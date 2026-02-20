Genervter’s Newsletter

Diskussion über diese Post

Avatar von User
Avatar von Karl Childers
Karl Childers
Feb 20

Next slide please

Antworten
Teilen
1 Antwort von Genervter Bürger
Avatar von Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
Feb 21

Good points. Interesting paper overall. Some caveats, though. They claim that the S1 part is an immunogen. Yet, they never show it. They have a detailed section "The pro-inflammatory properties of the spike protein," but, there, often the effect is caused by unloaded LNPs. Likewise, the induction of IFN-I was not shown to be caused by S1. Rather, they specifically find that "In AC16 cardiomyocytes, only mRNA-1273 induced the increased expression of RIG-I by 46% (1.46 ± 0.20)... but not the respective LNPs." I wish they had commented how modified mRNAs potently induce RIG-1. If they do, then the Nobel Prize invention did not deliver.........

Antworten
Teilen
4 weitere Kommentare …

Keine Posts

Sind Sie bereit für mehr?

© 2026 Genervter Bürger · DatenschutzBedingungenHinweis zur Erfassung
Starten Sie Ihre SubstackApp herunterladen
Substack ist der Ort, an dem großartige Kultur ein Zuhause findet.