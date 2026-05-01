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On the page of his website where McCairn advertises his "amyloid burden" detection service, there are two images of the same fiber that he found in Lyndsey's blood in 2024, where both images show the fiber after ThT staining but the other image is taken in UV mode. [https://synapteklabs.com/protocol-on-sending-blood-samples-2/] In the stream where McCairn showed the fiber, he only showed the sample after ThT staining, but he didn't show if the fiber was already autofluorescent before the staining, so the fluorescence may have not even been because of the ThT. [https://rumble.com/v5zq84w-operation-blue-drone-and-lessons-in-fluorescent-microscopy-amyloid-signals-.html?start=7301] Some other fibers McCairn has shown have already been autofluorescent before ThT staining, but McCairn seems to consider that to be sufficient evidence that the fibers are made of "amyloidogenic fibrin", even though for example textile fibers that have been bleached white can be strongly autofluorescent, like how white t-shirts are fluorescent under UV light.

In one stream McCairn even found some random autofluorescent fibers in a Moderna vaccine sample. [https://sars2.net/clot3.html, search for Moderna] At one point of the stream, he showed a fiber in non-UV mode and without ThT staining, and then when he applied ThT on the sample and switched to UV mode, he said that the fiber now glowed brighter than the background. However he failed to mention that a few minutes earlier when he had not yet applied the ThT, he panned past the fiber in UV mode, so you could see the fiber was already autofluorescent even without the ThT. Later he said "I can't explain the takeup of Thioflavins", but he didn't mention that the same fiber that supposedly took up Thioflavin was autofluorescent even without the ThT.

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