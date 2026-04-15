The temporary relief of symptoms achieved solely through purely experimental approaches offers no guarantee of good health, does not improve the chances of survival, and is nothing more than quackery if it does not meet recognized standards such as the Bradford-Hill criteria and/or for example HAQ .

In the shadow of the pandemic, stories like Lindsey’s reveal a devastating undercurrent of injury and resilience. As a dedicated nurse, Lindsey received her first two Moderna doses in late 2020, experiencing typical side effects like body aches, fever, and fainting. Pressured by her workplace, she got a Pfizer booster, and tragically, this third shot triggered a cascade of unrelenting symptoms, marking her four-year “anniversary” of injury on the day of the interview…

Hail Mary for the Vaccine-Injured: Hope for Nurse Lyndsey in Japan with Kevin McCairn, PhD

More open questions than anything I’d suggest for treating:

How was it proven that apheresis triggered anything more than a temporal and/or placebo effect? (How was a sham-controlled effect size established to differentiate therapeutic apheresis from a temporal/ placebo response?)

How was the clearance of modRNA determined following apheresis? (Lack of pharmacokinetic data regarding the removal of synthetic transcripts from systemic circulation.)

In the event of persistence, how were integrative events and/or RNA turnover, driven by cellular homeostatic effects, excluded? (Addressing the risk of genomic integration or compensatory mechanisms masking the treatment’s actual impact.)

How was the clot formation mechanistically attributed to modRNA/Spike persistence without relying on in vitro and/or experiments that lack any reliable diagnostic or predictive value (e.g. using codon optimized SpikeRNA, injecting directly Spikes into organism, using to high dosage values, and other non-clinical relevant exepriments)?

Furthermore, how was the amyloid diagnosis confirmed, and how were amyloid-like fibril structures ruled out given that ThT has a high false positive rate? , , , , , . Furthermore it has limitations in blood samples.

How was the individually dependent dosage determined, particularly concerning the administration of growth factors? (Considering the non-linear dose-response curve and the risk of biological recklessness.)

Which specific exosome formulation was utilized? (Demanding CMC, Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls–data: source, purity, and surface markers.)

Which specific growth factors were used, , , , and what specific cell-line was their recombinant or biological origin? In other terms: what is “SHED”?: It is not clear if it were Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (Dental Pulp MSCs / SHED-MSCs), Perivascular stem cells / pericyte progenitors, Neural crest–derived stem/progenitor cells, Neural stem or neural progenitor cells, Odontoblastic progenitor cells (dentin-forming precursors)

How was the individual dose-dependency established to avoid over-stimulation of signaling pathways?

By what methodology were the exosomes tracked in vivo to confirm biodistribution and target-tissue engagement?

How were off-target effects and non-specific cellular interactions rigorously excluded?

What is the clearly defined molecular mechanism of action (MoA), including validated in vivo dose–response relationships, that substantiates causality beyond descriptive reports and in vitro experiments employing recombinant spike proteins lacking physiologically relevant dosing?

Where is the supporting multi-omics data (transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, lipidomics (due to using exosomes)) to provide a quantifiable biological basis?

How were all other potential etiologies, other than the “Spike protein”, differentially excluded?

What is the exact N-number and stratification of the cohort regarding previous modRNA-LNP injections?

How was electrostatic membrane interference and receptor shifting excluded, which may lead to disturbed intra-cellular communication, as primary drivers for thrombotic events?