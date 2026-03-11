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Avatar von The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
3d

Thank you for standing up for me. But it really best not to engage. It only emboldens them.

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Masaki Fujii
3d

In 2008, David Gorski simply stated his conclusion: "Vaccines contain toxins, but in minute amounts, so there's no problem."

The "minute amounts" they referred to were in micrograms.

Even if you count the number of molecules in micrograms, it comes to several quadrillions. (The number of human cells is roughly 37-60 trillion.)

Even if the toxin were distributed evenly, each cell would contain 100 toxic molecules. In reality, they often concentrate in an organ.

I wonder how many people he has killed with such a crude mind.

He also works at a cancer-related research institute that is closely tied to anti-cancer drug manufacturers, making him unlikely to be trusted.

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