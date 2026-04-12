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Masaki Fujii
Apr 12

The pharmaceutical company executives likely believed that if they labeled and sold products with unknown causal relationships between effects and side effects, they wouldn't be held accountable even if actual side effects occurred.

The fact that Pfizer and the FDA initially stated that the results of the vaccine would not be announced for 75 years clearly demonstrates this.

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