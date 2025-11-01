’s newest

announces you already, where the journey will end.

Still wondering what downstream really means?

Let me give you an idea of what happens inside a receptor-dependent, non-linear crosstalk network… One that relies on membrane integrity, receptor density, ion channels (anchored in the right lipid raft identity), and lipid fluidity at the right microdomain.

Ever wondered why it’s called the Mechanistic Target of Rapamycin Complex?

Created in BioRender. Seger, F. (2025) https://BioRender.com/0ye98m1

Now ask yourself why “Insulin-induced mTOR signaling and gluconeogenesis in renal proximal tubules: A mini-review of current evidence and therapeutic potential” tells you nothing about MAPK crosstalks, and why it oversimplifies mTORC1/2 beyond recognition.

Maybe my slide gives you a better idea.



And while you’re at it, think about the non-linearity of all those schematic cartoon interactions: cell milieu, signal strength, phase of the cell cycle (G/S phases), signal repetition, temperature, homeostatic load, and every other subtle factor that forces the cell to make a decision.