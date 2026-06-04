Two remarks first:

If you claim to have understood a paper, then you should have at least read it in its entirety! If you claim you can dismiss it: Then quote the sentence or paragraph and prove that the original references do not say what they say.

Let’s go through this so-called expert review point by point, which supposedly claimed to have identified errors in our paper:

“Unfortunately, much of this is not relevant to the safety discussion.”

That is the central misconception underlying this entire thread, and it runs deep. Our paper systematically demonstrates that there is no biologically neutral property of an LNP. Every parameter is relevant to safety—not in isolation, but in combination with others. You know mine (example given here) and Marias Susbstacks (example given here).

“No one disputes that LNPs are inflammatory”

Was that supposed to be a counterargument? Huh?! That paragraph really caught me off guard, because it contains a circular argument (if not outright nonsense and illogicality)

In our paper, we use this as the starting point to substantiate the mechanism: If LNPs are partially charged (since this involves interfacial physics in colloidal particle systems), they must also trigger state changes at cell membranes. So if the inflammation is intrinsic to LNPs and eLNPs produce identical signatures as loaded particles, then “spike only” or “modRNA only” is structurally incomplete as an explanatory framework. It is not an escalation of the threat, but a clarification of the mechanism and, above all, a plausible explanation of why eLNPs are inflammatory.

“Most LNPs end up in APCs, and APCs die anyway after presentation”

That is simply incorrect, and it is clear that you have not checked a single one of our primary sources. We present biodistribution data showing accumulation in the liver, spleen, and lymph nodes—that is, not exclusively in short-lived APCs, but in Kupffer cells, hepatic endothelial cells, and long-residing follicular dendritic cells. Aside from that, I would be surprised to learn that DCs and macrophages are “short-lived.” Systems biology understanding: Failing!

Furthermore, we explicitly address exosomal redistribution via MVBs. The mechanism does not end with the primary cell. ESCRT suppression and lysosomal dysfunction affect cells that persist and continue to signal.

“It is incorrect to infer myocarditis or turbo-cancer from this”

We do not infer that. Neither “turbo-cancer” (I’d even suggest to stop using such a stupid nomenclature and use official “hypoprogressive disease-like” or “rapid onset cancer-like” mechanisms) nor direct myocarditis causality is postulated in our paper. We identify signature patterns such as mTORC1, RAS/MAPK, JAK-STAT3, NF-κB, ESCRT suppression, and PIK3C2G downregulation and call for their systematic investigation. We explicitly distinguish between “mechanism identified” and “clinical outcome claimed.”

Furthermore, he blurs the line between his interpretation and the facts. Moreover, if we had had access to the paper by Mori et al. at the time, his claim would have been definitively debunked. Although, of course, further human validation would be necessary to clarify the event rate.

“Off-target effects are minimal; organs are highly regenerative”

Neither of these statements is supported by empirical evidence. Biodistribution data for humans are systematically incomplete, as the EMA itself acknowledges. “Highly regenerative” applies to hepatocytes only to a limited extent, not to cardiomyocytes, neurons, germ cells, or bone marrow. A claim without an evidence base, which we clarify in our paper and even marginally mention systemic, epigenetic effects as “further investigation is required.”

“Hypothesis-driven, not experimentally verified”

Correct, and we state that explicitly. This is not a shortcoming, but standard practice for mechanistic review hypotheses. Our function was to generate a testable framework from convergent omics datasets (independent, cross-species). It is inconsistent to cite this as a weakness while simultaneously praising our Limitations section as good scientific work.

“eLNPs are not stable enough to elicit effects”

That is the weakest claim in the entire thread and directly contradicts the literature. Ndeupen et al. reproducibly generated approximately 9,500 differentially expressed genes in vivo using eLNPs. Korzun et al. pharmacologically inhibited eLNP-induced reactogenicity, thereby demonstrating causality. We elaborate on this in detail in our paper: Empty LNPs do not simply disappear. They integrate into membranes, accumulate in endosomes and lysosomes, and activate galectin recruitment, ESCRT repair mechanisms, and NLRP3. Confusing storage stability with biological inactivity is a fundamental and typically oversimplified fallacy.

“Absolutely insufficient for systemic toxicity”

I need to recall that we deliberately avoided using the word “toxicity” in our paper and proposed a mechanism that goes far beyond simple cellular toxicity responses, as it affects the very foundation of both the cell and intercellular communication.

I went back and counted again: We use the word “toxicity” exactly six times, and we do so implicitly to argue that a purely cellular perspective on toxicity is too narrow.

We do not claim “systemic toxicity” as a fact, but the dysregulation in transfected cells as a very likely, testable and plausible hypothesis.

In short: We describe L-DMD as a mechanism that can explain systemic dysregulation and call for prospective validation. The critique addresses a claim that we simply did not make.

Overall Picture

The critic praises the scientific quality of our paper but then argues against claims we never made. His substantive objections are either empirically incorrect or directly refuted by the data we cited.

Furthermore, it can be noted that the so-called “expert”™ apparently does not seem to have understood a single word of the actual mechanism we propose. Otherwise, he would have argued instead with terms like electrostatic interactions, dielectrics, packing density, membrane curvatures, receptor shifting, and lipid interactions.

What remains is the call for experimental confirmation. We expressly agree with this, and it is stated as such in our paper.