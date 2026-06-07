A big fat NAAARF!:

Look at this tweet: I had tears in my eyes laughing out loud!

First–Let’s clear the term

Skin Cream/Milk: These are systems that, macroscopically speaking, operate largely in thermodynamic equilibrium (or at least in a stable, local minimum). A cream is based on classic emulsifiers that permanently minimize interfacial tension. It aims to remain a stable emulsion.

LNPs: These are high-energy, artificial artifacts that have been forced into a kinetically frozen minimum only through extremely rapid mixing (semicrash precipitation). Thermodynamically, they are constantly striving to leave this unnatural state. They are designed not to remain stable upon contact with biological interfaces, but rather to release their payload–in other words, the system is inherently programmed for phase transition and destabilization.

Second

A tip from me, as the first author of “Lipid Nanoparticles as Active Biointerfaces: From Membrane Interaction to Systemic Dysregulation” and a clinical pharmacologist with decades of clinical experience (i.e., not Stephanie Seneff, but Falko Seger):

If you don’t understand the difference between a thermodynamically stable colloid (milk) and a thermodynamically unstable, metastable, kinetically frozen minimum (LNPs), you shouldn’t try to weigh in on the discussion.

Let me briefly explain why mass is irrelevant in a 5-particle system, so you can see why you’d be better off not weighing in with your half-baked ramblings:

Phase transitions, interfacial physics (Henderson-Hasselbalch and Vroman effects are relevant), brush formation of PEGylated lipids, stochastic interfacial distribution of the individual lipid components, and the number of individual lipid components are decisive. Stochastic lipid species are inevitable and vary from batch to batch, as well as from vial to vial. 15–80 percent of the LNPs are empty. (You’d know that if you’d actually read our paper instead of spouting empty, meaningless drivel.) And the fact that you haven’t understood soft matter physics is hardly my fault.

Third–The (4-Hydroxybutyl)-bis(6-hydroxyhexyl)-amine (tertiary amine aka mz290; double de-esterfied)

Your answer to the question of what happens after the double hydrolysis–which is already a competitive process (i.e., the cleavage of the ester chains)–almost made me spit my coffee all over the monitor: You don’t have a clue, and then you go and claim that the DOTAP comparison is flawed, even though the intermediate behaves exactly like a permanently cationic lipid.

However, the original question remains: How is an ionized, doubly de-esterified tertiary amine degraded in the late endosome/lysosome?,

Fourth–You are the driver of disinformations, Otmar!

You are the real–albeit likely driven more by incompetence–spreader of misinformation, as you go on and on here about “toxicity” and modRNA in the context of our paper, a term that does not appear there. “Simple cytotoxicity” is mentioned only in passing as a by-effect in our paper. We propose a rational physicochemical mechanism that goes beyond “simple” toxicity and starts where it is logically necessary: membrane density, membrane curvatures, membrane charges, and membrane structures, as well as the organizational principles and downstream mechanisms in eukaryotes. And this is hard structural, geoemetrics, electrostatic and di-electric physics.