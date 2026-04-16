LNPs for Dummies
(Like Me)
Mix two liquids:
You’re mixing ethanol and water together. The ethanol contains the lipids (cholesterol, PEGylated, ionizable, and phospholipids). Due to the dielectric shielding provided by the ethanol, they are spaced and resting apart at distances that would never occur in water. This is because ethanol acts as a dielectric shield.
And now you mix it with water:
Furthermore, the ethanol droplets evaporate in milliseconds1,2, while the lipids are spaced apart in ways they would never achieve in water due to hydrophobic and dielectric forces. What happens next? Under the pressure of the herringbone mixer, they are forced to arrange themselves somehow. So, under minimal kinetic rules, they form an optimal arrangement requiring the least amount of energy. We call that metastable.3, 4 , 5
Here’s the real joke:
So you’ve created a single entropic state out of mutually reinforcing forces between the individual lipids that are halfway stuck together. But still they’re moving and reassembling their structural basics. So we call it metastable selfassembling supramolecular structure.
The manufacturers call this construct a particle.
That certainly sounds fancier than calling it by its name: You have created an open, entropic system of unnaturally forced physical state, of which the manufacturers have understood almost nothing to this day (after 20 years of research), except for being able to predict certain charge ratios using specific componoents and ratios.
Maybe they also started to understand the pKa behavior and how to create the interface—also called the slipping plane—in such a way that the total charge, known as the zeta potential, is kept at virtually zero. But that are just average values and some nerdy data. Nothing you can use for telling “it’s safe”™. 6,7, 8
So every factor you can imagine will be relevant: freezing + time, storage + time, thawing + time, transport under pressure changes, injection route, injection needle, pressure during injection, administration speed—you name it. EVERYTHING will affect our lovely colloid and, consequently, its behavior after injection
LNPs are no particles but a war between kinetic minimum and thermodynamic stability.
That sounds so nice and harmless that now I can only think of one thing: Give me a shot of that right away!
Hopkins RJ, Reid JP. Evaporation of ethanol/water droplets: examining the temporal evolution of droplet size, composition and temperature. J Phys Chem A. 2005;109(35):7923-7931. doi:10.1021/jp0516543
Oxana A. Soboleva, Larisa Tsarkova, Evaporation in bulk water, ethanol–water, and aroma–ethanol–water mixtures: interplay of geometry, composition, and interfacial processes, Food Hydrocolloids, Volume 172, Part 1, 2026, 111937,ISSN 0268-005X, doi: 10.1016/j.foodhyd.2025.111937.
Belliveau NM, Huft J, Lin PJ, et al. Microfluidic Synthesis of Highly Potent Limit-size Lipid Nanoparticles for In Vivo Delivery of siRNA. Mol Ther Nucleic Acids. 2012;1(8):e37. Published 2012 Aug 14. doi:10.1038/mtna.2012.28
Leung AK, Tam YY, Cullis PR. Lipid nanoparticles for short interfering RNA delivery. Adv Genet. 2014;88:71-110. doi:10.1016/B978-0-12-800148-6.00004-3
Xu S, Hu Z, Song F, Xu Y, Han X. Lipid nanoparticles: Composition, formulation, and application. Mol Ther Methods Clin Dev. 2025;33(2):101463. Published 2025 Apr 8. doi:10.1016/j.omtm.2025.101463
Kulkarni JA, Darjuan MM, Mercer JE, et al. On the Formation and Morphology of Lipid Nanoparticles Containing Ionizable Cationic Lipids and siRNA. ACS Nano. 2018;12(5):4787-4795. doi:10.1021/acsnano.8b01516
Garaizar A, Díaz-Oviedo D, Zablowsky N, et al. Toward understanding lipid reorganization in RNA lipid nanoparticles in acidic environments. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2024;121(45):e2404555121. doi:10.1073/pnas.2404555121
Hardianto, A., Janitra, R.S., Widayat, W. et al. Driving forces in the assembly of lipid nanoparticles containing mRNA revealed by molecular dynamics simulations at acidic and physiological pH. Sci Rep15, 36645 (2025). doi:10.1038/s41598-025-20340-y
My experience with broken Hollandaise sauce and creation of various colloidal mucks fifty years ago in the lab support your thesis. Thank you for this clear explanation.