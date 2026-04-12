Genervter’s Newsletter

Diskussion über diese Post

Avatar von User
Avatar von Jason
Jason
Apr 12

GB....PERFECT timing my friend. Had an interactions with a VERY foolish man last week, who was making claims around cells & DNA. I asked him if he actually understood how cells work, communicate with each other. The cell membrane (mem-BRAIN 😃 ) is independent to the DNA in function in this regard. I remember reading a paper many years ago, where they removed the DNA from a cell and the cell continued to act in precisely the manner it had with the DNA. People tend to think it only the DNA. But as your incredible research proves every step of the way. That is simply not the case.

Antworten
Teilen
3 Antworten von Genervter Bürger und anderen
3 weitere Kommentare …

Keine Posts

Sind Sie bereit für mehr?

© 2026 Genervter Bürger · DatenschutzBedingungenHinweis zur Erfassung
Starten Sie Ihre SubstackApp herunterladen
Substack ist der Ort, an dem großartige Kultur ein Zuhause findet.