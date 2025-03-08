https://x.com/Regenbogenpfert/status/1898344796218892482

Dieses Flickwerk aus Ungebildetheit, Ignoranz und unwissenschaftlichem Bullshit, wollte ich dann doch mal kommentieren:

Fangen wir mit Punkt 5 an

2 oder > Dosen: 42 % > als 1 oder < (95 % CI: 1,13–1,78)

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2794886

Wirksamkeit von BNT162b2 gegen sympt. BA.1- und BA.2- Omicron-Infektionen sank von 46,6 % und 51,7 % (1–3 Monate nach der Impfung) auf -17,8 % und -12,1 % (≥7 Monate)

mRNA-1273 von 71,0 % und 35,9 % auf -10,2 % und -20,4 %

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-30895-3

1 Dosis Bivalent 107 % erhöhtes Infektionsrisiko im Vergleich zu 0 Dosen >3 Dosen 253 %

https://academic.oup.com/ofid/article/10/6/ofad209/7131292?login=false

85% erhöhtes Infektionsrisiko als ungeimpft:

https://www.cureus.com/articles/313843-behavioral-and-health-outcomes-of-mrna-covid-19-vaccination-a-case-control-study-in-japanese-small-and-medium-sized-enterprises#!/

Kinder: 159 % wahrscheinlicher Infektion u. 257 % gesteigertes Risiko symptomatischer Infektion im Vgl. zu ungeimpft

https://academic.oup.com/jpids/article-abstract/14/1/piae121/7917119?redirectedFrom=fulltext&login=false

Bivalent:

VE -3,26 % gegen eine dokumentierte SARS-CoV-2-Infektion, 16,64 % gegen eine SARS-CoV-2-assoziierte Krankenhauseinweisung und 26 ,61 % gegen SARS-CoV-2-assoziierte Todesfälle. Nach 60, 90 bzw. 120 Tagen: erhebliche Abnahme der VE gegen dokumentierte Infektionen (14,21 %, 7,29 % und 3,15 %), Krankenhausaufenthalte (37,57 %, 30,84 % und 25,25 %) oder Todesfälle (54,24 %, 44,33 % und 30,25 %)

https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/ANNALS-24-01015

Siehe auch:

https://brownstone.org/articles/research-studies-affirm-naturally-acquired-immunity/

Zu Punkt 4

Es gibt durchaus Hinweise auf epigenetische Alterationen:

https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0952-7915(22)00036-X

“In addition, we found that a TLR7/8 agonist, 3M-052, could induce long-lasting transcriptomic and epigenomic signatures in myeloid cells in mice. Specifically, myeloid cells, in particular monocytes, were found to retain increased gene expression and accessibility of interferon-stimulated genes (e.g. Cxcl10, Ifit2, Ddx58) and IRF and STAT loci accessibility, with these changes persisting up till 28 days after immunization [20]. We also found that a similar monocyte population with increased IRF/STAT and reduced AP-1 transcription factor gene expression was observed post-boost following BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination in human [57]. These findings suggest the induction of a distinct monocyte subset that could potentially be epigenetically reprogrammed with a heightened antiviral response following vaccination (Figure 3).”



LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL! Es gibt Momente, die sind unbezahlbar!

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36282593/

https://nature.com/articles/s41598-023-36070-y

https://nature.com/articles/s41590-022-01163-9

http://frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fgene.2022.819749/full

Zu Punkt 3

Es gab in der kurzen Zeit der Einführung mehr als 3.500 Fallberichte zu heftigsten Nebenwirkungen. Das entspricht ungefähr dem Zeitraum der letzten 100 Jahre für alle anderen Impfungen zusammengezählt in den Journals.



https://react19.org/1250-covid-vaccine-reports/

Zu Punkt 2

So mild dass wir ein Sigma 3 - 4 Event in der Geburtenrate erlebten.

Association between the COVID-19 vaccination campaign and fertility trends: a population-level time series analysis for 22 countries

So mild, dass es extreme Übersterblichkeitsraten gab:

Excess Mortality in Austria during the COVID-19 Pandemic

Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Excess Cardiopulmonary Arrest and Mortality after COVID-19 Vaccination in King County, Washington

Excess mortality across countries in the western world since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022

Differential Increases in Excess Mortality in the German Federal States During the COVID-19 Pandemic

The Princess Máxima Center distances itself from publication Excess mortality during COVID-19 pandemic

Estimation of Excess Mortality in Germany During 2020-2022

Big Data Analysis Suggests COVID Vaccination Increases Excess Mortality Of Highly vaccinated North Temperate Zone and North Frigid Zone Countries

Yearly Excess Death Rate Analysis

Excess mortality across countries in the Western World since the COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Our World in Data’ estimates of January 2020 to December 2022

Excess Deaths in the United Kingdom: Midazolam and Euthanasia in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Worldwide Big Data Analysis Suggests COVID Vaccination Elevates Excess Mortality Of Countries Months After Initiation

Etc.. (Siehe auch: https://t.me/mspezial/9172 )

So mild, dass die Krebsraten momentan explodieren.

Mechanistische Aspekte:

https://frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2021.798095/full

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00259-021-05389-x

https://frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2022.963393/full

https://mdpi.com/1648-9144/59/1/157

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-023-03607-w

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36203145/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36351643/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35398921/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35888593/

excli.de/index.php/excli/article/view/6145

https://wjgnet.com/2307-8960/full/v11/i1/177.htm

https://derma.jmir.org/2022/4/e41739

https://mdpi.com/1648-9144/58/7/874

https://frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2023.1265479/full (Status Spritze?)

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8310404/

The Active Tumor Vaccination in Combination With CDK4/6 Inhibitor Treatment: A Case Report

Statistik:

Increased Age-adjusted Cancer Mortality after the 3rd mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose during the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan

https://x.com/EthicalSkeptic/status/1866965795168985428?t=-73bzlstxD5Kis0cj8zV2A

(Und man sollte dann eben mehr, als nur die verniedlichenden und schöngefärbten Texte lesen, die ins eigene Narrativ passen, sondern auch die Rohdaten und gemessenen Werte kapieren.)

So mild, dass es immer mehr Schlaganfälle bei Kleinkindern und sogar neugeborenen gibt, dass es zunehmende Herztodesraten unter jungen Menschen gibt, etc.

Fatal Myocarditis following COVID-19 mRNA Immunization: A Case Report and Differential Diagnosis Review

"A 7-year-old male child presented with myalgia and fever 3 days after receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (BNT162b2). The parents denied previous contact with sick people or a history of symptoms of upper airway infection. After seven days, he presented with monoarthritis in his right ankle. Blood tests indicated leukocytosis, but a CT scan of the ankle showed no abnormalities. He was diagnosed with septic arthritis and discharged with empirical antibiotic therapy.

After 10 days, the patient was re-evaluated due to persistent symptoms. At this time, leukocytosis had improved, and O antistreptolysin (OAS) values were normal, leading to discharge with a new outpatient antibiotic regimen. Three weeks post-symptom onset, with ongoing joint pain and walking difficulty, new tests were performed. Elevated OAS levels prompted hospital admission for intravenous antibiotic treatment with oxacillin. The joint pain improved over nine days, but the patient developed mild gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting with blood streaks and epigastric pain. His condition rapidly deteriorated upon diagnosis of upper gastrointestinal bleeding. Post-orotracheal intubation, active bleeding was observed from the tube, leading to an emergency department referral. Laboratory tests indicated leukocytosis, elevated C-reactive protein levels, and negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (Table 1), alongside right upper and lower lung lobe consolidations and ground-glass opacities on chest CT. Unfortunately, the patient died."

https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/12/6/575

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2413301

+

https://www.salzburg24.at/news/salzburg/salk-team-entdeckt-neue-ursache-fuer-kindliche-schlaganfaelle-173740765

+

Frequency of positive anti-PF4/polyanion antibody tests after COVID-19 vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 and BNT162b2

+

Reassurance on bleeding and thrombotic events following second dose BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 COVID-19 vaccines

Siehe auch:

Changing Views toward mRNA based Covid Vaccines in the Scientific Literature: 2020 - 2024

"The early scientific literature was biased, so as not to report SAEs, due to social and political concerns and overwhelming corporate greed. Only in the last year have scientists been able to publish articles that acknowledge a high number of SAEs linked to mRNA based vaccines. This should act as a warning that science should be completely objective when evaluating health risks, but can often be influenced by social and economic considerations."

Natürlich erscheinen solche Arbeiten nicht in den sog. "Hochglanzjournals." Wie auch, wenn die Hälfte der Reviewer persönliche Interessenskonflikte aufweist?!

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7558214/

Payments by Drug and Medical Device Manufacturers to US Peer Reviewers of Major Medical Journals (ist ja nur das JAMA)

Zu Punkt 1:

Wenn man Zellbiologie nicht begreift und nicht mal etwas mit Eukaryotischen Initiationsfaktoren, wie eIF2A anzufangen weiß, geschweige denn, wie microRNAs und zwingend auch lncRNAs in die Translation einer mRNA eingebunden sind und noch dazu nicht mal schnallt, dass es keine gewöhnliche messenger RNA ist, sondern ein modifiziertes Stück Genmaterial, dass einer RNA ähnelt… Nunja… Und das zeigt dieser Herr dort ja beeindruckend mit seinem Unvermögen und seinem kindischen Pseudowissen, welches ihm offensichtlich zu Schulzeiten Biologie beigebracht wurde.

Und von der Zellmembran und den LNPs fange ich heute mal gar nicht erst an.

Und, dass mittlerweile 8 unabhängige Labore die DNA-Kontaminationen (mit SV40 bei Pfizer noch zusätzlich nachwiesen), mag hier nur randläufig erwähnt sein.