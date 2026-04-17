Seger F, Gutschi LM, Seneff S. Lipid Nanoparticles as Active Biointerfaces: From Membrane Interaction to Systemic Dysregulation. Preprints. 2026. doi:10.20944/preprints202511.0517.v6

Maybe our 3 Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B Reviewers were also not that smart as HaJo is and me, Maria Gutschi and Stephanie Seneff got it really wrong? Because we are accepted and just have past the peer review. Worked up to Sunday for more than 3 weeks non-stop on high pressure for the final formatting stuff to do-list. V6 (resubmitted version) is now online on Preprints, my friends. However, maybe someone else could explain it to him? Because here, reality and the appeal to authority and pure ignorance are clearly at odds: after all, he has a Dr.-title, and I’m just a self-taught person, which probably makes him think he knows everything better than I do.

And I really can’t help myself than to read a real unbreakable “I know it better”-arrogance. Or maybe he really does not understand this tech in his silo and I am just the wrong tongue?

It all started when he claimed that you don't need a transfection reagent to introduce RNA into a cell, and then — of all the articles he could have cited — he chose to quote one of the articles that we have discussed the most, discussed by me, Maria, JikkyLeaks, K. McKernan, Lynn Fynn, and all the others who have been trying to understand this technique from the very beginning, and who know full well that it does not say what he claims.

Anyway, I’m going to make one last attempt to clearly explain the differences that he (perhaps genuinely) doesn’t understand (or is simply trying to ignore):

Micelle

Key Aspects of Headgroup Orientation in Micelles, :

Surface Hydration and Packing: Headgroups are oriented toward the aqueous phase, maximizing their interaction with water molecules. The area occupied by each headgroup at the interface is affected by hydration and electrostatic forces, which directly influences the overall curvature and size of the micelle

Amphiphile Structure: For peptide-amphiphiles, the hydrophilic headgroup contains a bio-active sequence that can drive self-assembly into micelles, nanofibers, or other morphologies. The hydrophobic tail acts to align these headgroups, with the interaction between tails and solvent directing the overall structure

Membrane Interaction: In studies involving micelle-bound peptides or lipidic systems, the headgroups often align with the boundary between the hydrophobic tails and the surrounding solvent, acting as a structural “fence”

Environmental Factors: Factors such as pH, ionic strength, and concentration can alter the orientation and stacking of headgroups, leading to structural transitions (e.g., from micelles to nanofibers)

Probing Orientation: Techniques like NMR, particularly using paramagnetic probes, can determine the orientation of amphiphiles (e.g., helices) in micelle-bound forms by measuring the relaxation of protons, which allows for calculating tilt and rotation angles

Liposome (Bilayer)

Key Aspects of Headgroup Orientation in Bilayers, :

Surface Hydration and Packing: Headgroups are oriented in two layers facing opposite directions toward the aqueous environment (the exterior and the internal lumen). Since the molecules are cylindrical, the space required per headgroup is smaller than in micelles. This leads to a flatter geometry (lower curvature) and a more compact packing stabilized by hydrogen bonding and hydration forces.

Amphiphile Structure: Liposomes primarily consist of phospholipids with two hydrophobic tails. This geometry enforces a parallel alignment of the molecules. While bioactive sequences in peptide-amphiphiles within micelles are often highly exposed, headgroups in bilayers are organized in a lateral lattice, which limits the flexibility of the head structure but increases membrane stability.

Membrane Interaction: The headgroups function not just as a structural “fence” but form a closed, semi-permeable barrier. They control the passage of ions and molecules. In liposomes, headgroups serve as anchoring points for membrane proteins, where the orientation of the heads determines the binding affinity for peripheral proteins.

Environmental Factors: pH and ionic strength influence the packing density and the bilayer phase (e.g., transition from gel to liquid-crystalline phase). While micelles often change morphology under stress (e.g., into nanofibers), liposomes tend to respond through swelling, phase separation, or fusion, but usually maintain the fundamental bilayer structure.

Probing Orientation: In bilayers, orientation is often studied using ²H-NMR or ³¹P-NMR. Because headgroups in a double layer are more restricted in their movement than in micelles, these techniques reveal specific order parameters that precisely define the tilt angle of the phosphate groups relative to the membrane plane.

LNPs

Key Aspects of Headgroup Orientation in Bilayers, , , :

Surface Hydration and Packing: Unlike simple micelles or bilayers, LNPs possess a complex internal structure often described as a “solid-like” core. The headgroups of PEGylated lipids are oriented outward toward the aqueous phase, creating a hydration layer that prevents aggregation (the “stealth” effect). Internally, ionized lipids form inverted micellar structures around the cargo (e.g., mRNA), where the headgroups face inward to complex with the negatively charged phosphate backbone of the nucleic acid.

Amphiphile Structure: LNPs are multicomponent systems. The ionizable lipid—the “star” of the assembly—remains neutral at physiological pH but becomes positively charged in acidic environments. This pH-dependent headgroup orientation and charge allow for the transition from a stable transport particle to a membrane-fusing entity. The geometry is neither strictly cylindrical nor conical but changes dynamically based on the protonation state of the headgroup.

Membrane Interaction: The headgroups in LNPs do not just form a barrier; they facilitate endosomal escape. Upon endocytosis, the shift in headgroup charge triggers a transition from the LNP’s internal organized structure to a hexagonal phase, which disrupts the endosomal membrane. This specific “headgroup-to-endosome” interaction is the primary mechanism for delivering genetic material into the cytoplasm.

Environmental Factors: The structure is highly sensitive to pH. At pH 7.4, the headgroups of the ionizable lipids are largely deprotonated, leading to a hydrophobic, compact core. As the pH drops below the pKa (typically around 6.2–6.5) during cellular uptake, the repulsion between newly charged headgroups and their interaction with anionic lipids in the endosome drives a total structural reorganization. Partial ionization of ionizable lipids while medium phase-transition due to reassembling still occurs, which is reasonable because of soft matter physics.

Probing Orientation: Small-Angle X-ray Scattering (SAXS) and Cryo-TEM are the primary tools for determining the internal orientation of LNPs. While NMR can track local headgroup movement, SAXS reveals the long-range periodic spacing of the inverted micellar or lamellar phases within the LNP core, allowing researchers to calculate how the lipids are packed around the encapsulated mRNA.

Maybe the original LNP is gone, maybe not and still active building blocks remain trapped? Maybe even still restructuring because trapped in endosomal/lysosomal transition ionizable lipids continue with lipid mixing? Nobody really knows. It’s a complete blackbox. However, he is ignoring Qin et al. showed what “peristence” in terms of the effects persist means. And I’ve send him this paper MONTHs ago in the first very exhaustive talk. - Ok… need to correct here myself: Of course the original LNP is gone as soon as it leaves the vial due to phase transition and reassembling! But I am pretty sure that this was not what HaJo “I know everything and don’t need to read the provided literature” was meaning here.

In my usual sarcastic tone, I explained in very simple terms why LNPs are not comparable to liposomes or micelles:

Also this article was provided to him. And this was his reaction.

And just to answer the question “Where is the evidence?”:



LNP formation is a self-organization process governed by free energy minimization. Packing parameters (Israelachvili) ,, curvature elasticity, hydrophobic effects—these are all aspects of applied statistical physics and thermodynamics. Without these theoretical foundations, we wouldn’t even know why nanoparticles form in the first place.

Cryo-TEM, SAXS, DLS, NMR (the methods used to characterize LNP structure and dynamics) are experimental physics. These are not “models” in a pejorative sense, but direct measurements of physical reality. HaJo’s demand for “real-world proof” is thus already fulfilled. He simply does not acknowledge the methodology.

How much can you take before starting to think, someone is completely stupid or evil sophisticated?