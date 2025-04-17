https://x.com/louiepasteur420/status/1912937319319163066?t=OvSrGsQc8_x_AI109FXa3A&s=09

Es gibt ja Leute, die einem die Nackenhaare zu Berge stehen lassen, weil sie angebliche Wissenschaftler sind und nicht mal einfachste Achsen und lebende Neither/Nor/And/Or-Prinzipien in konkurrierenden Signaltransduktionswegen begreifen:

Contextual computation by competitive protein dimerization networks

Dröseln wir es ein wenig auf: Was uns dieses frisch erschienene Paper beeindruckend und absolut logisch nachvollziehbar zeigt: Das Eingangssignal und dessen Stärke bestimmt die Aktivierung der nachgeschalteten, konkurrierenden Signalmoleküle.

"Finally, we show that even networks with random protein-protein interaction affinities, when large enough, can perform a wide variety of functions solely by adjusting the expression levels of their monomer components."

Hier geht es um die Dimerisierung von Molekülen (Bindung von zwei Molekülen zu einem größeren Komplex) im ganz Allgemeinen. Die Autoren stellen eine Konkurrenz um Bindungspartner und die finale Bindung als signalwegbestimmend fest und betonen, dass das "switch on/switch off"-Prinzip für jedes komplexe Netzwerk (MAPk (ERK, JNK, P38), mTORC(PI3K-AKT), JAK/STAT, Hedgehog, RHO, etc.) gültig ist. Diese dürft ihr übrigens getrost als ein ganzheitliches in sich - an verschiedenen Schnittstellen - ergänzendes Netzwerk an Crosstalks betrachten. Ersetzt also beispielsweise switch-on/ switch-off durch GTPase bound / GDPase bound.

Und das Dimerisierungsprinzip gilt beispielsweise wie schon mit GTPase / GDPase angedeutet für das RAS der MAPk und JAK/STATs

Dimerization in MAP-kinase signaling

Und jetzt addiert mal noch die Nichtlinearität und Sensitivität von Signaltransduktion:

Rate thresholds in cell signaling have functional and phenotypic consequences in non-linear time-dependent environments

Und dann malt euch aus, was mit nicht degradierbaren, widernatürlichen LNPs im PtdIns-Zyklus passieren wird und wie ihr richtig hübsch und nachhaltig die gesamte PI3K-Kaskade, inklusive Crosstalks zur MAPk funktional alteriert habt:

Biodegradable Cationic and Ionizable Cationic Lipids: A Roadmap for Safer Pharmaceutical Excipients

Reminder:

Endosomal escape of RNA therapeutics: How do we solve this rate-limiting problem?

“"We hypothesize that there is a spontaneous, short lived, small breach (<10 nm) of the endosomal lipid bilayer that repeatedly occurs over time and that if an RNA therapeutic were proximal to the breach, it would be drawn into the cytoplasm. Alternatively, fusion events between endosomes, multivesicular bodies and lysosomes potentially generate a temporary breach of the lipid bilayer for RNA therapeutics to leak into the cytoplasm (Dowdy et al. 2022). Lastly, there is incomplete, but suggestive data, that RNA therapeutics may also escape via retro-transport from the Golgi (Juliano 2021). Due to the ∼1% of RNA therapeutics that productively escapes from endosomes, definitively determining if any, or all, of these mechanisms are involved in endosomal escape has been technically challenging. However, understanding the spontaneous mechanism of endosomal escape would offer the potential to selectively enhance it."“

LOOL! Die geilsten Sätze ever, die ja auch experimentell mittlerweile bewiesen wurden:



Lipid Nanoparticle-Associated Inflammation is Triggered by Sensing of Endosomal Damage: Engineering Endosomal Escape Without Side Effects

Lysosome toxicities induced by nanoparticle exposure and related mechanisms

Folgerichtig gilt schon alleine bei einer Dysregulation, dass andere Kontexte entstehen würden, als ursprünglich gedacht, selbst wenn Herr “Pasteur light” recht hätte.

Abstract 3550: Lipid rafts contribute to ligand-induced signaling and survival in pediatric AML

Role of Cholesterol and Lipid Rafts in Cancer Signaling: A Promising Therapeutic Opportunity?

Different Associations of CD45 Isoforms with STAT3, PKC and ERK Regulate IL-6-Induced Proliferation in Myeloma

Interleukin 6/STAT 3 wird also nur bei DNA-Schäden getriggert? Ja ne ist klar!

The Role of Interleukin 6 During Viral Infections



”As a warning signal during viral infections, different immune cellular pathogen recognition receptors, including toll-like receptors (TLR:2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9), nucleotide-binding oligomerization domain-like receptors, DNA receptors, and retinoic acid-inducible gene-1-like receptors, are able to sense a variety of pathogen-associated molecular patterns displayed by viruses (envelope glycoproteins, single and double-stranded RNA, and unmethylated CpG DNA), which stimulate transcription of IL-6 among other proinflammatory cytokines (Kawai and Akira, 2010; Tanaka et al., 2014). In this context, it has been shown that specific amino acid substitutions in a TLR-like structure in the NS4B protein of a highly virulent classical swine fever virus (CSFV) strain resulted in a completely attenuated phenotype in pigs. Infection of pigs with this mutant CSFV was characterized by the sustained accumulation of IL-6 in tonsils. Further in vitro experiments using exogenous IL-6 confirmed the ability of this cytokine to repress the replication of CSFV in swine peripheral blood mononuclear cells, the natural target cell during CSFV infection in pigs (Fernandez-Sainz et al., 2010).”

“First, in-vitro secretion of IL-6 by activated splenocytes, as a consequence of stimulation of toll like receptor 1/2 by the agonist P3C, inhibited effector CD8 T-cell responses by impairing the production of interferon gamma (IFN-γ) when compared with similarly activated and stimulated splenocytes from IL-6−/− mice (Wu et al., 2015). Similar results were obtained providing an exogenous source of IL-6, confirming the ability of IL-6 to negatively regulate effector CD8 T-cell response after T cell activation. This inhibition was orchestrated through the STAT3 signaling pathway producing the upregulation of suppressor of cytokine signaling (SOCS3) that reduces the STAT4 phosphorylation pathway induced by IL-12, which is essential for effector CD8-T cell differentiation (Wu et al., 2015)”

So. Damit dürfte eigentlich schon alles gesagt sein, was es zum Herrn “Pasteur Light” zu sagen gäbe.



Interleukin 6 is a two-edged sword: a centerpiece in the immune response against the SARS-CoV-2

Und dann gehen wir noch fix auf Beispiele für Kontextspezifität ein:

Essential role of IL-6 in protection against H1N1 influenza virus by promoting neutrophil survival in the lung

Role of MAP kinase pathways in mediating IL-6 production in human primary mesangial and proximal tubular cells

The ERK-p38MAPK-STAT3 Signalling Axis Regulates iNOS Expression and Salmonella Infection in Senescent Cells

Und jetzt wird es richtig spannend, denn jetzt sind wir wieder bei meinem Lieblingsthema der Signaltransduktion und den feedforward und feedback loops:

Repression of Stat3 activity by activation of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK)

Both MAPK and STAT3 signal transduction pathways are necessary for IL-6-dependent hepatic stellate cells activation

Paradoxical cross-talk between the Stat3 and MAPK pathways in CCL25-CCR9 mediated pancreatic cancer growth and proliferation

Interleukin-6 differentially regulates androgen receptor transactivation via PI3K-Akt, STAT3, and MAPK, three distinct signal pathways in prostate cancer cells

Wer also allen Ernstes behauptet, STAT3 und Interleukine haben nur eine spezifische Aufgabe für eine einzige Interaktion, hat nicht den Furz von Systembiologie und erst recht nicht nichtlineare Signaltransduktion begriffen. So ist das halt, wenn man den ganzen Tag über einem einzigen Zelltyp mit einem spezifischen Tunnelblick hockt und nicht mal im Entferntesten jemals die Membran als größten Eingangssignalregulator überhaupt begriffen hat. Läuft.

Aber gut: Beim Herrn “Pasteur Light” überrascht mich das auch nicht weiter:

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/vsus/vsrates1940_60.pdf#page=85

https://www.cdc.gov/surv-manual/php/table-of-contents/chapter-16-tetanus.html

Vaccine Deaths versus Smallpox Deaths (Registrar General of England)

1906: smallpox (SP) deaths = 21, vac. deaths = 29

1907: SP deaths = 10, vac. Deaths = 12

1908: SP deaths = 12, vac. Deaths = 13

1905-10: SP deaths = 199, vac. Deaths = 99.

Deaths from SP in children under 5 yrs = 26, vac. = 98

1911-13: SP deaths = 42, vac. Deaths = 31.

SP deaths in children under 5 yrs = 8, deaths from vac. = 30

1831: Ausbruch der Pocken 995 vac. Menschen erkranken in Württemberg, Deutschland.

1831: 2,000 vac. Tote in Marseilles

1857-59: Impfpflicht in England. 1859: 14k Tote.

1854-63 33k Tote nach forcierter Impffpflicht.

1910–1933 England: 109 ungeimpfte versus 277 vac. Kinder

Edward H. Kass (ehem. Präsident der Infectious Diseases Society of America) adressierte Clowns, wie Herrn Pasteur “light”, wie folgt:



Infectious Diseases and Social Change

"Dieser Rückgang der Raten bestimmter Krankheiten, der in etwa mit der Verbesserung der sozioökonomischen Umstände korreliert, ist das wichtigste Ereignis in der Geschichte der menschlichen Gesundheit, und doch haben wir nur die vagesten und allgemeinsten Vorstellungen darüber, wie es dazu kam und durch welche Mechanismen die sozioökonomische Verbesserung und der Rückgang der Raten bestimmter Krankheiten parallel verlaufen. Wir wissen, dass bei vielen Infektionskrankheiten wie Poliomyelitis und vielleicht infektiöser Hepatitis der Trend entgegengesetzt ist und dass es bei einigen Krankheiten kaum oder gar keine sozioökonomischen Auswirkungen gibt. Dies ändert jedoch nichts an dem übergeordneten Zusammenhang, der bei den meisten übertragbaren Krankheiten festgestellt wurde, bei denen ein starker Zusammenhang zwischen dem sozioökonomischen Status und der Sterblichkeits- und Krankheitsrate besteht."

Wer statistische NULL Signifikanz aus epidemiologischer Sicht nicht kapiert und selektive Zeiträume cherrypicked, hat eh ungefähr soviel ernstzunehmende wissenschaftliche Kompetenz, wie Karl Lauterbach an ärztlicher Qualifikation oder Alena “Sponsored by Pfizer” Buyx Moralverständnis.

Narf, schnauf und langsam wieder Luft bekommend, nach diesem Zwerchfelltorpedo,

euer Genervter.