Some of you have probably already stumbled across the paper “mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccines: intracellular processing and aggregation of the encoded spike protein as a mechanistic contributor to cardiac cellular stress”? At first glance, this paper appears to refute our hypothesis of LNPs as supramolecular assemblies and their dramatic effects in vivo. But quite the opposite is true.

The most striking limitation as to why this paper can only be used to support claims such as “spike expression is bad” is that these gentlemen have completely ignored what makes LNPs as supramolecular assemblies so unique: in vivo, the protein corona comes into play, dear friends. The authors should have taken this into account somehow and at least mentioned it as a limitation of interpretability before claiming that the empty LNPs and firefly mRNA LNPs had no significant effect.

However, let’s look at this short paragraph:

Effects of spike production on the cell morphology of AC16, HEK-293, and HeLa cells

“The intracellular production of the spike protein, but not the LNPs or RNA per se, had dramatic effects on cell morphology in AC16 cultures, which was particularly impressive within the first 24 h at relatively low cell density; with an approximately 36 h delay compared to untreated controls, only BNT162b2 incubated cells reached 100% confluence. Corresponding to the higher synthesis rate of the spike protein and its aggregates, mRNA-1273 showed a significantly stronger expression of the described characteristics. Unloaded and firefly mRNA-loaded LNPs did not produce morphological abnormalities or effect cell division in AC16 cardiomyocytes (see Figures 8A, B).”

Wow. Sounds like they have refuted our hypothesis about the LNPs? But you know me and Maria Gutschi, don’t you? We are the ones you don’t invite to a party because we’ll talk the whole time only about our nerdy stuff and no one likes nerds nerding. (Narf!):

The figure does not show what they claimed it would show: As you can see there was already a transformation happening in the empty LNPs (LNPe) and a bit stronger in the firefly luciferase tagged mRNA-LNPs (ffLNPs). The same for BNT162b2. Not that strong. But for cardiomyocytes? Do you remember the micro-scars paper?

What the authors may have overlooked in their selection of these cell cultures, and where exactly the problem lies with all these spike publications: They use the “wrong” cell lines to demonstrate something and reject biologically and physicochemical plausibility. Out of ignorance or cause they don’t know it better? Let’s take a look at “Systematic transcriptomic and phenotypic characterization of human and murine cardiac myocyte cell lines and primary cardiomyocytes reveals serious limitations and low resemblances to adult cardiac phenotype”:

“Highlights

• Immortalized cardiac cell lines show low resemblance to mature cardiac cells.

• Organized sarcomeric structure is detectable in HL-1 cells but not in H9C2 or AC16.

• Differentiation of AC16 or H9C2 induces minor changes towards cardiac phenotype.

• Functional tests reveal the restricted responsiveness of all the cardiac cell lines.”

I will summarize this briefly so that you understand why neither ROS nor interleukin-6 expression was observed with empty LNPs and firefly luciferase, which is biologically implausible after membrane penetration. Let’s therefore first take a look for what AC16 and also the other immortalized cell lines are standing for:

ROS dynamics depend heavily on:

Mitochondrial density

Electron transport chain organization

Substrate preference (fatty acid oxidation vs. glycolysis)

Sarcomere-coupled Ca²⁺ handling

RYR2 function

Adult heart:

Highly oxidative metabolism

High mitochondrial mass

Close coupling of Ca²⁺ and respiration

Extremely sensitive to redox disturbances

And here is the issue with AC16:

Glycolysis-dominant

Lower structural organization

Altered mitochondrial polarization

Potential lower hypoxia reactivity (“Immortalized cell lines were more resistant to hypoxia. Accordingly, the long sI/R protocol performed on human AC16 or rat H9C2 at a proliferative stage only induced significant cell death in 45.5% and 76.9% of the experiments, respectively (Fig. 8A).)”

Let’s now look at the Interleukin 6 claim. IL-6 in AC16 is already transcriptomically atypically regulated. The work by Onódi et al. shows:

In the GO profile, AC16 clusters far away from the adult heart, particularly in “cardiac development” and “metabolism,” and there are also clear differences in the area of “inflammatory response.” (“Our analysis indicates that hiPSC-CMs are more similar to cardiac tissue than to AC16 cells in almost all investigated aspects except in inflammatory response. Rat cellular model systems also differ from cardiac tissue in several aspects, and even 3-day old NRCMs show high degree of dissimilarity, e.g. in terms of striated muscle cell development or inflammatory response. Both the murine HL-1 and NMCMs, however, showed a better alignment to mouse heart, except in terms of cardiac muscle cell differentiation and inflammatory response (Fig. 7).”)

This means:

The basal architecture of the inflammatory response is not physiological. A stimulus that robustly triggers IL-6 in adult myocardium may simply remain below the activation threshold in AC16. However, our theory is that perturbation and local clustering alteration initially occur at the membrane. This is no longer nearly as reactive in AC16.

Spike expression leads to:

massive translation

ER stress

protein folding

possible membrane localization

increased metabolic demand

This generates:

greater ER stress

greater mTORC1 activation

greater mitochondrial stress

potentially higher ROS

This additional stress can exceed the threshold required in AC16 to sufficiently activate NF-κB/STAT3 → IL-6 transcription.

Without spike:

only eLNP + eLNP + ff-control mRNA

limited metabolic stress

possibly below the transcriptional threshold

In a hypoxic-resistant, glycolytic system such as AC16, this may be sufficient to prevent the generation of a measurable IL-6 signal.

This means:

A true adult cardiomyocyte would likely respond to membrane stress or LNP exposure with ROS in a significantly more sensitive manner than an immortalized AC16.

Was there something else in the paper which really didn’t make any sense?:

Oh yeah!:

“They were consistently incubated at 60–70% confluence with identical concentrations of authentic BNT162b2 (2.0 µl or 0.2 µg RNA/ml) or mRNA-1273 (3.3 µl or 0.66 µg RNA/ml) obtained as original vials. Unloaded LNPs and LNPs containing mRNA encoding Firefly Luciferase, identical in composition and concentration to that of standard vaccine doses, were applied in the same way. To characterize the protein complexes formed post-translationally, AC16 cardiomyocytes were pre-incubated with furin inhibitor I (final concentration: 20 µM; #344930, Merck KGaA, Germany) for 1 hour prior to the application of BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273.”

What they did:

BNT162b2: 0.2 µg RNA/ml

mRNA-1273: 0.66 µg RNA/ml

eLNPs & ffLNPs: allegedly “identical in lipid concentration”

But:

The truly active component in eLNPs or ffLNPs is not the RNA, but the amount of lipid per cell that disrupts the membrane. In practice: eLNPs may have relatively fewer particles per cell surface because the “dose” was scaled according to RNA amount, not lipid count or particle count. The assumption that “equal µl = equal amount of lipids” is not tenable without explicit documentation. The paper does not describe the determination of the eLNP dose precisely enough.

Since eLNPs, by definition, do not contain RNA, normalization based on RNA quantity likely results in a lower total lipid mass and particle count in the control arm, unless lipid concentration or particle number were explicitly matched. To make matters worse, unloaded particles exhibit higher fusogenicity and membrane activity per particle than loaded ones. The control arm thus underestimates the membrane-biologically relevant stimulus in both directions: both in terms of particle number and specific membrane efficacy.

Why this is a bias:

If one takes the amount of RNA as a measure, but empty LNPs have no RNA, then the cells actually receive far fewer particles, i.e., far less membrane interaction. This results in the encapsulation process producing between 16 and 80 percent empty LNPs, depending on the formulation.,

Consequence: ROS and IL-6 response remains minimal because the “control LNPs” are underdosed. The point is that it could simply be because the BNT162b2 and mRNA1273 controls only had ~1/3 of the lipid particles. This means there is much less chance of triggering lipid-related inflammation/membrane disruption/stress. A fair control would have to have the same lipid concentration/particle count across all arms (e.g., equalize lipid mass, regardless of RNA), not RNA/volume.

Something else of interest? Oh yeah!: The modRNA was PCR-produced. The LNPs were freshly produced not frozen before using.

And what’s a few kDa between friends?:

“The two complexes with the highest molecular weight (“complex 1080” and “complex 1428”), which were also detected by both antibodies, increased significantly in intensity. Accordingly, they were formed by the accumulating spike monomers (see Figures 2A, B). Two further bands with a molecular weight of 538 kDa and 1286 kDa, respectively, could only be detected given optimal separation and efficient transfer, due to their low intensity (see Figure 1B).”

So if I have the choice to opt for “is more plausible,” I would always prefer a single-cell proteomics analysis in vivo to a cell experiment in vitro with a completely transformed cell culture. Consequently, this paper is also contradicted by Luo et al.:

You’re not trying to tell me that with such a changed protein profile, you would see no ROS induction and immune cell activation without IL-6 increasing? And those are the eLNPs/PBS.

“We identified 375 differentially expressed proteins (DEPs) (240 upregulated and 135 downregulated in no-cargo LNP compared to PBS) (Fig. 4j and Supplementary Data 2). These alterations were associated with metabolic processes, including ribosome activity, translation and RNA metabolism (Reactome database analysis; Methods), with markers such as Rpl11, Rpl15, Eif4b, Rps6, Rps2 and Eif2b3 differentially regulated.”

Luo et al. conclude:

“This suggests that not only spike mRNA but also delivery and expression of any mRNA should be carefully assessed for targeted drug delivery via LNPs. To assess whether off-targeting to the heart and the associated proteomic changes are specific to MC3-based LNPs or represent a more general phenomenon of the current generation of LNPs, we also assessed the biodistribution of LNPs using the ionizable lipid SM-102 (as used in the Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) and the Lung SORT LNPs. Similar to the MC3-LNPs, we found a small but distinct number of both LNPs in the heart (Supplementary Fig. 15a).”

And a last but very important issue with ALL immortalized cell lines: the Warbug-metabolism effect. You won’t see the issues round about the membrane as you’d see it in vivo or ex vivo:

“Cells change or lose their extracellular matrix during the metastatic process. Inadequate/inappropriate matrix attachment generates reactive oxygen species (ROS) and causes a specific type of cell death, termed anoikis, in normal cells. Although anoikis is a barrier to metastasis, cancer cells have often acquired elevated threshold for anoikis and hence heightened metastatic potential. As ROS are inherent byproducts of oxidative metabolism, forced stimulation of glucose oxidation in cancer cells raises oxidative stress and restores cells’ sensitivity to anoikis. Therefore, by limiting the pyruvate flux into mitochondrial oxidative metabolism, the Warburg effect enables cancer cells to avoid excess ROS generation from mitochondrial respiration and thus gain increased anoikis resistance and survival advantage for metastasis. Consistent with this notion, pro-metastatic transcription factors HIF and Snail attenuate oxidative metabolism, whereas tumor suppressor p53 and metastasis suppressor KISS1 promote mitochondrial oxidation. Collectively, these findings reveal mitochondrial oxidative metabolism as a critical suppressor of metastasis and justify metabolic therapies for potential prevention/intervention of tumor metastasis.”

Furthermore, Vayakkattil et al. note:

“Notably, not all cancer cells switch to OXPHOS even when they exhibit high rates of proliferation. This metabolic divergence may be attributed to differences in the cell membrane structure, morphology, and specific energy requirements associated with the mode of cell division. Variations in membrane composition can influence nutrient uptake, transporter expression, and mitochondrial function, thereby modulating the balance between glycolytic and oxidative metabolisms. Additionally, the energy cost of proliferation can vary depending on cell type, size, and prioritized biosynthetic pathways.”

Don’t get me wrong: no one is claiming that the spike protein and modRNA are not toxic. But it is neither the root cause nor the problem affecting the entire LNP platforms that are currently being promoted and awaiting application in next-gen vaccines.