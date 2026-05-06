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The Offsc℞ipt Pharmacist
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Food for thought. Definitions do matter.

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henjin
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A few days ago Pretorius and Kell posted a preprint where they did Congo red staining on the microclots: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202605.0464.

The caption of figure 2 says: "The classical 'apple-green' birefringence is observed in particular around the periphery of the microclot." But there are only small green areas around the periphery of the clot, and most of the area of the clot does not display the apple-green birefringence. So I don't know if it should even be counted as a true positive or not. The authors didn't attempt to explain why large parts of the clots are fluorescent with ThT, but with Congo Red only tiny areas around the edges of the clot displayed the green birefringence.

A stupid part of the paper was that the authors wrote: "Table 2 shows proteins enriched in the microclots, a dataset [77] to which we have added their Amylogram scores. Each of these exceeds 0.75, some by a considerable margin. It is likely that this is caused by cross-seeding of these amyloidogenic proteins catalysing the transition to the amyloid form, and that the macroclots in ischaemic stroke and other cardiovascular diseases can form via accretion of these microclots."

The authors made the same mistake as Kevin McKernan, where they ran AmyloGram on whole proteins, even though it's designed to be run on peptides.

AmyloGram was trained on peptide sequences with a length between 6 and 25 aa, and the sequences used in a benchmark of AmyloGram were all between 6 and 14 aa long: https://nature.com/articles/s41598-017-13210-9. The sequences given as sample input on AmyloGram's website are between 11 and 23 aa long: https://biongram.biotech.uni.wroc.pl/AmyloGram/.

When I ran AmyloGram on 10 random 20 aa sequences, my average amyloid probability score was about 0.52, but the average score increased to about 0.89 when I ran AmyloGram for 10 random 1252 aa sequences: https://sars2.net/clot2.html#Are_calamari_clots_made_of_spider_silk_protein_coded_by_the_Pfizer_reverse_ORF.

The amyloid probability score is the maximum score of all hexapeptides within the input sequence, and not the average score: https://github.com/michbur/AmyloGram/blob/master/R/predict.R. So the maximum score is likely higher for a 1000 aa sequence with 995 hexapeptides than a 20 aa sequence with 15 hexapeptides.

You can use this code to get the average hexapeptide score and not only the maximum score:

library(AmyloGram);data(AmyloGram_model)

seq="MGYINVFAFPFTIYSLLLCRMNSRNYIAQVDVVNFNLT"

gl=embed(strsplit(tolower(seq),"")[[1]],6)[,6:1]

bitrigrams=as.matrix(biogram::count_multigrams(c(1,rep(2:3,4:3)),

list(0,0,1,2,3,c(0,0),0:1,1:0),

degenerate(gl[,-7],AmyloGram_model$enc),

as.character(1:length(AmyloGram_model$enc))))

rfmatrix=data.frame(pmin(bitrigrams,1)[,AmyloGram_model$imp_features])

scores=predict(AmyloGram_model$rf,rfmatrix)$predictions[,2]

mean(scores) # 0.4078027

max(scores) # 0.8049932 (same as score returned by web GUI)

Last year Pretorius and Kell published a paper titled "AmyloGram reveals amyloidogenic potential in stroke thrombus proteomes": https://www.sciencedirect.com/org/science/article/pii/S1470872825000967. They wrote: "Among the UniProt-annotated 'amyloid' set, nearly all proteins received AmyloGram scores above 0.7, including 23 of the 24 human proteins. Even the lowest-scoring human protein, lysozyme (scoring 0.675), is known to form amyloid under certain conditions. In thrombi from both stroke subtypes in four different studies, all detected proteins (with a single exception) had AmyloGram scores above 0.7, suggesting a high likelihood of amyloid content. A majority of unannotated proteins also achieve AmyloGram scores exceeding 0.7." But that's because whole proteins consistently get high amyloid probability scores, because the score is just the maximum hexapeptide score, and AmyloGram is not meant to be used with whole proteins.

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