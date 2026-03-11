This article by David Gorski is an impressive demonstration of how personal ignorance, pure hatred, and scientific dishonor continue to animate certain minds—even as the evidence starts biting them where the sun (hopefully) doesn’t shine.

And let’s not forget who Gorski is., His connection to the Farid Fata case presents exactly two possibilities: Either he knew about Fata's fraudulent chemotherapy scheme and ignored it, or he didn't know—which means he failed his oversight responsibilities. Either way: complicity or incompetence. Pick one.

But one paragraph remains particularly galling, made worse by how comments vanish the instant Gorski’s fanboy bubble runs out of coherent responses:

He claims Maria Gutschi spreads misinformation, yet provides not a single quoted example. No link to her Substack. No reference to her preprints. Our collaborative preprint, authored by Maria, Stephanie, and myself, is conspicuously absent despite everything else being meticulously cited. Why the omission? Because linking to Maria’s work would require engaging with her arguments. And engagement requires evidence they clearly don’t have.

So I commented this article.

So wait: Ad hominem, strawman and claims are not offensive, but my planned answer?

The double standard is breathtaking: Ad hominem attacks? Fine. Strawman arguments? No problem. Unsupported claims about “misinformation”? Totally acceptable. But a measured rebuttal asking for evidence? That’s offensive and “threadjacking.”

Show me where I was offensive. I’ll wait.

Now look at this: I critiqued Gorski’s dismissal of Maria without specific quotes. I noted our preprint’s conspicuous absence. I observed that “anti-vaxxer” is political rhetoric, not scientific argument. These are substantive points, not personal attacks.

The moderator’s response? “Totally irrelevant to the topic of the original post.”

Except... I’m responding to a specific paragraph in that post where Gorski dismisses Maria. That’s not “irrelevant”—that’s directly relevant. It’s called context and argumentation, concepts apparently foreign to someone who thinks “Goodbye” constitutes rebuttal.

The pattern is clear:

Make evidence-free dismissals Allow speculative attacks in comments (MDPI! Predatory publishing!) And moderators delete corrections that expose the speculation as wrong Invoke “Comment Policy” when facts get uncomfortable

This isn’t scientific discourse. It’s echo chamber maintenance.

But lets go through this point by point:





“I find it concerning that you dismiss Maria’s expertise without citing specific examples of the alleged misinformation.

Claim 1: “Dr. Gorski references her Substack -- that’s plenty. Come on, it’s called The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist (and no, I’m not linking to it).”

Rebuttal: “That’s plenty”? Naming a Substack without citing specific claims is the opposite of scientific rebuttal. If Maria’s arguments contain misinformation, quote them. Show where the chemistry is wrong. Show where the pharmacology fails. But you won’t link to it—because then readers might see her arguments are substantive and your dismissal is empty. This is intellectual cowardice dressed as certainty.

“As a retired clinical pharmacologist, her physicochemical understanding of LNPs merits substantive rebuttal, not dismissal.

Claim 2: Why? She’s retired and calls herself an “Independent researcher. Independent thinker. Wife, mother, grandmother, Catholic.” When was the last time she actually did any actual research? Her most recent published work is 20 years old and has nothing to do with LNPs.”

Rebuttal: So expertise expires? A retired clinical pharmacologist with decades of experience in physicochemical analysis suddenly knows nothing about lipid nanoparticle chemistry because she’s... a grandmother and Catholic? This is pure ad hominem. You’re attacking her identity, not her arguments.

As for “20 years old and nothing to do with LNPs”: her expertise is in drug delivery systems and physicochemistry, which is directly applicable to LNP analysis. Furthermore, she was a practicing clinician! She teached your so called Dr.’s, like Gorski! That’s like saying a cardiologist can’t comment on a new heart medication because they didn’t personally develop it. Her professional foundation remains relevant. But you’d have to engage with her actual chemistry to know that, which you clowns in general refuse to do.

“...our preprint seems conspicuously absent from your discussion

Claim 3: “So what? Why should it even be mentioned let alone discussed in a piece about a Roundtable in general and Dr. El-Deiry in particular? Did you read the article? Also, preprint -- by definition ‘has not been certified by peer review’. Also, who is ‘we’ and why should we care? Are you one of the authors of this preprint?”

Rebuttal: You dismiss the preprint as “totally irrelevant” while simultaneously demanding to know if I’m an author—which is it? Irrelevant, or relevant enough to interrogate authorship?

The preprint is relevant because it addresses the same mechanistic questions about LNP biodistribution and physicochemistry that Gorski hand-waves away with antivaxxer brainwashing terms. If you’re writing about the science, you engage with the science—even (especially) when it challenges your narrative.

As for “has not been certified by peer review”: We’re currently in major revision at APSB (Acta Pharmaceutica Sinica B) a legitimate, 14+ indexed journal. The preprint has 1,368 downloads and 2,714 views since posting in late 2025. That’s meaningful scientific engagement, not fringe speculation. But sure, keep dismissing it as “not peer-reviewed” while citing ‼blog posts and opinion pieces‼.

“But the real tell: deploying political ideological terms like “anti-vaxxer.”

Claim 4: If the shoe fits...

Anti-vax: the history of a scientific problem J Public Health (Oxf) 2022 Apr 16”

Rebuttal: Citing a sociology/public health article about “anti-vax history” as rebuttal to physicochemical arguments about LNPs is category error masquerading as scholarship.

We’re discussing lipid nanoparticle physicochemistry, biodistribution kinetics, pharmacological mechanisms and systems biology relevance. Responding with “if the shoe fits” and a link about vaccine hesitancy movements is not science: it’s ideological labeling. You’ve just proven my point: when you can’t rebut the chemistry, you attack the person’s perceived political alignment.

“Scientists rebut mechanisms with data. Ideologists substitute labels for arguments when the chemistry gets uncomfortable.

Claim 5: “What ‘mechanisms’ and ‘chemistry’ are you talking about? The totally irrelevant preprint you mentioned? Again, did you actually read the article?”

Rebuttal: What mechanisms and chemistry? Let me spell it out for you: LNP biodistribution beyond injection site, physicochemical properties affecting cellular uptake, lipid composition effects on inflammatory responses, pharmacokinetic profiles in various tissues. You know: actual chemistry and pharmacology.

Here’s the part you’re apparently too dense to grasp: If you claim Maria spreads “misinformation” about LNP mechanisms, you are unavoidably attacking our work, since she’s a co-author on our preprint addressing precisely these mechanisms. You can’t dismiss her arguments as false without implying our analysis is false.

So which is it? Is our preprint “totally irrelevant” (your words), or is it relevant enough that dismissing Maria means dismissing our findings? You can’t have both.

But expecting logical consistency from a parroting monkey who mistakes moderator buttons for scientific arguments might be asking too much.

(Personal note: This is probably what happens when simple-minded buddies cosplay as scientific gatekeepers—they genuinely don’t understand that attacking one co-author’s credibility means attacking the work itself. Critical thinking: not even once.)

And last but not least: Yes, I read the article. I read the paragraph where Gorski dismisses Maria without evidence. I’m asking for that evidence. You’ve provided none: just meta-arguments, which aren’t even arguments but appeals to authority, and tone policing.

Taken together Gorski and fanbase are not scientific arguing. It’s ideology enforced through moderator privileges.