also highlight that there are concerns about manufacturing processes that go beyond DNA “contaminants,” such as lipid adducts, as well as cholesterol crystallization.

Finally, we discuss methods such as proteomics and lipidomics that can offer a much clearer picture of the known in vivo gaps, and suggest studies to examine potential ecological persistence and activity on the microbiome.

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first letter to directly address the broad spectrum of issues related to LNPs.