Another study by Schreckenberg et al. (strangely enough from 2023) went viral recently, claiming “nothing to see from LNPs, only after Spike expression ‘the show’ began”. I wrote already about the new Study by these authors from 2026:

First, let’s take a look at the methodology, which can be a little misleading for laypeople: Was it in vivo or in vitro?

Cell harvesting by Langendorff perfusion

“Left ventricular cardiomyocytes were isolated from the hearts of 3-month-old male Wistar (RjHan:WI) rats from Janvier Labs (Le Genest-Saint-Isle, France). Rats were anaesthetised, one at a time, in a desiccator (vol: 6 L), using 4%–5% isoflurane (IsoFlo 100% w/w, Zoetis Deutschland GmbH, Germany). After the eyelid reflex was extinguished, animals were killed by cervical dislocation.” “Subsequently, hearts were perfused using the Langendorff technique at 37°C, first blood-free and then recirculating for 25 min with 50 ml of Powell medium...”

Cells are placed in culture

“Subsequently, cells were taken up in 20 ml CCT cell culture medium (medium 199 with Earle's salts supplemented with 5 mmol·L−1 creatine, 5 mmol·L−1 L-carnitine, 5 mmol·L-1 taurine, 100 IU·ml−1 penicillin, and 100 μg·ml−1 streptomycin, pH 7.4), resuspended, and plated out on 35 mm culture dishes (Falcon, type 3001, Corning Inc., USA) that had previously been pre-incubated overnight with CCT medium plus 4% (v/v) FCS. Non-adherent cells were removed by changing the medium after 1 h(…)”

mRNA application to cell cultures

“Consequently, 10 μl (≙ 1.0 μg RNA ml−1) or 3.3% of a regular inoculation dose of BNT162b2 (300 μl per dose) or 16.6 μl (≙ 3.3 μg RNA ml−1) of an inoculation dose of mRNA-1273 (500 μl per dose) was applied to the culture dishes, each of which contained 1 ml of cell culture medium (≙ approximately 1 g)” “The culture dishes of the respective control groups were not treated.”

All measurements in vitro

“Absolute and relative cell shortening as well as parameters of contraction dynamics were determined on isolated cardiomyocytes using the ‘Cell-Edge Detection System’. In the electric field set up by two AgCl electrodes, the cells were made to contract by successive square-wave pulses” “For the analysis of calcium transients, myocytes were plated out on 35 mm glass-bottomed cell culture dishes (CELLview #627861 , Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, Germany) following isolation.”

Dose calculation based on ONE in vivo preliminary experiment

“The amount of mRNA used was calculated from the lipid concentration detected in the rat heart 2 hours after injection of 50 μg [3H]-labeled LNP mRNA.”

Summary:

Rats → Killing → Langendorff perfusion → Cell isolation → Plating in culture dishes → mRNA application to cultures → Measurements on cultures = 100% in vitro (except for the single [³H]-LNP injection for dose justification)

The [³H]-LNP labeling was also the little, dirty trick: it was only for dose determination, but not the main experiment! The problems with ³H labeling: Stability! ³H is less stable and QWBA cannot distinguish between intact LNP and metabolites!

“The cardiomyocytes of a further n = 32 culture dishes from n = 8 independent experiments could not be measured or evaluated at 48 h after application of mRNA-1273 in the two concentrations 1.0 and 3.3 μg·ml−1 of mRNA, because the cell pattern was predominantly characterized by arrhythmic and irregularly contracting myocytes.”

I think Maria Gutschi would scream right now if she would have read these quotes because it’s such a scam!

This says: they could not evaluate for mRNA-1273 the Spike expressions at the two dose-concentrations but claim later: “Although all of our present findings obtained from isolated perfused hearts and isolated cardiomyocytes indicate the LNPs of both vaccines on their own do not negatively affect cardiomyocyte function or structure, either acutely or within the first 24 h, the effect of control LNPs were not studied here.” You fail to even measure because there were rhythmic and irregularly contracting myocytes but claim it’s not acute?!

And even better: You claim in the conclusion the spike was the cause also you measured it after 48 h?:

”Contrary to the clinically diagnosed side-effects, which are predominantly classified as myo- and/or pericarditis, both mRNA-based SARS-Cov-2 vaccines induced functional disturbances in isolated cardiomyocytes that correspond pathophysiologically to cardiomyopathy. RyR2 impairment and sustained PKA activation—both of which are attributable to the intracellular interactions of the spike protein—are risk factors for sudden cardiac death, ventricular tachyarrhythmias and contractile dysfunction. Both mechanisms also provide a possible explanation for persistent cardiac symptoms, as observed in the context of long COVID/post-COVID syndrome (Gyöngyösi et al., 2023). Because rodents became susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 with the emergence of the spike N501Y mutation, the rat model offers the advantage of directly comparing the effects of mRNA-based COVID vaccines and the consequences of infection with SARS-CoV-2 at the level of the isolated cardiomyocyte (Shuai et al., 2021).”





Next issue:

So where exactly was the medium for the protein corona? “It’s no biggie.” is neither correct nor the level you wanna do such experiments if you’re working scientific honest.

The last issue(once more): No control nothing. At least in the earlier work they did not chose the immortalized AC16, HEK-293, and HeLa cell lines. Narf!