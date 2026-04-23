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Avatar von Just a Clinician
Just a Clinician
Apr 24

First off, my friends, there are no coincidences.

Remember in the early days, when the YouTubers were freaking out about "nanotech" in the blood of the vaxxed? Anyone who had any serious experience with microscopy decried this, because they were just cholesterol crystals. I now think those were trolls, probably paid ones, prebunking discoveries like this.

As for ChapGPT, try Altersystems AI instead. Talks back a lot less.

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Avatar von Thomas (Tommy) Emmett
Thomas (Tommy) Emmett
Apr 23

Do you want the truth 😜 only the good ones are crazy.

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