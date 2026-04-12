Ha-Jo Kremer

“Always these wild chains of argumentation from GB. One central argument brings them ad absurdum. A core problem is that modRNA does not need LNPs at all to take effect. See

Andries O, Mc Cafferty S, de Smedt SC, Weiss R, Sanders NN,

Kitada T. N(1)- methylpseudouridine- incorporated mRNA outper-

forms pseudouridine- incorporated mRNA by providing enhanced

protein expression and reduced immunogenicity in mammalian cell

lines and mice. J Control Release. 2015;217:337-344. doi:10.1016/j.

Jconrel.2015.08.051.(*)

In this study, definitely no LNPs were used. Nevertheless, the N1-Methylpseudouridine modified RNA worked (= modRNA, which BioNTech and Moderna also used later). One could have guessed that. That is exactly why “they” modified the RNA. OK, Kariko and Weissman already tried to serve us another, wild justification in 2005—to lead us up the garden path. I consider their story completely implausible; perhaps that was a reason why the work at the time was not particularly noticed. I just don’t understand yet why they were already misleading the public back then. Perhaps because of their sponsoring by DoD / DARPA? With Onpattro (Patisiran), they had to use LNPs because they used unmodified RNA and even infused it IV, allegedly to reach hepatocytes (liver cells). I would suspect: That was a pious hope.

Otherwise, the ubiquitously present RNAses would have cut practically all RNA, even though they used extremely high amounts. With the LNPs, at least a little bit arrived, wherever.

The long half-life describes a core problem of modRNA! By no means only that we still do not know how long the stuff works. Terrible, something is being injected and there is no off-switch. That is only sensible for diabolical people. Pfizer and Moderna did everything so that they did not have to investigate this. In addition, however, one will have to assume that the ribosomes read the modRNA poorly. This was also the core point of many later studies by Andries as well as Kariko and Weissman; the latter, however, only hinted at this problem; as far as I can see, they have not described it qualitatively or even quantified it publicly. Probably too embarrassing But if the ribosomes have problems with the modRNA: Why do we assume that sequencing should work just like that? Are there perhaps no reading errors with the reverse transcriptase?

Why, I wonder, was the identity of Tozinameran or Elasomeran never checked? I suspect: Because it is impossible or only works quite poorly. If one were to try, it would become clear that the problems with modRNA are massive. “

Me:

“You still do not understand the principle of colloidal systems. What about the Vroman effect and Henderson-Hasselbalch regarding interface dynamics with ionizable particles?

Error 1: In vitro vs. in vivo - the category error par excellence

Error 2: Self-refutation with Onpattro

Error 3: N1-Methylpseudouridine improves translation, not transfection.

Error 4: "Diabolical", DoD/DARPA, no off-switch is not a scientific argument.

To be precise, Mr. Kremer, three short technical questions for categorization:

How do you describe the Vroman effect in the context of protein corona formation on ionizable LNP surfaces after intramuscular injection – and what consequence does the dynamic e.g. Albuminum, Ficolin, Vitronectin, ApoE enrichment have for hepatic targeting and off targeting?

How do you apply Henderson-Hasselbalch to ionizable lipids when the apparent pKa at the lipid-water interface deviates significantly from the bulk pKa due to dielectric discontinuity (εr ≈ 2 vs. 78) and electrostatic feedback effects? And what does that mean for the charge state in the endosome at pH 5.5? https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8358000/ https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.64898/2026.02.18.706567v1.full.pdf https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC8358000/

How do cells operate at the membrane? Biochemically or electrostatically and dielectrically?

Side note: Mr. Kremer should perhaps first read what he cites: “....in vitro ‼transfection‼…”

In short: Here, a transfection agent based on Lipofectamine (a cationic, lipid-based delivery system) was used. And this also refutes his main argument*:

From our work:

“Comparable innate immune activation has also been described for cationic lipid transfection systems such as Lipofectamine, supporting the concept that lipid-mediated immune sensing may influence intracellular RNA and protein processing dynamics [321].”

Ha-Jo Kremer:

“One more thing:

A dose of Onpattro for a 100-kg man (easier to calculate, since the dosage is based on body weight in kg) contains approximately 1.3 × 10¹⁸ RNA strands or molecules; a dose of tozinameran contains “only” about 1.3 × 10¹³ modRNA strands or molecules. That is, the ratio here is about 10,000 to 1.

Moreover, the “LNPs” in Onpattro are practically identical to those in Spikevax (Moderna).

This shows that while LNPs are of enormous importance for more or less normal RNA, they are practically irrelevant for modRNA.

This also explains why BillieBoy was so keen on mRNA technology. While it is initially expensive, it ultimately enables massive cost savings. The potential for harm posed by mRNA was most likely even very welcome to him and the DoD (or WEF circles).

Especially since the fact is: Once a single molecule of Tozinameran or Elasomeran is inside a cell, “its” LNPs are gone*. Eventually, that cell will die and release the modRNA again. Apparently, however, the modRNA continues to produce peptides for years; the exact details are unknown.

* Unless one posits the outrageous axiom that LNPs are so unique that the usual observation—that complexes (LiMicelles, liposomes) immediately disintegrate in biological solutions (e.g., cytosol) and each individual substance goes its own way ((A)DME**)—would not apply to them specifically.

** Actually ADME; the A = absorption is omitted here because it is already implied.”

Conclusion:

LOL! I can’t explain biophysics and physicochemistry to a camel. And once again, it’s striking that there are ZERO answers to even a single question and valid argument. Not even the will to read the linked lecture. Sorry. But that’s exactly why I said more than once that he doesn’t get it and appeares to be too arrogant to even try to learn the facts. A final remark:

I have enough! What a ridiculously stupid conversation! And I spent over two hours discussing this with him, one of which was a self-referential monologue by Dr. Kremer. It was clear that he couldn’t even differentiate between blood clearance and tissue clearance, activity clearance, restructuring, as well as re-release and lost tracking signal. Not to mention that one could hardly say he understood even a single one of the physicochemical principles of LNPs and membrane dynamics; on the contrary: he still seems unable to differentiate between micelles, liposomes, and LNPs.

If I were still motivated to respond:

“Mr. Kremer, you have not provided a single answer to any of the three core technical questions (the Vroman effect on LNPs, apparent pKa according to Henderson-Hasselbalch at interfaces, and electrostatic vs. biochemical membrane interaction). Instead, you repeat dose comparisons that prove exactly the opposite of what you claim. As long as you do not even begin to address the colloidal and biophysical fundamentals, further discussion is pointless. Our (myself, Maria Gutschi, and Dr. S. Seneff) L-DMD hypothesis is supported by experimentally verifiable predictions and correctly interpreted data. Yours do not. End of story.”

You may dismiss this as an ad hominem: However, I can tell (and this is a real pain in my autistic brain) when someone is too stupid to read and doesn’t even grasp his own counterarguments. He cites a single paper and completely misinterprets it?!: I know Andries et al. inside and out because Jikkyleaks, K. McKernan, Dr. Lynn Fynn, myself, and a few other nerds, when we were discussing N1-methylpseudoU, dove into every piece of literature we could find to better understand it.

And for me the real pain:

He cites Onpattro and doesn’t even grasp that he contradicts himself with the facts:

Other formulations: Onpattro®(Patisiran)

siRNA (No RNA for translation.)

Other Pathway of injection.

Ionizable lipid: DLin-MC3-DMA – ~50 mol%

Lower apparent pKa (~6.44)

Formulated for hepatic delivery via IV

Optimized for maximum endosomal escape efficiency in hepatocytes

Smaller particles, narrower size distribution

Comirnaty/Spikevax: ALC-0315 / SM-102

~46–50 mol% but

Higher fusogenicity due to different lipid geometry

Formulated for intramuscular depot formation

Broader biodistribution via lymphatic transport

Significantly different protein corona composition after IM

The decisive difference: degree of ionization in vivo! The effective degree of ionization is not a fixed value, but: A function of local pH. A function of interfacial geometry. A function of the surrounding membrane composition.

In conclusion: DLin-MC3 behaves differently at the endosomal membrane than ALC-0315: different pKa curves, different geometry (packing parameter), different depth of membrane insertion. This means:

Onpattro® LNP → Type A PI cycle interaction mRNA vaccine LNP → Type B PI cycle interaction Not comparable. Not extrapolable. Not the same system.

Were there still signs in the data of Onpattro® for our Framework?: YES!:

And: Once the paper is published, he’s welcome to complain by APSB and the three reviewers (at least two of whom were from pharmacology and molecularbiology, as evidenced by what they gave us for the major revision) and explain his theory to them that naked RNA can somehow enter cells without triggering massive NOD-like and TLR responses. I don’t know whether to laugh or cry when something like this is taken seriously because it’s a bit sounding like scientific arguments?

Honestly? In terms of intellectual level, it’s like having to debate with a flat-Earther or a virus denier.

Addendum:

*damn it! I should have even been more precisely here:

Should have asked: And what does this mean for the charge state in the endosome at a pH of 5.5 and in the blood with a zeta potential of zero at a pH of 7.4?