McCairn protocoll
More questions than any science. Hopium for the masses?
The temporary relief of symptoms achieved solely through purely experimental approaches offers no guarantee of good health, does not improve the chances of survival, and is nothing more than quackery if it does not meet recognized standards such as the Bradford-Hill criteria1 and/or for example HAQ2 .
More open questions than anything I’d suggest for treating:
How was it proven that apheresis triggered anything more than a temporal and/or placebo effect? (How was a sham-controlled effect size established to differentiate therapeutic apheresis from a temporal/ placebo response?)3
How was the clearance of modRNA determined following apheresis? (Lack of pharmacokinetic data regarding the removal of synthetic transcripts from systemic circulation.)
In the event of persistence, how were integrative events and/or RNA turnover, driven by cellular homeostatic effects, excluded? (Addressing the risk of genomic integration or compensatory mechanisms masking the treatment’s actual impact.)
How was the clot formation mechanistically attributed to modRNA/Spike persistence without relying on in vitro and/or experiments that lack any reliable diagnostic or predictive value (e.g. using codon optimized SpikeRNA, injecting directly Spikes into organism, using to high dosage values, and other non-clinical relevant exepriments)?
Furthermore, how was the amyloid diagnosis confirmed, and how were amyloid-like fibril structures ruled out given that ThT has a high false positive rate? 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. Furthermore it has limitations in blood samples10.
How was the individually dependent dosage determined, particularly concerning the administration of growth factors? (Considering the non-linear dose-response curve and the risk of biological recklessness.)
Which specific exosome formulation was utilized? (Demanding CMC, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls–data: source, purity, and surface markers.)
Which specific growth factors were used11, 12, 13, 14, and what specific cell-line was their recombinant or biological origin? In other terms: what is “SHED”?: It is not clear if it were Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (Dental Pulp MSCs / SHED-MSCs), Perivascular stem cells / pericyte progenitors, Neural crest–derived stem/progenitor cells, Neural stem or neural progenitor cells, Odontoblastic progenitor cells (dentin-forming precursors)
How was the individual dose-dependency established to avoid over-stimulation of signaling pathways?
By what methodology were the exosomes tracked in vivo to confirm biodistribution and target-tissue engagement?
How were off-target effects and non-specific cellular interactions rigorously excluded?
What is the clearly defined molecular mechanism of action (MoA), including validated in vivo dose–response relationships, that substantiates causality beyond descriptive reports and in vitro experiments employing recombinant spike proteins lacking physiologically relevant dosing?
Where is the supporting multi-omics data (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics (due to using exosomes)) to provide a quantifiable biological basis?
How were all other potential etiologies, other than the “Spike protein”, differentially excluded?
What is the exact N-number and stratification of the cohort regarding previous modRNA-LNP injections?
How was electrostatic membrane interference and receptor shifting excluded, which may lead to disturbed intra-cellular communication, as primary drivers for thrombotic events?
How is the absence of time-shifted feedback loops or paradoxical immune responses excluded after application that could lead to long-term exacerbation? In other words, this applies to both the safety of exosomes15,16,17, 18 and that of growth factors.19, 20, 21, 22
Without addressing dose-dependent toxicity and providing longitudinal omics-data, and a clear tier of evidence this protocol remains a speculative 'Black Box' that fails the most basic requirements of the Helsinki Declaration.23
Summary
Assumption a): The spike protein is the driver of the clots. Monocausality. Neglect of LNP colloidal physics. Neglect of multiple confounding factors: not permitted.
Assumption b) based on a): A ThT signal is a “spike clot.”: Unproven and not validated.
Assumption c) based on a) and b): These clots cause all symptoms: unproven.
Assumption d) based on a), b), c): Apheresis permanently removes the cause: unproven.
Assumption e) based on a), b), c), d): Exosomes heal the rest without side effects: speculative.
It is a chain of correlation assumptions whose causality breaks down right from the start.
Fedak KM, Bernal A, Capshaw ZA, Gross S. Applying the Bradford Hill criteria in the 21st century: how data integration has changed causal inference in molecular epidemiology. Emerg Themes Epidemiol. 2015 Sep 30;12:14. doi: 10.1186/s12982-015-0037-4. PMID: 26425136; PMCID: PMC4589117.
Thyberg I, Dahlström Ö, Björk M, Arvidsson P, Thyberg M. Potential of the HAQ score as clinical indicator suggesting comprehensive multidisciplinary assessments: the Swedish TIRA cohort 8 years after diagnosis of RA. Clin Rheumatol. 2012;31(5):775-783. doi:10.1007/s10067-012-1937-0
Balogun RA, Sanchez AP, Klingel R, et al. Update to the ASFA guidelines on the use of therapeutic apheresis in ANCA-associated vasculitis. J Clin Apher. 2020;35(5):493-499. doi:10.1002/jca.21820
Biancalana M, Makabe K, Koide A, Koide S. Molecular mechanism of thioflavin-T binding to the surface of beta-rich peptide self-assemblies. J Mol Biol. 2009;385(4):1052-1063. doi:10.1016/j.jmb.2008.11.006
Girych M, Gorbenko G, Maliyov I, et al. Combined thioflavin T-Congo red fluorescence assay for amyloid fibril detection. Methods Appl Fluoresc. 2016;4(3):034010. Published 2016 Sep 6. doi:10.1088/2050-6120/4/3/034010
Jamali M, Mohajer S, Sheikhlary S, Ara MHM. Z-scan optical method complements the Thioflavin T assay for investigation of anti-Alzheimer’s impact of polyphenols. Photodiagnosis Photodyn Ther. 2022;39:102914. doi:10.1016/j.pdpdt.2022.102914
Hirata Y, Takemori H, Furuta K, Kamatari YO, Sawada M. Ferroptosis induces nucleolar stress as revealed by live-cell imaging using thioflavin T. Curr Res Pharmacol Drug Discov. 2024;7:100196. Published 2024 Jul 8. doi:10.1016/j.crphar.2024.100196
Kalitnik A, Lassota A, Polańska O, et al. Experimental methods for studying amyloid cross-interactions. Protein Sci. 2025;34(6):e70151. doi:10.1002/pro.70151
Burk J, Wein AN, Binkley MM, et al. Trichrome, Congo red, and thioflavin S stains are comparable for the diagnosis of amyloid deposits in endomyocardial biopsies. Cardiovasc Pathol. 2026;82:107815. doi:10.1016/j.carpath.2026.107815
Thyberg I, Dahlström Ö, Björk M, Arvidsson P, Thyberg M. Potential of the HAQ score as clinical indicator suggesting comprehensive multidisciplinary assessments: the Swedish TIRA cohort 8 years after diagnosis of RA. Clin Rheumatol. 2012;31(5):775-783. doi:10.1007/s10067-012-1937-0
Grimberg A, DiVall SA, Polychronakos C, et al. Guidelines for Growth Hormone and Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I Treatment in Children and Adolescents: Growth Hormone Deficiency, Idiopathic Short Stature, and Primary Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I Deficiency. Horm Res Paediatr. 2016;86(6):361-397. doi:10.1159/000452150
Gyawali B, Bohlke K, Dickter JK, et al. WBC Growth Factors: ASCO Guideline Update. J Clin Oncol. 2026;44(9):812-824. doi:10.1200/JCO-25-02938
Yoon-Jin Kim, Sae Mi Yoo, Hwan Hee Park, Hye Jin Lim, Yu-Lee Kim, Seunghee Lee, Kwang-Won Seo, Kyung-Sun Kang." Exosomes derived from human umbilical cord blood mesenchymal stem cells stimulates rejuvenation of human skin." Biochemical and biophysical research communications. 2017 11 18;493(2);1102-1108. pii: S0006-291X(17)31817-X.
Tzng E, Bayardo N, Yang PC. Current challenges surrounding exosome treatments. Extracell Vesicle. 2023;2:100023. doi:10.1016/j.vesic.2023.100023
Hanyu-Deutmeyer A, Buchheit T. Exosomes: the good, the bad, and the ugly. ASRA Pain Medicine News 2023;48. https://doi.org/10.52211/asra050123.009
Divall SA, Radovick S. Growth Hormone and Treatment Controversy; Long Term Safety of rGH. Curr Pediatr Rep. 2013;1(2):128-132. doi:10.1007/s40124-013-0009-5
Zhang, C., Liang, Y. & Luo, XP. Long-term safety of childhood growth hormone treatment: evidences from real-world study and future directions. World J Pediatr 21, 3–7 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s12519-024-00862-7
Tidblad A, Bottai M, Smedby KE, Albertsson-Wikland K, Sävendahl L. Long-term risk of neoplastic events after childhood growth hormone treatment: a population-based cohort study in Sweden. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne). 2024;15:1360139. Published 2024 Mar 5. doi:10.3389/fendo.2024.1360139
Branski, L.K., Thanedar, S., Deen, N. et al. Adverse events with usage of human growth hormone: a review. Discov Med 2, 316 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s44337-025-00474-8
These are good questions and I'm sure Kevin and the Japanese doctors will have some of the answers already. However the context must be considered. That is, that the vaccine injured have been heinously abandoned by the governments and drug regulators leaving them to seek alternative treatments (even temporary) from other sources, often with very little funds.
The questions should be directed to the governments, regulators and pharma corporations who did this.
You are of course correct that this is treatment not cure. However over time the spikeopathy (assuming that underpins the injury) will likely eventually dissipate and removing as much of the substance as possible is rational, understanding that there are also potential deleterious risks of the procedure.
The victims should never have been put in this position.
The fibers that McCairn used to say are amyloid fibrils are probably textile fibers or random fibers from dust. He now calls the fibers "amyloid aggregates" after I called him out for his incorrect use of the term "fibril" last year. [https://sars2.net/clot3.html#Mr_Micronicles_amyloid_fibril_with_a_diameter_of_about_20_micrometers] But some of his followers are still calling them amyloid fibrils, and even one of his patients said on Twitter that blood clots "are called fibril or amyloids". [https://x.com/CoyoteSanctuary/status/2045193281907183887, https://x.com/KenCaptn20114/status/2044714103416217763]
Amyloid fibrils have a diameter of about 5-15 nm so they are not visible with an optical microscope. In the video where McCairn instructs his followers on how to take a sample of blood from their finger and send it to him on a glass slide, he smears the droplets of blood on a slide and tells people to not put a cover slip over the blood so the blood remains exposed to open air, and then he says "let these dry overnight in a dust-free environment". [https://synapteklabs.com/protocol-on-sending-blood-samples-2/] But how many of his followers have a perfectly dust-free environment at his home?
Fibers of cotton that have been dyed white are fluorescent under UV light, in the same way that white t-shirts are fluorescent under UV light. The fiber that McCairn supposedly found in the blood of the 3-year-old had several characteristics that are consistent with cotton, like a diameter of about 15 µm, a flat body, and the kind of lengthwise twists that are called convolutions in cotton. Nicolas Hulscher said that the 3-year-old's fiber was an "amyloid fibril" even though its diameter was about thousand times higher than the diameter of an amyloid fibril. [https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1929689987974385879]
In 2022 when McCairn showed David Nixon's microscope image that Mihalcea said contained a graphene fiber optic wire, McCairn said: "Everything that I see here is cholesterol, and literal fibers that you pick up in dust in the air. What I've seen these people do - they're not doing it in clean rooms - and you've gotta be in exceptionally clean rooms to make sure that slides are not getting contaminated. Sorry. You don't get to say that these are graphene internet fiber optic cables." [https://rumble.com/v22lzie-oy-vey-kvetching-iirt-sasha-latypova-rebuttal-sars-neuroscience.html?start=5211] But the fiber optic wire looked just like the fibers McCairn now claims are amyloid fibrils.
The fibers McCairn has said are amyloid fibrils have had a diameter of about 10-30 µm, which is too wide to pass through the capillaries, so the fibers can't even be circulating freely in the blood, because they would get stuck before the capillary beds (apart from possibly fibers with a diameter close to 10 µm). The real microclots shown in the papers by Pretorius and Kell have been much smaller, and they have looked like random blobs and not like textile fibers. [https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-4507472/v1]
In the same way that McCairn now says that the presence of amyloid fibrils is a characteristic of unhealthy vaccinated blood, in 2021 Philippe van Welbergen said that the presence of graphene ribbons was a characteristic of unhealthy vaccinated blood. In reality both McCairn's fibrils and Welbergen's graphene ribbons looked like textile fibers, and they have both had a diameter around 10-30 µm which matches the diameter of common types of textile fibers. [https://sars2.net/clot3.html#Microscope_images_of_the_blood_of_Jesus4AllAlways_and_his_family] The cotton fibers that Clifford Carnicom said were Morgellons filaments also had a similar diameter. [https://web.archive.org/web/20120828061349/http://www.carnicominstitute.org/articles/morgobs1.htm] Ana Mihalcea has variously said that fibers with a similar diameter were hydrogel ribbons, Morgellons filaments, or graphene. [https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/comparison-microscopic-analysis-of]
DopplerEffect93 is a PhD in neuroscience who did a postdoctoral research project analyzing amyloid fibrils, but he told McCairn: "Your image of the 'aggregate' is far too large to be one. It looks like some dust or debris. Your SEM shows nothing. It took me less than a minute to come up with a better experimental design than the nonsense you have." [https://x.com/DopplerEffect93/status/1930391359375941986] The molecular pharmacologist Ian Musgrave told McCairn: "It's just a cellulose fibre. I've EMed enough real amyloids and sighted enough cellulose fibres under the microscope to know which is which." [https://x.com/ianfmusgrave/status/1959268694363918430]
So what real biologists are now telling McCairn is similar to what McCairn said about David Nixon's microscope image in 2022. McCairn used to threaten his followers that one day he would join the Stew Peters grift wagon and become rich and famous. But he now seems to have delivered on his promise. He had a dead cat bounce in fame last year after he started doing videos with the star of a Stew Peters movie, and now McCairn has probably earned at least quarter a million dollars from his amyloid fibril removal scam.