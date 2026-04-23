I’m racking my brain and thinking at my limit right now! In part one, I raised two questions:

What function would normally hydrophilic DNA fulfill in an LNP that relies on hydrophobic effects? Are there any clues? Was it purely unintendend?

Liu et al.

I was stunned when Maria approached me this morning with the idea of cholesterol crystals. It stands to reason that as an LNP loses stability during in vivo distribution and redistribution, the crystallization of densely packed cholesterol becomes increasingly likely. And boom! There it is!:

I just stumbled upon Liu et al. by chance while I was thinking about DNA and cholesterol crystals. It’s a pity: I would have loved to read Liu et al. “Programmable Assembly of Amphiphilic DNA through Controlled Cholesterol Stacking” in its entirety. However, even the abstract is an eye opener:

“However, precise control of such an assembly process remains difficult because of the unbiased accumulation of cholesterol.” *

This means exactly what we already worked out in our own discription of LNPs issues: without structural constraints, cholesterol tends to aggregate when packed too densely. In the context of our supramolecular, metastable assemblies/kinetically frozen minima (modRNA-LNPs), this is given.

“To tackle this challenge, chemists have developed single-stranded (ss) DNA overhangs near cholesterol, the most popular hydrophobic tag, to tune cholesterol-mediated aggregation for increased structural control of cholesterol-DNA constructs.”

The authors generated DNA-cholesterol adducts via covalent coupling and combined these with single-stranded DNA overhangs to physically prevent the uncontrolled clustering of the cholesterol units. In doing so, they observed an interesting effect: the overhangs forced the cholesterols into controlled clusters of four, and the expected formation of a crystal lattice was suppressed.

Ohmann et al .

Ohmann et al. observed similar effects as early as 2019:

“However, these hydrophobic tags typically induce undesired aggregation eliminating structural control, the primary advantage of DNA nanotechnology.”

The authors further state (in the abstract):

“Utilizing this behavior, we demonstrate experimentally that the aggregation of cholesterol-modified DNA nanostructures can be controlled by the length of ssDNA overhangs positioned adjacent to the cholesterol.”

And here comes the decisive sentence:

”By wrapping around the cholesterol, the ssDNA effectively shields the cholesterol’s hydrophobicity preventing cholesterol-mediated interactions, which agrees with the sharp bands observed in Figure 1D.”

Conversely, this means: it is not primarily about the forced covalent bond, but exclusively about achieving the correct positioning between the DNA and the cholesterol. Since no LNPs were used here, this was achieved through covalent bonds that forced this formation.

Conclusion

Remember the reassurance from regulators and “The Experts”™? “They’re just fragments. Functionless. Too small to integrate.” Yet, that is exactly what makes them more agile, making them the most likely agile candidates to underpin the following hypothesis. It leads us to consider what might, and likely does, occur when we rethink these dynamics within the context of modRNA-LNP processing:

This mechanism may be far from unprecedented; it echoes decades of virological research. As early as the 1970s and 80s, it was established that SV40 transformation specifically alters cell membrane architecture and cholesterol ester accumulation (Lago et al., 1977; Chen et al., 1988).As early as 1980, Fraley and Papahadjopoulos–pioneers of lipid-based delivery–demonstrated the successful encapsidation of SV40 DNA within liposomes to facilitate cellular entry, proving that DNA and lipids form a functional, albeit complex, unit.Crucially, the SV40 large T antigen has been shown to rely on tightly associated lipids as anchors within the plasma membrane (Henning et al., 1983). When we look at modern findings on the rapid, two-state mechanism of RNA encapsidation by SV40-derived nanoparticles (Kler et al., 2012)a clear pattern emerges: the virus uses a biophysical “blueprint” to organize lipids. In the LNP context, DNA fragments may be inadvertently replicating this viral strategy: not as a genetic message, but as a structural anchor. , , , ,

In the modRNA-LNP manufacturing process (microfluidic mixing), the system of cationic lipids and the radical kinetics during the solvent exchange acts as the “biophysical glue” that replaces the covalent bond. The negatively charged DNA would be pressed so tightly against the lipid components (including the cholesterol) by electrostatic attraction that it may act–exactly as described in the studies–as a physical shield or structural template.

Once the DNA fragments are “frozen” in this position, they exert their effect: they break the symmetry of the cholesterol lattice. What is officially declared as “unclean contamination” may turn out, biophysically, to be a stabilizer that forces the transition from an unstable, crystalline cholesterol state into a stable, amorphous phase.

On the flip side, you could argue that we have empty LNPs and luciferase-tagged versions as well. Fair enough. But has the cholesterol behavior in those cases ever been measured? Once RNA is involved, the packing density of the cholesterol changes as the ionizable lipids organize differently around the RNA. Therefore, it stands to reason that the larger or longer the strand, the higher the probability of crystal formation.

Furthermore, it should be taken into account that PEGylated lipid, DNA and RNA are negatively charged and that the principle of self-assembly must take effect here as well, in order to organize itself optimally within this extremely confined space and follow the listed principles of nanoprecipitation.

Another mechanism that would favor cholesterol crystallization–even if it were stable without the DNA–is endosomal escape; during protonation, the cholesterols would inevitably move closer together, which could potentially lead to a spontaneous collapse of the entire LNP metastability.

Whether these fragments are embedded into the organelle-like structures or drift loosely within the soft core remains to be fully determined. Furthermore, it is not known if it is ssDNA, dsDNA, and to what extent dsRNA could play another role. However, based on the physics of the “violent mixing” and the electrostatic attraction to the ionizable lipids (red spheres), a deep integration into these internal domains is highly physicochemical plausible.

Addendum:

I just went nuclear after ChatGPT tried to dismiss my hypothesis as null and void. The stupid language model basically argued that the DNA would be phase-separated, failing to recognize three simple facts: rigid chemical bonding behavior versus chaotic kinetics, nanoprecipitation, and density.

The argument that DNA fragments might be present in the LNP but not within the ‘interaction space’ of the cholesterol ignores the fundamental principles of colloid physics. In a kinetically minimalized nanoparticle with a packing density bordering on crystallization, spatial presence is synonymous with structural interaction. Every fragment acts as a lattice disruptor, regardless of whether it was placed there by a covalent bond or by the violent mixing process of microfluidics.

Summary: Don’t call this complex interplay of controversial forces a fat ball!

*unbiased: uncontrolled