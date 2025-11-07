https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202511.0517

Concept Slide

I am incredibly proud that we (myself,

, and Dr. Stephanie Seneff (MIT)) can finally present the beast unleashed to you as a preprint.

Figure 1

We hypothesize that the membrane should be considered the original starting point of a systemic cascade of disrupted signals and gene expression alterations, and that the toxic spike has more of an amplifying effect.

Figure 2

Figure 3

The full manuscript in PDF:

https://www.preprints.org/frontend/manuscript/f1e9c7b165cbe660b4f2e7393c57ec0e/download_pub