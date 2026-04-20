See what this paper from Wiebe et al. is telling you?: There is an interdependence between Lipid-composition and modRNA-Fromulation. Although the authors speculate that this is due to the composition of the frozen lipid kinetic minimum itself, this one-way street would still be highly questionable. Unfortunately, I can’t even begin to describe the physicochemical details as precisely as Maria Gutschi does. Nevertheless, I’ll try to explain in a plausible way what’s been on my mind for quite some time:

Remember what we’ve learned about processing?:

The LNP is no particle you can grab but the composition of it’s single lipids/ particles.

You’re using the trick of lipids in Ethanol hitting water (with the modRNA) in droplets: The ethanol is displaced in milliseconds, while the synthetic and/or natural lipids (including cholesterol) move at different rates due to varying kinetics. Hydrophobic interactions also come into play. As a result, the PEGylated lipid is the first to migrate to the maximum interface allowed by the herringbone mixer, forming an intrinsic barrier for all other lipids.

It is pure kinetics at work here that prevents immediate clumping and the formation of fractional aggregates. This is because the hydrophobic effect enforces specific rules according to which the lipids must arrange themselves. They must fulfill the basic condition of ensuring a boundary layer that is as impermeable to water as possible and achieve the optimal packing density—that is, the space-filling optimum. As a result, something extremely fascinating occurs—from a strictly physical perspective: a paradox arises that operates simultaneously: repulsion and attraction are roughly balanced.

Because the ionizable lipid is still protonated and permanent dielectric exchanges take place under these conditions before it enters a pH-neutral buffer , our “5th particle”—the modRNA—also arranges itself according to this principle.

From this, we can logically deduce: If the lipids are in constant motion and self-assembly, striving to achieve the optimal kinetic minimum against thermodynamic stability (and vice versa), and if electrostatic entropy is now added due to the modRNA being strongly negatively charged in its phosphate backbone: Why should this follow different rules? – That is simply not physically plausible.

And I am going to be now very provocant.

I claim: the authors indirectly confirmed this:

Of course you did not have this issue for siRNA because using complete different, more stable formulations with e.g. for Onpattro ionizable lipid DLin-MC3-DMA. Given that siRNAs are short, rigid double-stranded molecules (approximately 20–25 base pairs), they would behave physically like small, hard rods. When the lipids in the mixer come into contact with them, the arrangement is almost deterministic. Remember: the entropy is scale-dependent and the processing is the product.

Having said that, and keeping the authors’ observation regarding RNA integrity in mind, what would be the obvious logical question now?: Was DNA really an “accident” or a sixth particle?

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