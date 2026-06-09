I haven’t figured out yet where to begin in order to condense 20 years of systems biology into a text that’s readable and understandable for someone with no prior knowledge. So I’ll just write down my thoughts.

In any case, this screenshot must serve as a starting point. Since Dreieck3816 has definitively demonstrated to me here that he is at least 20 years behind in systems biology research findings and advocates a dogmatic input-signal-protein-mutation cancer model.

One could, of course, argue from this screenshot alone that Dreieck3816 is not thinking as strictly linearly as I am portraying him here. For that reason, I would like to add another tweet for context.

My point is not that a single statement proves he rejects systems biology or network-based models outright. Rather, the broader pattern across multiple tweets suggests a recurring tendency to evaluate biological mechanisms primarily through isolated signaling pathways and direct causal chains. Looking at the discussion as a whole is therefore more informative than focusing on any single tweet in isolation.

It raises a broader, structural concern when an official, paid reviewer evaluates a manuscript while strictly adhering to the outdated, linear somatic mutation model of cancer., , , , This is not a personal critique of the individual, but it points to a systemic issue within the peer review process: when evaluators are fundamentally unwilling to engage with modern systems biology and non-linear network dynamics, it creates a massive barrier to scientific progress. We cannot adequately assess complex biointerfaces if we refuse to look beyond reductionist dogmas.

His claim consisted of two parts

1: “Only p53/Rb1 shutdown leads to cancer” 2: “MAPK dysregulation alone is insufficient”

I’ll adress the first assumption: ‘Only p53/Rb1 shutdown leads to cancer’

Even if I were to set aside the following papers for a moment, the literature published between 2000 and 2026—which includes studies on BAX/BAK, USP7/XIAP, and MDMX—proves that p53-independent carcinogenesis is well-documented and clinically relevant., , , : I am no oncologist and I did not dive deep enough into this topic to have the expertise to say what is and what’s not. However, from a systems biology perspective the assumption “the one protein” looks very, uhm, hard to believe. That’s like saying a car doesn’t need a steering wheel to be driven. While that may be true in principle, how is it then steered intentionally?

PIPs are not an isolated signal path!

Let’s clarify the core premises:

First of all, it must be emphasized that throughout our entire work, we did not assume a single cascade or a single superfamily of cascades. This is because our work is centered on an overarching hub of dysregulation that is physicochemical in nature and focuses on tracing downstream from the membrane along the lines of soft matter physics. This is already the first massive misunderstanding, or refusal to understand, that “Dreick3816” seems to have.

And the second, and much more important point (see screenshot): “Lipid pathways”? PIPs (especially PI(4,5)P 2 and PI(3,4,5)P 3 ) are not “normal pathways” but rather the upstream and most crucial hub of all for the entire cellular organization. And that is exactly how we wrote it, word for word, in our work:

We’ll look at the role of PIPs and one case of Phosphoinositidekinase:

A classic:

Sun et al. review PI4,5P 2 as a central lipid signaling molecule whose specificity arises from the spatially targeted activity of phosphatidylinositol phosphate kinases (PIPKs), which are recruited to distinct subcellular compartments to generate local PI4,5P 2 pools that activate specific effector proteins involved in cell migration, adhesion, polarity, and vesicle trafficking. With respect to cancer, the authors highlight that elevated expression of PIPKIγ (at levels comparable to those observed in breast cancers) enhances β-catenin nuclear translocation and transcriptional activity downstream of EGFR signaling, thereby promoting the epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) and tumor invasiveness, and they suggest that studying PIPK knockout mice will be important for understanding how dysregulated PI4,5P 2 signaling contributes to cancer metastasis.

Choi et al. demonstrate that the stability of nuclear p53–in both its wild-type and mutant forms is regulated by the phosphatidylinositol phosphate kinase PIPKIα and its lipid product PI4,5P 2 , which form an unexpected nuclear complex with p53 upon cellular stress such as DNA damage. In the cancer context specifically, the authors show that PIPKIα-generated PIP 2 binds to mutant p53 and promotes its interaction with small heat shock proteins, stabilizing it in the nucleus and driving cancer-promoting oncogenic activity; and that disrupting this PIP 2 pathway prevents mutant p53 accumulation, pointing to PIPKIα as a potential therapeutic target in the many tumors, including triple-negative breast cancer, that are driven by p53 mutations.

Loughran et al. investigated a noncanonical, intracellular function of PI5P4Ks — enzymes that synthesize PI(4,5)P 2 from PI 5 P at intracellular membranes (rather than at the plasma membrane) and show that these kinases are essential for facilitating lysosomal cholesterol transport, regulating lysosome positioning, and sustaining mTOR-dependent growth signaling. In the cancer context, the work is directly framed around p53 loss: because TP53 mutations dysregulate SREBP-2-driven cholesterol biosynthesis and are found in the vast majority of aggressive breast cancers such as triple-negative and HER2-amplified subtypes, the authors position PI5P4K inhibition as a strategy to cut p53-deficient tumor cells off from the intracellular cholesterol supply they depend on for growth, complementing but going beyond existing statin-based approaches.

Chytła et al. review how elevated PI(4,5)P 2 levels at the plasma membrane contribute to changes in membrane rigidity, lipid raft formation, and actin polymerization dynamics that drive cancer cell invasion, while nuclear PI(4,5)P 2 regulates transcription factors and chromatin organization to shape pro-metastatic gene expression patterns. With respect to p53 specifically, the authors discuss how PI(4,5)P 2 stabilizes p53–in tension with the HPV E6 oncoprotein, which promotes p53 ubiquitination and degradation. The authors note that elevated nuclear PI(4,5)P2 detected as early as low-grade cervical intraepithelial neoplasia in HPV-positive tumors points to a novel link between nuclear PI(4,5)P 2 metabolism and HPV-driven tumorigenesis, proposing a broader model in which dysregulation of cytosolic and/or nuclear PI(4,5)P 2 pools triggers malignant transformation.

Llorente et al. provide a comprehensive review of the lesser-studied phosphoinositide kinase families PI4Ks and PIPKs, arguing that, unlike PI3Ks, these enzymes rarely carry mutational alterations in tumors but instead drive cancer through dysregulated expression that shapes a broad range of signaling, metabolic, and immune processes. In the specific context of PIP2 and p53, the review builds on the well-established synthetic lethal relationship: loss of p53, the most frequently mutated tumor suppressor in human cancers, creates a dependency on PI5P4K activity. This perspective is supported by the observation that removing PI5P4K alleles dramatically reduces spontaneous tumorigenesis in TP53-knockout mice, positioning PI5P4K inhibitors as a targeted strategy to selectively kill p53-deficient tumor cells by exploiting the disrupted glucose metabolism and elevated reactive oxygen species that result from combined p53 and PI5P4K loss.

While Kaur et al. do not explicitly discuss p53, their findings connect meaningfully to the p53–PIP2 axis established in prior works. On a direct level, wild-type p53 suppresses FGF2 expression post-transcriptionally by inhibiting translation through the FGF2 mRNA leader sequence–a mechanism independent of p53's classical transactivation function, through which p53 efficiently restrains the expression of this proliferative, anti-apoptotic and angiogenic factor. When p53 is lost or mutated, as in the majority of human cancers, this translational brake is released and more FGF2 protein becomes available for secretion.

On an indirect level, the PI(4,5)P 2 -dependent oligomerization and membrane insertion of FGF2, and its subsequent translocation into the extracellular space, are accelerated by the native transbilayer asymmetry of PI(4,5)P 2 , which lowers the free energy required for pore formation. This secretory step is specifically inhibited when PI(4,5)P 2 plasma membrane asymmetry is disrupted. The bridge is thus clear: in p53-deficient tumor cells, elevated FGF2 protein levels feed directly into a PI(4,5)P 2 -asymmetry-dependent secretion machinery, whereupon secreted FGF2 drives tumor-induced angiogenesis through paracrine signaling on endothelial cells and simultaneously protects cancer cells from apoptosis through autocrine signaling. The identification of PI(4,5)P 2 transbilayer asymmetry as a rate-limiting parameter for FGF2 secretion therefore opens a potential therapeutic angle specifically relevant to p53-deficient tumors that depend on high FGF2 output: disrupting plasma membrane PI(4,5)P 2 asymmetry could represent a selective vulnerability in this oncogenic context.

Together, these studies demonstrate that even subtle perturbations in membrane lipid composition and organization–and the resulting changes in PI(4,5)P 2 pools across compartments (electrostatic properties, density, spatial and transbilayer arrangement)–are sufficient to reshape oncogenic signaling, promote a pro-tumorigenic microenvironment, and drive malignant transformation.

There is no “the signaling cascade” but only Network logic in vivo after transfection - The overlooked elephant in the room

The second assumption: ‘MAPK dysregulation alone is insufficient’ Even if accepted: it’s irrelevant, because MAPK operates upstream of p53. MAPK dysregulation is p53 dysregulation (e.g. via direct phosphorylation). The first paragraph for each work will summarize the paper while the second paragraph will be a brief commentary.

Maclaine and Hupp demonstrate that p53 integration of diverse environmental signals: ionizing radiation, DNA virus infection, and metabolic stress converges at a single, evolutionarily highly conserved phospho-acceptor site in the p53 transactivation domain (Ser20), but does so through entirely distinct upstream kinase cascades: ATM-dependent after X-irradiation, CK1-dependent after viral infection, and AMPK-dependent after elevation of the AMP/ATP ratio.

The significance for the network logic framework is precisely in what this convergence reveals: cells have evolved the ability to co-opt protein kinases that respond to distinct signals to dock to the same site in the p53 DNA-binding domain and induce Ser20 site phosphorylation; a phosphorylation that stabilizes binding of the transcriptional co-activator p300, promotes DNA-dependent acetylation of p53, and drives transcriptional activation of p53 target genes. p53 thus functions not as a self-contained sensor but as a signal integration node: the same output–Ser20 phosphorylation and downstream transcription–is produced by structurally and functionally distinct input pathways that each carry stress-specific information. The fact that many of these enzymes including ATM, CK1 and AMPK can also modify pathways in cells linked to aging phenotypes highlights a future direction for investigation aimed at understanding how these kinase signaling pathways integrate into the ARF-p53 anti-aging pathway. This is reinforcing the paper’s core thesis that p53 activity is not determined by p53 itself, but by the combinatorial state of the kinase network in which it is embedded.

Hanson and Batchelor demonstrate that p53 dynamics alone are insufficient to specify distinct cell fate outcomes, because different stresses. DNA double-strand breaks and oxidative stress and can generate quantitatively similar p53 expression patterns while driving entirely different cellular responses, revealing that the information encoded in p53 dynamics must be supplemented by parallel signaling networks to achieve stress specificity.

The network logic they uncover operates across three distinct temporal layers: in single pancreatic cells responding to oxidative stress, JNK dynamics regulate an early trigger of cell death, p53 controls a late maintenance of cell cycle arrest, and p38 controls a switch between JNK-dependent and p53-dependent cell fate; with p38 simultaneously upregulating p53 expression and suppressing JNK activity, thereby tuning the balance between the two outcomes. This temporal division of labor is a direct expression of network logic: no single node determines fate; rather, the cell integrates the concurrent, non-redundant dynamics of three kinases with distinct temporal profiles to achieve a response that neither p53 nor MAPK signaling could encode alone. Directly building on De et al. (2020) and extending it to a second stress modality, these findings provide insight into how cells integrate signaling pathways with distinct temporal patterns of activity to encode stress specificity and drive different cell fate decisions. They suggest that in cancers where p53 is mutated, cells may be preferentially shuntable into a p53-independent death pathway, potentially exploitable therapeutically.

De et al. demonstrate that p53 does not operate as an isolated binary switch at the G2 DNA damage checkpoint, but instead as a node within a broader signaling network: MAPK/ERK activity–itself triggered by ATM after DNA damage in pulsatile oscillations–directly modulates p53 dynamics and p53-dependent gene expression to determine whether a cell undergoes prolonged arrest, senescence, or checkpoint recovery and re-entry into mitosis.

The network logic is the central point: pulsatile MAPK/ERK activation after DNA damage maintains a pro-survival state; its loss increases p53 activity and pushes cells toward permanent arrest, while sustained MAPK/ERK signaling instead promotes CDC25C phosphorylation, accumulation of pro-mitotic kinases, and checkpoint relaxation; allowing cells to evade prolonged G2 arrest and senescence. The authors therefore propose a model in which MAPK-mediated signaling integrates extracellular mitogenic cues with cell-autonomous p53-mediated signals to safeguard genomic integrity during tissue proliferation. This is illustrating precisely that p53’s output is not determined by p53 levels alone, but by the dynamic signaling context in which it is embedded.

Consequently, if one sums up these two arms of p53 regulation, a clear organizational principle emerges: it is not pathways that are 'carcinogenic', but stably shifted network states that can favor pro-tumoral dynamics. And the perspective focused on mutations is too narrow: both genetic alterations and purely regulatory (epigenetic / signal-based) changes can generate or stabilize states that are pro-tumorigenic.

This network complexity has direct implications for therapeutic intervention. If even endogenous signaling, operating within an evolutionarily optimized cellular context, produces outcomes that are irreducibly dependent on combinatorial network states, then the assumption that exogenous delivery systems interact with these networks in a controlled and predictable manner deserves equal scrutiny.

So the real elephant in the room is:

If, as outlined above, each individual cell is governed by a permanent, context-dependent network logic in order to mount an adequate response, then stochasticity is already an intrinsic property of higher-order organisms.

A single lipid nanoparticle (LNP) contains roughly 10,000 to 100,000 lipid molecules in total, of which approximately 40–50% are ionizable lipids, meaning each particle carries on the order of 4,000 to 50,000 ionizable lipid molecules, a figure that varies substantially with final particle diameter (50–100 nm). Scaled to a therapeutic dose of 10¹²–10¹³ LNPs, each particle acquires its own distinct protein corona upon entering biological fluids, which in turn determines its effective targeting behavior, redirecting individual particles toward different tissues and cell types in a stochastic, largely uncontrolled manner. Add dispersion of PEGylated lipids, cholesterol exchanges and ionizable lipid integration events.

Finally, I would like to briefly address the following statement:

“I would like to note at this point that I had asked a straightforward question– specifically, what the link to Long Covid is and whether more information on the proposed in vivo experiments is available–upon which the author felt personally attacked and proceeded to respond by attacking me in turn.”

Dreieck3816 originally wrote:

“Please explain how a review that describes hypothetical mechanisms without experimental verification and with the proposed ones being rather thin explains how Long Covid develops.”

First:

This is neither a neutral nor a polite question. The methodological attack alone makes that clear. The fact that he subsequently demanded a complete protocol, which is not the function of a Discussion section in a review, confirms it. It is also evident that the proposed experiment serve merely as an illustrative example of areas requiring further investigation.

Second:

Dreieck3816 appears to have understood neither the framework within which our paper operates, nor the meaning of words such as ‘platform’ in the context of MAPKs. This is not a buzzword but a precise description of network logic architectures.