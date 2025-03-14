Als Einstieg



COVID-19: Der Einfluss von Antihypertonika

Während ich von diesem Artikel sogar mal “halbwegs” beeindruckt bin, da NTV ACEII immerhin und korrekterweise als Spaltenzym und nicht als Rezeptor identifiziert, zeigte sich ja insgesamt - und das ausgerechnet auch noch beim Ärzteblatt - schon die ganze Ahnungslosigkeit von sogenannten “die Experten”™.

Forscher: Covid-19 ist eine Gefäßerkrankung

Forschende entwickeln neue Covid-19-Therapie mit ACE2-"Ködern"

Coronavirus: Raucher haben erhöhtes Infektionsrisiko

ACEII ist kein Rezeptor!

Der Rezeptor wäre also Renin und Angiotensin (AT1/2R) (ergibt doch gleich viel mehr Sinn?).

Role of renin angiotensin system inhibitors and metformin in Glioblastoma Therapy: a review

Doch wieso wurde ausschließlich auf dieses eine Spaltenzym, welches von den Spikes als Eintrittsmechanismus genutzt werden kann, indem es ACEII ähnlich der Funktion eines Rezeptors nutzt, so stark der Fokus gelegt?

Der Widerspruch

SARS-CoV-2 down-regulates ACE2 through lysosomal degradation

Hier runterreguliert.

SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein enhances ACE2 expression via facilitating Interferon effects in bronchial epithelium

Hier hochreguliert.

Coagulation factors directly cleave SARS-CoV-2 spike and enhance viral entry

Und hier war ACEII scheißegal.

Single-cell RNA analysis on ACE2 expression provides insights into SARS-CoV-2 potential entry into the bloodstream and heart injury

Untersuchungen mittels Einzelzell-RNA-Sequenzierung:

- ACE2-Expression variiert stark von Zelltyp zu Zelltyp und Vorbedingungen

- in fibrotischen Lungengewebe hauptsächlich in arteriellen Gefäßzellen

- besonders anfällig waren Cardiomyozyten bei herzinsuffizienten Patienten

ACE2-dependent and -independent SARS-CoV-2 entries dictate viral replication and inflammatory response during infection

Die Überschrift dürfte selbsterklärend sein.

Systematic profiling of ACE2 expression in diverse physiological and pathological conditions for COVID-19/SARS-CoV-2

Variabilität der ACE2-Expression:

- systemische Analyse

- ACE2 in verschiedenen physiologischen und pathologischen Zuständen unterschiedlich exprimiert

Die Fixierung auf ACEII dürfte also eine bewusste Täuschung gewesen sein, obwohl längst klar war, dass auch AXL/LDLR, HSPG und CTS als Eintrittsmechanismen dienen können. Was wurde gleich wieder durch diese versimplifizierte Darstellung überhaupt möglich? Ach ja: "Wir bauen ein ähnliches Spike via modRNA-Code, aber das bleibt ja dann im Präfusionszustand, weil wir die Prolin-Stabilisierungsmodifikation reinbauen."

Receptors and Cofactors That Contribute to SARS-CoV-2 Entry: Can Skin Be an Alternative Route of Entry?

Kurzum: Die ganze Story von ACEII als Eintrittsmechanismus war eine weitere Versimplifizierung/ Verblödifizierung, um die Komplexität und die wahnsinnige Idee mit Spike-Codes zu spritzen "logisch" und "effektiv" erscheinen zu lassen.

Man stelle sich die Katastrophe vor, die sich zwingend aus der Erkenntnis ergeben hätte, dass das Spike auf unterschiedlichste Arten gecleaved wird und in Zellen eindringen kann:





A prefusion SARS-CoV-2 spike RNA vaccine is highly immunogenic and prevents lung infection in non-human primates

"We report the preclinical development of BNT162b2, a lipidnanoparticle (LNP) formulated ‼️N1methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ)‼️("für extra KluHKe") nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) vaccine candidate that encodes P2 S with a native furin cleavage site resulting in the S1 and S2 cleavage fragments (Fig. 1a). The m1Ψ-modification dampens innate immune sensing, and, together with optimised non-coding sequence elements, increases RNA translation in vivo. ModRNA vaccines have already proven immunogenic for several viral targets. BNT162b2 has been evaluated in phase 1 clinical trials in the US (NCT04368728) and Germany (NCT04380701, EudraCT: 2020-001038-36), and is now being evaluated in a pivotal, global, phase 2/3 safety and efficacy study."

Characterization of BNT162b2 mRNA to Evaluate Risk of Off-Target Antigen Translation

"The full-length spike protein antigen and cleaved S1 and S2 domain proteins are observed by Western blot at sizes expected for the glycosylated proteins. The concentrations shown for each sample lane correspond to the amounts of mRNA transfected per well of HEK-293 cells, and a correlation was observed between the amount of mRNA transfected and expressed protein band intensity."

Enhancing the Prefusion Conformational Stability of SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Through Structure-Guided Design

"A similar approach was taken for other Spike proteins through the insertion of two prolines in the S2 subunit, which prevented the prefusion conformation of the SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV Spike trimers from transitioning to the postfusion state and infecting host cells (22, 23). However, these proline mutations did not appear to inhibit RBD motion in SARS-CoV-2 (24), suggesting further modifications may be needed to achieve conformational stability."

(…)

"However, although our findings demonstrated the transferability of the RCC3 design with no clear differences in the Spike_PP and Spike_KV backgrounds, introducing the PP mutations with other disulfide designs had noticeable effects on protein behavior (with the PP mutations generally increasing RBD motion when paired with an S2 stabilizing disulfide). As a result of this, we identified designs that also stabilize the prefusion state yet also have differential impacts on the RBD dynamics (with some even increasing the population of trimers in the RBD “open” state, as with RCC6). As these disulfides had no obvious impact on the S2 subunit of the Spike trimers, this strategy represents a reliable method to explore the therapeutic impact of different conformational states."

Circulating Spike Protein Detected in PostCOVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis

Und jetzt stelle man sich mal vor, es wäre nicht die Story verkauft worden: “Das Impfspike hat ja 2 Prolin-Insertionen, wodurch es nicht mehr an ACEII bindet, also kann es auch nicht mehr in die Zellen eindringen und ist somit auch nicht pathogen.” Das war der Plot. Und genau das wurde ja in sämtlichen Talkshows immer wieder rauf und runtergebetet. Das Narrativ wurde also mit der ACEII-Erzählung bereits begonnen.

Und der köstlichste Witz: 9/10 dieser Nachplapperäffchen, die mithalfen, im Namen von “Die Wissenschaft”™ und ein wenig mehr Ruhm, haben selbst nicht mal geschnallt, dass sie bereits an der Differenzierung eines transmembrangebundenen Spaltproteins und eines Rezeptors, wie es nach gängiger Definition zu betrachten wäre, scheiterten.

Narfigtastisch, oder? Und bitte immer “The Science”™ folgen! Nicht, dass Ihr am Ende noch anfangt, den Methodikteil ernsthaft und kritisch zu lesen!-🤡