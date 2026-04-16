Mix two liquids :

You’re mixing ethanol and water together. The ethanol contains the lipids (cholesterol, PEGylated, ionizable, and phospholipids). Due to the dielectric shielding provided by the ethanol, they are spaced and resting apart at distances that would never occur in water. This is because ethanol acts as a dielectric shield.

And now you mix it with water :

Furthermore, the ethanol droplets evaporate in milliseconds,, while the lipids are spaced apart in ways they would never achieve in water due to hydrophobic and dielectric forces. What happens next? Under the pressure of the herringbone mixer, they are forced to arrange themselves somehow. So, under minimal kinetic rules, they form an optimal arrangement requiring the least amount of energy. We call that metastable., ,

Here’s the real joke :

So you’ve created a single entropic state out of mutually reinforcing forces between the individual lipids that are halfway stuck together. But still they’re moving and reassembling their structural basics. So we call it metastable selfassembling supramolecular structure.

The manufacturers call this construct a particle.

That certainly sounds fancier than calling it by its name: You have created an open, entropic system of unnaturally forced physical state, of which the manufacturers have understood almost nothing to this day (after 20 years of research), except for being able to predict certain charge ratios using specific componoents and ratios.

Maybe they also started to understand the pKa behavior and how to create the interface—also called the slipping plane—in such a way that the total charge, known as the zeta potential, is kept at virtually zero. But that are just average values and some nerdy data. Nothing you can use for telling “it’s safe”™. ,,

So every factor you can imagine will be relevant: freezing + time, storage + time, thawing + time, transport under pressure changes, injection route, injection needle, pressure during injection, administration speed—you name it. EVERYTHING will affect our lovely colloid and, consequently, its behavior after injection

LNPs are no particles but a war between kinetic minimum and thermodynamic stability.

That sounds so nice and harmless that now I can only think of one thing: Give me a shot of that right away!