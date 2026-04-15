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Dr Ah Kahn Syed
2d

These are good questions and I'm sure Kevin and the Japanese doctors will have some of the answers already. However the context must be considered. That is, that the vaccine injured have been heinously abandoned by the governments and drug regulators leaving them to seek alternative treatments (even temporary) from other sources, often with very little funds.

The questions should be directed to the governments, regulators and pharma corporations who did this.

You are of course correct that this is treatment not cure. However over time the spikeopathy (assuming that underpins the injury) will likely eventually dissipate and removing as much of the substance as possible is rational, understanding that there are also potential deleterious risks of the procedure.

The victims should never have been put in this position.

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henjin
3d

The fibers that McCairn used to say are amyloid fibrils are probably textile fibers or random fibers from dust. He now calls the fibers "amyloid aggregates" after I called him out for his incorrect use of the term "fibril" last year. [https://sars2.net/clot3.html#Mr_Micronicles_amyloid_fibril_with_a_diameter_of_about_20_micrometers] But some of his followers are still calling them amyloid fibrils, and even one of his patients said on Twitter that blood clots "are called fibril or amyloids". [https://x.com/CoyoteSanctuary/status/2045193281907183887, https://x.com/KenCaptn20114/status/2044714103416217763]

Amyloid fibrils have a diameter of about 5-15 nm so they are not visible with an optical microscope. In the video where McCairn instructs his followers on how to take a sample of blood from their finger and send it to him on a glass slide, he smears the droplets of blood on a slide and tells people to not put a cover slip over the blood so the blood remains exposed to open air, and then he says "let these dry overnight in a dust-free environment". [https://synapteklabs.com/protocol-on-sending-blood-samples-2/] But how many of his followers have a perfectly dust-free environment at his home?

Fibers of cotton that have been dyed white are fluorescent under UV light, in the same way that white t-shirts are fluorescent under UV light. The fiber that McCairn supposedly found in the blood of the 3-year-old had several characteristics that are consistent with cotton, like a diameter of about 15 µm, a flat body, and the kind of lengthwise twists that are called convolutions in cotton. Nicolas Hulscher said that the 3-year-old's fiber was an "amyloid fibril" even though its diameter was about thousand times higher than the diameter of an amyloid fibril. [https://x.com/NicHulscher/status/1929689987974385879]

In 2022 when McCairn showed David Nixon's microscope image that Mihalcea said contained a graphene fiber optic wire, McCairn said: "Everything that I see here is cholesterol, and literal fibers that you pick up in dust in the air. What I've seen these people do - they're not doing it in clean rooms - and you've gotta be in exceptionally clean rooms to make sure that slides are not getting contaminated. Sorry. You don't get to say that these are graphene internet fiber optic cables." [https://rumble.com/v22lzie-oy-vey-kvetching-iirt-sasha-latypova-rebuttal-sars-neuroscience.html?start=5211] But the fiber optic wire looked just like the fibers McCairn now claims are amyloid fibrils.

The fibers McCairn has said are amyloid fibrils have had a diameter of about 10-30 µm, which is too wide to pass through the capillaries, so the fibers can't even be circulating freely in the blood, because they would get stuck before the capillary beds (apart from possibly fibers with a diameter close to 10 µm). The real microclots shown in the papers by Pretorius and Kell have been much smaller, and they have looked like random blobs and not like textile fibers. [https://www.researchsquare.com/article/rs-4507472/v1]

In the same way that McCairn now says that the presence of amyloid fibrils is a characteristic of unhealthy vaccinated blood, in 2021 Philippe van Welbergen said that the presence of graphene ribbons was a characteristic of unhealthy vaccinated blood. In reality both McCairn's fibrils and Welbergen's graphene ribbons looked like textile fibers, and they have both had a diameter around 10-30 µm which matches the diameter of common types of textile fibers. [https://sars2.net/clot3.html#Microscope_images_of_the_blood_of_Jesus4AllAlways_and_his_family] The cotton fibers that Clifford Carnicom said were Morgellons filaments also had a similar diameter. [https://web.archive.org/web/20120828061349/http://www.carnicominstitute.org/articles/morgobs1.htm] Ana Mihalcea has variously said that fibers with a similar diameter were hydrogel ribbons, Morgellons filaments, or graphene. [https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/comparison-microscopic-analysis-of]

DopplerEffect93 is a PhD in neuroscience who did a postdoctoral research project analyzing amyloid fibrils, but he told McCairn: "Your image of the 'aggregate' is far too large to be one. It looks like some dust or debris. Your SEM shows nothing. It took me less than a minute to come up with a better experimental design than the nonsense you have." [https://x.com/DopplerEffect93/status/1930391359375941986] The molecular pharmacologist Ian Musgrave told McCairn: "It's just a cellulose fibre. I've EMed enough real amyloids and sighted enough cellulose fibres under the microscope to know which is which." [https://x.com/ianfmusgrave/status/1959268694363918430]

So what real biologists are now telling McCairn is similar to what McCairn said about David Nixon's microscope image in 2022. McCairn used to threaten his followers that one day he would join the Stew Peters grift wagon and become rich and famous. But he now seems to have delivered on his promise. He had a dead cat bounce in fame last year after he started doing videos with the star of a Stew Peters movie, and now McCairn has probably earned at least quarter a million dollars from his amyloid fibril removal scam.

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