Something is really bugging me, and I need to think it through out loud to get my thoughts in order.

This article is not intended to provide alternative explanations for the poorly soluble microclots, even though an alternative–such as immunothrombi–has been proposed. Its primary purpose is to highlight methodological inaccuracies and to raise the question of whether a protocol is justified if it is based on no clearly established evidence and mere assumptions.

In my last article, I already discussed why thioflavin T doesn’t recognize orthogonal cross β-sheet structures and will produce a lot of artifacts:

Even more sceptical Genervter Bürger · May 1 I have some more questions about the experimental design in terms of methodology and correlation. What exactly is a double-filtration apheresis supposed to prove to me if my focus was exclusively on β-amyloid-like clots? I will subgroup this article into two rasing questions. Read full story

What Drove My Attention to Question a Whole Narrative?

One statement really caught my attention:

“The presence of intrinsic UV-reactive fibrillar microclots, in both stained and unstained slides, suggests a high degree of structural β-sheet order—indicative of amyloidogenesis.”

Take three categorial errors for the price of one!

UV reactivity -> β-sheet structure: False. UV reactivity is a property of all aromatic amino acids, regardless of their secondary structure., , , , β-sheet structure -> Amyloidogenesis: False. Normal proteins such as fibrin and immunoglobulins contain β-sheets without being amyloid. , ,

“Also, de novo designs of β proteins almost all have severe problems of insolubility and aggregation (3–6); many designs originally intended as globular β-sheet proteins have turned out instead to be valuable as models for amyloid-fiber formation.”

Amyloidogenesis determined by light microscopy: Physically impossible. The β-sheet structure is defined by intermolecular distances of 0.47 nm. Means: far below the resolution of any light microscope and captured in a 3 dimensional cross-sheet-structure. However, it’s not just that 0.47 nm is too small; it’s that amyloid has a specific three-dimensional molecular architecture that can only be detected using diffraction methods. Morphology observed under a light microscope reveals absolutely nothing about it. It must be demonstrated at 0.47 nm intervals that they exist as cross-β structures (perpendicular to the fibril axis, spanning many molecules). Neither SEM nor EDX can detect the cross-β geometry: that is the specific three-dimensional molecular architecture. The cross-β structure is detected by X-ray fiber diffraction, showing a meridional peak at 0.47–0.48 nm and an equatorial peak at ~1.0 nm. Let’s assume SEM can measure 3nm or even less, it’s not showing 3 dimensional structures., ,

ThT and the Definition of Amyloids

Motivated by this skepticism, I conducted a review to identify the key proponents of this hypothesis. Notably, Kell and Pretorius have emerged as leading figures in the 'amyloid clot' discourse. Consequently, we examine the methodology described in their foundational 2020 paper, which served as the catalyst for this narrative:

“Fluorescent Microscopy of patient whole blood and platelet poor plasma (PPP) A simple fluorescence assay was developed by comparing fluorescent (anomalous) amyloid signals present in PPP from COVID-19 patients, T2DM and those from healthy age-matched individuals, all of whom were studied using PPP that had been stored at −80 °C. On the day of analysis, PPP was thawed and incubated with the dye thioflavin T (ThT; 5 µM final concentration), which detects amyloid-like structures [37]. For ThT quantification, the excitation was set at 450 to 488 nm and emission at 499 to 529 nm. Unstained samples were also prepared with both healthy and COVID-19 PPP, to assess any autofluorescence. Micrograph analysis was done using ImageJ (version 2.0.0-rc-34/1.5a). The % area of amyloid were calculated using the thresholding method. This method allows a measurement of area of amyloid signal. The RGB images are opened in ImageJ, each image is calibrated by setting the scale (calculated using the image pixel size and the known size of the scale bar). Each image is then converted to black and white (8 bit, this is adjusted under the image type setting). The next step is to threshold the image by adjusting the background intensity to white (255) and then thresholding the now black amyloid signal (in these images between 11 and 15).”

As I hope to have demonstrated sufficiently and convincingly in my previous article, a ThT signal alone is insufficient to validate the presence of amyloid under the official definition widely understood by the scientific community. And they even use the term “amyloid like”. However, these researchers have been attempting to establish their 'one-size-fits-all' hypothesis of amyloidogenic fibrin clots for over a decade. It is noteworthy how conveniently the emergence of the spike protein narrative provided an opportunity for this.,

This leads to the core of my critique: The official clinical definition of amyloid structures is unambiguous. It requires specific criteria to be met, namely:

“However, it is important always to stress the origin of the β-fibrils in order to avoid misunderstanding. Given the more broad use of the word "amyloid" several classes of amyloid fibrils may be distinguished. For the medical in vivo situation, and to be included in the amyloid nomenclature list, "amyloid" still means mainly extracellular tissue deposits of protein fibrils, recognized by specific properties, such as green-yellow birefringence after staining with Congo red. It should also be underlined that in vivo amyloid fibrils, in addition to the main protein contain associated compounds, particularly serum amyloid P-component (SAP) and proteoglycans, mainly heparan sulfate proteoglycan. With this definition there are presently 36 human amyloid proteins of which 14 appear only associated with systemic amyloidosis and 19 as localized forms. Three proteins can occur both as localized and systemic amyloidosis. Strictly intracellular aggregates are not included in this list.”

I invite you to review the following evidence critically and consider its implications for the current debate:

“In 2018 the Nomenclature Committee agreed on a general definition of the name ‘amyloid’ which had been used differently by varying groups of researchers. Initially it was used to describe pathologic deposits of specific fibrillar protein aggregates with distinct microscopic properties, particularly affinity for the dye Congo red with typical birefringence. However, it is now clear that such staining can vary considerably in strength and appearance. Thus, in medicine amyloid was regarded as abnormal, an opinion which became untenable with the discovery of ‘functional amyloids’ (see below). Chemists often used the word amyloid for β-sheet protein fibrils of any kind, including synthetic or naturally appearing fibrils. The committee agrees that the term ‘amyloid fibril’ should be used for any cross β-sheet fibril [3]. It is recommended that when the word ‘amyloid’ is used, its nature and origin should be clear.”

The Missconduct of Terms and Who Started the Debate?

It follows from this that a non-orthogonally validated cross β-sheet structure, which merely exhibits β-sheet binding properties by restricting the rotation of amyloid dyes like ThT, is insufficient to fulfill this definition for clinical relevance. Hunt et al. identify this problem quite precisely:

”Our team appraised the clinical laboratory studies using rigorous, systematic Cochrane methodology. The team found that the phenomenon termed “microclots” were not clots but amyloid fibrin(ogen) particles; these were also found in the studies appraised in healthy individuals, in patients with acute COVID-19, and in persons with diabetes. The review concluded that the phenomena reported were not true clots, were not unique to the PCC condition, and there was no evidence linking the amyloid fibrin(ogen) particles to the pathophysiology of PCC.“

Even though the authors themselves commit the same fundamental definitional error, it is important to note that the majority of studies claiming the presence of 'amyloid fibrils' relied upon insufficient validation.

The most ironic–and arguably pivotal–moment arises here: Naturally, Kell et al. defend their position. Indeed, while their expertise is recognized, they have failed to provide the requisite orthogonal validation for the terminology they have coined over the last decade. Furthermore, their omission of alternative, more plausible explanations, e.g. immunothrombosis, suggests a lack of transparency in communicating the true significance of their own findings., , , ,

However, the most notable and arguably revealing moment in the defense offered by Kell et al. was their citation of the work by Ryu et al:

“Fibrinogen was stereotactically injected into the brain as described previously35. Mice were anaesthetized with isoflurane and placed into a stereotaxic apparatus (Kopf Instruments). Alexa Fluor 488 human fibrinogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was dissolved in 0.1 M sodium bicarbonate (pH 8.3) at 25 °C to 1.5 mg ml−1 (ref. 78), mixed with spike (4.6 mg ml−1), spike PVs (0.1 mg ml−1), bald PVs (0.1 mg ml−1) or PBS control (1:1 ratio), and incubated at 37 °C for 15 min; 1.5 μl of the mixture was stereotactically injected at 0.3 μl min−1 with a 10 μl Hamilton syringe and a 33 gauge needle into the corpus callosum of 4- to 5-month-old C57BL/6 mice35. Mice were anaesthetized with avertin and transcardially perfused with 4% PFA in PBS. The brains were removed, post-fixed in 4% PFA overnight at 4 °C, processed with 30% sucrose, cut into 30 μm coronal sections and processed for immunohistochemistry. Images were acquired on the Axioplan II epifluorescence microscope (Zeiss) with Plan-Neofluar objectives (×10/0.3 NA). Images of similar anatomical locations were quantified using NIH ImageJ (v.1.50).”

How do I know, that Kell et al. never confirmed their ThT-signals?: Well, they themselves admitted in 2019: “(…) Where detection of amyloid by fluorescent microscopy is concerned ThT has shown superiority over congo red and methyl violet, showing increased sensitivity and efficiency, with enhanced excitation maximum (450 nm) and wide emission spectrum of 508 to 570 nm (…)“. By their own admission, they have failed to provide the necessary orthogonal confirmation, such as electron microscopy of tissue biopsies or X-ray diffraction, required to unequivocally classify these deposits as 'amyloid' under the current ISA nomenclature. While they rely on fluorogenic stains like ThT or Amytracker, these methods are not diagnostic in isolation; they merely indicate the presence of beta-sheet structures, which can be shared by various non-amyloid aggregates. Consequently, without this orthogonal validation, their assertions regarding the 'amyloid' nature of these microclots remain an unproven hypothesis rather than an established clinical fact.

Conclusion

The discourse lacks rigorous biophysical substantiation, replacing empirical evidence with associative storytelling and leveraging terminological ambiguity to bypass standard requirements for clinical validation. This strategy undermines informed consent by misrepresenting the nature and severity of the underlying pathology, exploiting high-severity associations with recognized amyloidoses to artificially inflate the perceived clinical urgency of Long COVID/PASC/LONG-VACC.

Moreover, while media narratives frequently link the term ‘amyloids’ to Alzheimer’s and neurodegenerative diseases, classifying fibrin-based aggregates as ‘amyloid clots’ remains methodologically unfounded due to the absence of orthogonal biophysical validation. Ultimately, using the term ‘amyloid’ without such verification constitutes an unscientific extrapolation that improperly conflates these findings with distinct, severe pathological entities. One must therefore question the underlying motive: What is the purpose of constructing such a narrative?

In summary one might ask: WHO IS DOUGLAS B. KELL?!: