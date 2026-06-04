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Avatar von The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
Jun 4

Wow. Out to lunch indeed. What about CARPA? Particulate toxicity? Clotting? That's not systemic "toxicity" which can occur before transfection? Has he not heard of hysteresis? Its CAD-like properties? eLNPs not stable enough to elicit adverse effects? Seriously? No serious LNP scientist would ever say that. They can transfect cells, didnt Bates show that? Among others?

They really don;t know the literature, or understand these LNPs. Just carriers. Maybe a little inflammatory but that's good, you know. Built in adjuvant. This view might have been acceptable in 2020 but not today.

He needs to get up to speed. But he wont.

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Avatar von Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
Siguna Mueller, Ph.D., Ph.D.
Jun 5

Wow... you are now at version 6. It looks very detailed and neatly structured with a careful logic to follow. I look forward to reading it once I have completed the analogous struggle you are facing :-)

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