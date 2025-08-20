One could argue: “But we haven't seen the same effects with Onpattro (patisiran).”

Since Onpattro was approved, it has been known that LNPs are carcinogenic and toxic. The exclusion of 9 out of 75 cases in the recipient group in which cancer progression was observed within 26 weeks, and zero cases in the placebo group, gives cause for concern.

It does not seem plausible to compare the LNPs in Onpattro with those in BNT162b2 and mRNA1273 in terms of their application, as different routes of administration are used for the different lipid formulations. While Onpattro is administered intravenously, the two modRNA LNP injections for immunization are administered intramuscularly.

Moreover the ionizable Lipids are formulated with a more complex branched tail. The LNPs of Patisiran also uses other PEGylated lipid formulations. But comparable effects should be expected.

Onpattro is thought to treat hereditary ATTR amyloidosis (hATTR). It cannot therefore be ruled out that many of the side effect patterns that would be expected in adults without hATTR are masked.

In addition, there are exceptional circumstances that make a direct comparison of the application implausible. Preparation for Onpattro (patisiran) involves premedication (corticosteroids, paracetamol, H1 and H2 blockers). Even more, there are medications for the treatment of possible appearing IRR according to current medical standard(e.g., epinephrine pen [EpiPen], IV fluids, corticosteroids, antihistamines, paracetamol/nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs [NSAIDs]).

Furthermore, the latest data from the Apollo study—which is evaluating the use of hATTR CM—show that there are also a relative high risk of sideeffects. “Adverse events (AEs) leading to study withdrawal occurred in 47 patients (22.3%).” (….) "Of 212 eligible patients with hATTR who completed the phase 3 APOLLO or phase 2 OLE parent studies, 211 enrolled in and 138 completed the global OLE. The conclusions provide an interesting interpretation of the data: “Overall, 41 patients (19.4%) died during the study.”