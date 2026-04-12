I must confess that I’m too proud of this figure not to present it here briefly. What you see is the input logic governing all downstream signaling cascades and the network logics inevitably tied to them (in eukaryotic cells). Let me summarize it roughly and simply.

Phosphoinositides (PIPs) are initially controlled exclusively via electrostatic and dielectric interactions, which makes sense, given that the membrane itself is a fluid mosaic held together by weak electrostatic forces (e.g. Donnan equilibrium).

The membrane is not a neutral solvent. The inner layer of the plasma membrane carries a permanent net negative charge (not by chance, but thermodynamically driven). The Donnan equilibrium describes exactly this: When charged molecules (here: anionic lipids such as PI(4,5)P2 and phosphatidylserine) cannot freely cross a membrane, a stable electrochemical imbalance inevitably arises. The inner membrane surface becomes a charged platform. This is not a metaphor; it is electrophysics.

This has a direct consequence: signaling proteins with polybasic regions or matching domains are not “recruited” in the sense of an active decision. They are attracted electrostatically. PI3K, PTEN, small GTPases—they all read the same charge landscape. The receptor alters this landscape locally, and the rest follows as a physical necessity.

However, contrary to the actual statement, this also implies that, in the end, it does create a conscious decision-making system (not in the neurological sense of consciousness, but in the sense of information processing). Since certain thresholds and oscillatory conditions do not follow a linear course, as the membrane changes over the course of cell development. This occurs through intrinsic signal communication, which is altered by extrinsic influences.

So when I engage a receptor – which, apart from its downstream specific biochemical translations, would in principle be interchangeable here – specific mTORC1/2 crosstalks will ALWAYS inevitably co-occur,,, . The reason: PI3K is directly attracted by the PIPs of the membrane (plasma membrane/ bilayer) to enable the conversion of PI(4,5)P2 into PI(3,4,5)P3, thereby coordinating specific docking permissions. This goes in both directions: PM signaling propagates downstream, while endosomal compartments (Rab5/Rab7) feed upstream via retrograde PI signals – most notably through VPS34-derived PI3P, which re-engages mTORC1 at the lysosomal membrane. PI(4,5)P2 and PI(3,4,5)P3 are therefore simply unavoidable – they coordinate receptor clustering and the parallel programs of the MAPKs (e.g. RAS, RAF, MEK, ERK), orchestrating an extremely complex biochemical equilibrium response downstream that is precisely tuned to the respective input signal.

This encompasses, among other things, energy homeostasis surveillance, mitochondrial control, threshold determination and signal processing up to the final target – most commonly transcription factor regulation and/or metabolic reprogramming. All of this occurs in feedforward and feedback loops.

Biochemistry is therefore not the beginning of the story. The Donnan equilibrium is the ultima ratio, where life as we define it, begins.